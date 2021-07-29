Bursor & Fisher, P.A. Announces that Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Class Action Lawsuit – SRAC, SRACW, SRACU

Bursor & Fisher P.A., a consumer rights litigation firm, announces that class action lawsuits have been filed against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC; SRACW; SRACU) on behalf of investors who held the securities during the period between October 7, 2020 and July 13, 2021 (the “Class Period”). The Stable Road class action lawsuits charge Stable Road, its sponsor SRC-NI Holdings, LLC, and certain of its executives, along with Momentus Inc. and its former CEO, with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Two Stable Road class action lawsuits are currently pending in the Central District of California (Jensen v. Stable Road Acquisition Corp., No. 21-cv-05744, assigned to Judge John F. Walter, and Hall v. Stable Road Acquisition Corp., No. 21-cv-05943).

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Stable Road lawsuits, please contact attorneys L. Timothy Fisher, Andrew Obergfell, or Stephen Beck at info@bursor.com or by calling 646-837-7150. The deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion is September 13, 2021.