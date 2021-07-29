checkAd

Bursor & Fisher, P.A. Announces that Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Class Action Lawsuit – SRAC, SRACW, SRACU

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 23:35  |  21   |   |   

Bursor & Fisher P.A., a consumer rights litigation firm, announces that class action lawsuits have been filed against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC; SRACW; SRACU) on behalf of investors who held the securities during the period between October 7, 2020 and July 13, 2021 (the “Class Period”). The Stable Road class action lawsuits charge Stable Road, its sponsor SRC-NI Holdings, LLC, and certain of its executives, along with Momentus Inc. and its former CEO, with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Two Stable Road class action lawsuits are currently pending in the Central District of California (Jensen v. Stable Road Acquisition Corp., No. 21-cv-05744, assigned to Judge John F. Walter, and Hall v. Stable Road Acquisition Corp., No. 21-cv-05943).

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Stable Road lawsuits, please contact attorneys L. Timothy Fisher, Andrew Obergfell, or Stephen Beck at info@bursor.com or by calling 646-837-7150. The deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion is September 13, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The securities violations alleged in the complaints include that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Momentus’s 2019 test of its key technology failed to meet Momentus’s own public and internal pre-launch criteria for success; (2) the U.S. government had conveyed that it considered Momentus’s CEO, Mikhail Kokorich, a national security threat, which jeopardized Kokorich’s continued leadership at Momentus as well as Momentus’s business prospects; and (3) Stable Road failed to conduct appropriate due diligence of Momentus and its business operations and that Defendants materially misrepresented the due diligence activities being conducted by Stable Road and its executives and its sponsor in connection with the merger.

Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act (“PSLRA”), 15 U.S.C. §78u-4(a)(3)(A)(i)(ii), any member of the purported class seeking to serve as a lead plaintiff of the purported class shall, no later than September 13, 2021, move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff and approval of lead plaintiff’s selection of counsel. Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Stable Road Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bursor & Fisher, P.A. Announces that Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Class Action Lawsuit – SRAC, SRACW, SRACU Bursor & Fisher P.A., a consumer rights litigation firm, announces that class action lawsuits have been filed against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC; SRACW; SRACU) on behalf of investors who held the securities during the period between …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Citrix Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
CytRx Highlights Preliminary Results of Cohort C of QUILT 88, a Phase 2 Pancreatic Cancer Trial ...
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Cybin Receives Final Approval to Commence Trading on the NYSE American on or About August 5
Pinterest Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Tellurian and Shell Sign Agreements for 3 mtpa
Sokoman Announces High-Grade Results Demonstrating Continuity of Eastern Trend Mineralization at ...
X-FAB Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:26 UhrScott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Actions Against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC) and September 13 Deadline
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21SRAC Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Class Action Lawsuit – SRAC, SRACW, SRACU
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21SRAC CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Stable Road Acquisition Corp.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21SRAC CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Stable Road Acquisition Corp.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination with Momentus Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21SRAC; SRACW; SRACU CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Stable Road Acquisition Corp.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC, SRACW, SRACU)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – SRAC, SRACW, SRACU
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC, SRACW, SRACU)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten