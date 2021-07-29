IGM Biosciences Announces the Appointment of Chris H. Takimoto, M.D., Ph.D., F.A.C.P., as Chief Medical Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IGMS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies, today announced the appointment of Chris H. Takimoto, M.D., Ph.D., F.A.C.P., to the role of Chief Medical Officer, effective today. Dr. Takimoto will be responsible for global development of IGM’s clinical pipeline of proprietary IgM antibodies. He joins IGM with 30 years of experience in cancer research and development, most recently as Senior Vice President, Oncology, Gilead Sciences, Inc. Daniel S. Chen, M.D., Ph.D., will continue to assist the Company in a consulting capacity.



“Dr. Takimoto has a proven track record of shepherding novel oncology product candidates through clinical development together with broad expertise in oncology and pharmacology gained through a distinguished industry, academic, and public service career,” said Fred Schwarzer, Chief Executive Officer of IGM Biosciences. “We look forward to working with him and our clinical team in continuing to advance our growing clinical pipeline of IgM antibodies. We would also like to thank Dr. Chen for the significant contributions he has made to the Company, including managing the initial dose escalation portion of our Phase 1 clinical trial of IGM-2323, our CD20 x CD3 T cell engager IgM antibody for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and successfully launching our Phase 1 clinical trial of IGM-8444, our Death Receptor 5 agonist IGM antibody for solid and liquid tumors, and we sincerely wish him continued success in his career.”

“As the pioneers of a groundbreaking new technology, IGM Biosciences has the potential to make a real difference for patients in therapeutic areas from oncology to infectious diseases to immunology and inflammation by harnessing the power of nature’s strongest antibodies, IgMs,” said Dr. Takimoto. “IGM Biosciences has solved many of the challenges historically associated with engineering and manufacturing these complex molecules, and I look forward to participating in their clinical development and helping to demonstrate their full potential.”

Prior to Gilead, Dr. Takimoto served as Chief Medical Officer, since February 2016, of Forty Seven, Inc., a biotechnology company formed out of Stanford University and acquired by Gilead Sciences in 2020. From September 2010 to January 2016, Dr. Takimoto served as Vice President of Experimental Medicine Early Development, Oncology Therapeutic Area for Janssen Research and Development, LLC. From 2008 to 2010, Dr. Takimoto served as Senior Director of Translational Medicine of Ortho Biotech Oncology Research and Development. He has over thirty years of experience in industry and academia, including academic positions at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, the National Cancer Institute, and the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. He also served as a Commissioned Officer in the U.S. Public Health Service. Dr. Takimoto received a B.S. in Chemistry from Stanford University, a Ph.D. in Pharmacology from Yale University, and an M.D. from Yale University School of Medicine.