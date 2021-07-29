Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. Provides Mid-Year Corporate Update

Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GCEH) , a fully integrated renewable fuels company, provides a mid-year corporate update of the first half of 2021. Additional financial information will be provided in the June 30, 2021 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

GCEH 2021 Montana Sustainable Oils Camelina field (Photo: Business Wire)

First half-year achievements, financial status and corporate updates include the following:

Financial – As of June 30, 2021

We are finalizing our results for the three months ended June 30, 2021. We present below certain preliminary results representing our estimates for this period, which are based only on currently available information and do not present all necessary information for an understanding of our financial condition as of June 30, 2021 or our results of operations for the three months ended June 30, 2021. We have provided ranges, rather than specific amounts, for the preliminary estimates for the unaudited financial data described below primarily because our financial closing procedures for the three months ended June 30, 2021 are not yet complete and, as a result, our final results upon completion of our closing procedures may vary from these preliminary estimates. Management prepared these estimates in good faith based upon the most recent information available to us from our internal reporting systems as of the date of this release.

As a pre-revenue company engaged in the construction of our biorefinery in Bakersfield, California and the development of its Camelina renewable diesel feedstock operations, net loss for the second quarter is in line with expectations between $12 and $15 million.

GCEH had approximately $65 million of cash and deposits (advances), of which approximately $46 million, when spent, will be recorded as long-term assets. These amounts are expected to be spent this year on the construction of the Bakersfield biorefinery.

GCEH has drawn approximately $245 million of the $385 million credit available under its Senior and Mezzanine Credit Facilities, of which approximately $205 million has been incurred as of June 30, 2021 for the purchase and retooling of the refinery, operational cost, general and administrative expenses, and interest payments.

Corporate