Vivint Helps Raise over $1 Million for a Vivint Gives Back Program to Provide School Supplies and STEM Education to Students in Need

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) today announced that it has teamed up with Vivint Gives Back to promote two major initiatives that focus on giving children in underprivileged communities access to programs and supplies to improve education. Through these initiatives, Vivint Gives Back will donate 30,000 backpacks filled with supplies to students in over 50 communities across the country. Vivint Gives Back will also be sending 432 students to STEM education summer camp in partnership with the NBA’s Utah Jazz this week.

Children attend STEM Camp at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on July 29th, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

Each Fall, millions of students go to school without basic school supplies. Made possible through $1.2 million in Vivint employee-led donations, backpacks will be packaged by Vivint employees throughout July and August and distributed by Vivint Gives Back throughout the country, including more than 20,000 in Utah, 6,000 in Texas and 2,000 in Florida. Each backpack will contain essential school supplies including everything from pencils and folders to tissues and will be distributed to students in grades K-12.

“Every year, I’m amazed at the commitment from Vivint employees to rally together and give back,” said Todd Santiago, Chief Revenue Officer at Vivint. “Our employees are driven to make the world better, and the amount of money they raised to give students the basic supplies to succeed is a testament to who they are. By coming together, they have helped make sure that students in the communities we serve have the opportunities, education and tools needed to be an active part of bettering their futures.”

As part of an educational campaign launched by Vivint Gives Back during the NBA Playoffs, Vivint Gives Back pledged to send one child from underrepresented communities to STEM Camp for every Utah Jazz assist during the 2021 postseason. In the 2021 playoffs, the Utah Jazz had a total of 216 assists, but Vivint Gives Back decided to double that number to make it possible for 432 kids to attend camp this summer with over 100 scheduled to attend in-person at the Vivint Arena this week. Partnering with CodeChangers, a local STEM education program for kids, participants will be introduced to coding and have the opportunity to get hands-on learning that will further their technology skills.

“Education can lead to generational change for a child, and as students head back to school in person, it’s more important than ever that they have the tools they need for success,” said Holly Mero, representative of Vivint Gives Back. “Vivint employees all over the country have come together to support students in their communities, and with great partners like the Utah Jazz, we can truly make a difference for thousands of students this year.”

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.7 million customers. For more information, visit www.vivint.com.

About Vivint Gives Back

Vivint Gives Back, a 501c3 organization, is committed to making a positive impact in communities around the world. Vivint Gives Back has focused their efforts in 2021 on educational programs for children in need throughout North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729006199/en/