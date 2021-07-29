Aptar Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

(Photo: Aptar)

Second Quarter 2021 Summary

Reported sales grew 16% driven by strong core sales growth and positive currency effects

Core sales (excluding currency effects) increased 10% mainly on double digit core growth in Beauty + Home and Food + Beverage, driven by increased demand for our innovative dispensing solutions along with price adjustments related to rising input costs

Reported earnings per share totaled $0.81 (an increase of 29% compared to the prior year)

Adjusted earnings per share, excluding restructuring charges, acquisition costs and the loss on an equity investment, totaled $0.91 (an increase of 7% compared to the prior year when neutralizing currency effects)

Reported net income totaled $55 million for the second quarter (an increase of 32% compared to the prior year) and $139 million year-to-date (an increase of 43% compared to the prior year)

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $148 million for the second quarter (an increase of 8% compared to the prior year) and $300 million year-to-date (an increase of 7% compared to the prior year)

Cash flow from operations was $176 million in the first half of 2021 (a decrease of 23% compared to the prior year)

Free cash flow was $39 million in the first half of 2021 (a decrease of 63% compared to the prior year) primarily due to increased investments for growth (capital expenditures and working capital)

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company announced: A share purchase agreement regarding the acquisition of a majority stake in Voluntis, a pioneer in digital therapeutics A strategic collaboration with YAT, a Chinese online skincare company, to develop a range of products and services for the skincare market An agreement to acquire 80% of Weihai Hengyu Medical Products, adding elastomeric and plastic component manufacturing capabilities in China for injectable drug delivery



Second Quarter Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, reported sales increased 16% to $811 million compared to $699 million in the prior year. Core sales, excluding the impact from changes in currency exchange rates, increased 10%.

Second Quarter Segment Sales Analysis

(Change Over Prior Year) Pharma Beauty + Home Food + Beverage Total AptarGroup Core Sales Growth 2% 13% 23% 10% Acquisitions 0% 0% 0% 0% Currency Effects (1) 6% 7% 5% 6% Total Reported Sales Growth 8% 20% 28% 16% (1) - Currency effects are approximated by translating last year's amounts at this year's foreign exchange rates.

Commenting on the quarter, Stephan B. Tanda, President and CEO, said, “The wide breadth of our innovative solutions and services, serving thousands of customers across multiple markets, continues to be a strength of Aptar. We achieved core sales growth in each segment and consolidated double-digit core sales growth despite the ongoing reduction of allergic rhinitis and cough and cold product inventory levels by customers served by our prescription drug and consumer healthcare units. We will continue to take action to mitigate the effects of a rising input cost environment, which compressed our margins during the quarter, particularly in Beauty + Home and Food + Beverage. Despite the issues we faced in the quarter, we expect a recovery in the second half, especially as we get toward the end of the year.”

Aptar’s Beauty + Home segment generated strong core sales growth over the prior year second quarter, which was the height of the pandemic. Approximately 75% of the growth came from increased volumes. Increased sales to the beauty market were driven by demand for fragrance and facial skincare solutions. In the personal care market, increased sales to the hair care and sun care market were offset by declines in personal cleansing, as hand sanitizer demand began to normalize. The home care market experienced another solid quarter with strong demand for Aptar’s valves and pumps for a variety of applications. Price adjustments related to the initial passing through of higher resin and other input costs, and increased tooling sales, also contributed to the top line in the quarter.

Aptar’s Food + Beverage segment reported double-digit core sales growth with price adjustments related to higher resin costs accounting for approximately 60% of the sales increase. Volumes rose on increased demand for specialty food dispensing closures as consumers continued to cook at home, along with modest recovery in the beverage market compared to the prior year.

In the Pharma segment, increased demand for elastomeric components used with injected medicines and active material science solutions more than offset declines in the prescription drug and consumer health care markets. Similar to the first quarter, certain areas of the Pharma segment continue to be impacted by customers drawing down inventory levels as sectors such as allergic rhinitis and cough and cold have been impacted by low levels of patient consumption during the pandemic.

Aptar reported second quarter earnings per share of $0.81 compared to $0.63 during the same period a year ago, an increase of 29%. Second quarter adjusted earnings per share, excluding restructuring charges, acquisitions costs and the loss on an equity investment, were $0.91 and increased 7% from the prior year adjusted earnings per share, including comparable exchange rates, of $0.85.

Year-to-Date Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, reported sales increased 12% to $1.59 billion compared to $1.42 billion in the prior year. Core sales, excluding the impacts from changes in currency exchange rates and acquisitions, increased 5%.

Six Months Year-to-Date Segment Sales Analysis

(Change Over Prior Year) Pharma Beauty + Home Food + Beverage Total AptarGroup Core Sales Growth 1% 5% 18% 5% Acquisitions 0% 3% 0% 1% Currency Effects (1) 6% 5% 4% 6% Total Reported Sales Growth 7% 13% 22% 12% (1) - Currency effects are approximated by translating last year's amounts at this year's foreign exchange rates.

Tanda commented on the year-to-date results, “I’m proud of the dedicated efforts of our people and the resiliency and agility we have shown in the first half of the year. We achieved core sales growth in each segment, and consolidated top line core sales growth of 5% with adjusted EBITDA growth of 7%. This is despite headwinds from the unprecedented inflationary environment even though we are implementing pricing adjustments to pass on these effects over time.”

For the six months year-to-date, Aptar’s reported earnings per share were $2.05, and increased 39%, compared to $1.47 reported a year ago. Current year adjusted earnings per share, excluding restructuring charges, acquisitions costs and the net gain on an equity investment, were $2.01 and increased 10% from prior year adjusted earnings per share, including comparable exchange rates, of $1.83. Free cash flow for the first six months was impacted by higher capital expenditures and changes in working capital, mainly increases in inventory and accounts receivable related to the recent sales growth and order activity.

Outlook

“For the third quarter, the broader macro factors impacting our business are not anticipated to change dramatically from what we experienced in the second quarter. Looking ahead, we believe the second half will initially show gradually improving operating results from our position today, and we expect accelerated improvement toward the end of the year,” said Tanda.

Third quarter results are anticipated to reflect continued gradual improvement in Aptar’s beauty and beverage businesses as the reopening of economies is expected to continue at a measured pace given the uncertainties around the COVID-19 variants and limited resumption of intercontinental travel. The current inventory destocking cycle by our customers in the prescription drug market is expected to continue through the third quarter, with improving performance toward the end of the year. Additionally, Aptar expects ongoing steady demand for elastomer components for injection devices in the third quarter. The exceptionally strong custom tooling sales reported in the prior year third quarter by the Pharma segment’s active material science solutions division, is not expected to repeat. While inflation and cost pressures continue to be a headwind, especially in raw material and transportation costs, Aptar will look to implement further price adjustments as necessary to pass on these costs over time.

“As we navigate through what has become a rather bumpy growth trajectory across our different markets, we continue to focus on returns across all areas of our business and anticipate that our consolidated margins will improve as we transition to a more balanced and steady growth pattern,” said Tanda. “Our long-term views have not changed. This is a tremendous company with outstanding talent and the fundamental growth story is intact across each of our markets. In addition, we are taking strategic actions such as our recently announced investments in complementary, high-quality businesses that will contribute to that story.”

Aptar expects earnings per share for the third quarter of 2021, excluding any restructuring expenses, acquisition costs and changes in the fair value of equity investments, to be in the range of $0.90 to $0.98 and this guidance is based on an effective tax rate range of 28% to 30%.

Cash Dividend

As previously announced, Aptar’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share. The payment date is August 25, 2021, to stockholders of record as of August 4, 2021.

Open Conference Call

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Information

This press release refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including current year adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA, which exclude the impact of business transformation charges (restructuring initiatives), acquisition-related costs, certain purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments and net investment gains and losses related to observable market price changes on equity securities. Core sales and adjusted earnings per share also neutralize the impact of foreign currency translation effects when comparing current results to the prior year. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. Aptar’s management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to our investors because they allow for a better period over period comparison of operating results by removing the impact of items that, in management’s view, do not reflect Aptar’s core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures also provide investors with certain information used by Aptar’s management when making financial and operational decisions. Free cash flow is calculated as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. We use free cash flow to measure cash flow generated by operations that is available for dividends, share repurchases, acquisitions and debt repayment. We believe that it is meaningful to investors in evaluating our financial performance and measuring our ability to generate cash internally to fund our initiatives. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial results but should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income and other information presented herein. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the accompanying tables. Our outlook is provided on a non-GAAP basis because certain reconciling items are dependent on future events that either cannot be controlled, such as exchange rates and changes in the fair value of equity investments, or reliably predicted because they are not part of the Company's routine activities, such as restructuring and acquisition costs.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including certain statements set forth under the “Outlook” section of this press release. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “future,” “potential” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results or other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: pandemics, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our global supply chain and our global customers and operations; our ability to preserve organizational culture and maintain employee productivity in the work-from-home environment caused by the current pandemic; the successful integration of acquisitions and the achievement of the expected benefits of acquisitions and investments; the impact of tax reform legislation including changes in tax rates and other tax-related events or transactions that could impact our effective tax rate; the execution of the business transformation plan; economic conditions worldwide including potential deflationary or inflationary conditions or economic downturn or uncertainty in regions we rely on for growth as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; political conditions worldwide; significant fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in customer and/or consumer spending levels; financial conditions of customers and suppliers; consolidations within our customer or supplier bases; the availability of direct labor workers and the increase in direct labor costs; fluctuations in the cost of materials, components and other input costs; the availability of raw materials and components; our ability to successfully implement facility expansions and new facility projects; our ability to increase prices, contain costs and improve productivity; changes in capital availability or cost, including interest rate fluctuations; volatility of global credit markets; cybersecurity threats that could impact our networks and reporting systems; fiscal and monetary policies and other regulations; direct or indirect consequences of acts of war or terrorism; and work stoppages due to labor disputes. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

AptarGroup, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Sales $ 811,032 $ 699,305 $ 1,587,786 $ 1,420,858 Cost of Sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below) 523,050 441,702 1,011,755 892,958 Selling, Research & Development and Administrative 140,913 123,365 275,261 249,557 Depreciation and Amortization 57,790 56,429 115,228 107,235 Restructuring Initiatives 4,876 7,331 8,548 12,170 Operating Income 84,403 70,478 176,994 158,938 Other Income (Expense): Interest Expense (7,175 ) (8,734 ) (14,590 ) (17,122 ) Interest Income 624 175 1,005 350 Net Investment (Loss) Gain (1,611 ) - 15,198 - Equity in Results of Affiliates 81 (328 ) (434 ) (1,127 ) Miscellaneous, net (2,028 ) (923 ) (2,991 ) (2,335 ) Income before Income Taxes 74,294 60,668 175,182 138,704 Provision for Income Taxes 19,020 18,808 35,969 41,594 Net Income $ 55,274 $ 41,860 $ 139,213 $ 97,110 Net Loss (Income) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 2 (21 ) 15 (18 ) Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. $ 55,276 $ 41,839 $ 139,228 $ 97,092 Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. per Common Share: Basic $ 0.84 $ 0.65 $ 2.12 $ 1.51 Diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.63 $ 2.05 $ 1.47 Average Numbers of Shares Outstanding: Basic 65,818 64,262 65,525 64,135 Diluted 68,086 66,384 67,869 66,246

AptarGroup, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) ($ In Thousands) Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Cash and Equivalents $ 291,495 $ 300,137 Short-term Investments - 243 Total Cash and Equivalents, and Short-term Investments 291,495 300,380 Accounts and Notes Receivable, Net 635,847 566,623 Inventories 429,440 379,379 Prepaid and Other Current Assets 135,672 122,613 Total Current Assets 1,492,454 1,368,995 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 1,224,455 1,198,748 Goodwill 887,741 898,521 Other Assets 505,452 523,789 Total Assets $ 4,110,102 $ 3,990,053 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Short-Term Obligations $ 70,208 $ 117,866 Accounts Payable, Accrued and Other Liabilities 712,358 662,463 Total Current Liabilities 782,566 780,329 Long-Term Obligations 1,048,928 1,054,998 Deferred Liabilities and Other 291,945 303,941 Total Liabilities 2,123,439 2,139,268 AptarGroup, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 1,986,282 1,850,389 Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries 381 396 Total Equity 1,986,663 1,850,785 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 4,110,102 $ 3,990,053

AptarGroup, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited) ($ In Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Consolidated Pharma Beauty + Home Food + Beverage Corporate & Other Net Interest Net Sales $ 811,032 325,343 360,246 125,443 - - Reported net income $ 55,274 Reported income taxes 19,020 Reported income before income taxes 74,294 81,806 12,122 9,691 (22,774 ) (6,551 ) Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 4,876 38 1,457 117 3,264 Net investment loss 1,611 1,611 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 2,434 2,434 Adjusted earnings before income taxes 83,215 84,278 13,579 9,808 (17,899 ) (6,551 ) Interest expense 7,175 7,175 Interest income (624 ) (624 ) Adjusted earnings before net interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT) 89,766 84,278 13,579 9,808 (17,899 ) - Depreciation and amortization 57,790 21,701 24,331 9,818 1,940 - Adjusted earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) $ 147,556 $ 105,979 $ 37,910 $ 19,626 $ (15,959 ) $ - Adjusted EBITDA margins (Adjusted EBITDA / Reported Net Sales) 18.2 % 32.6 % 10.5 % 15.6 % Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Consolidated Pharma Beauty + Home Food + Beverage Corporate & Other Net Interest Net Sales $ 699,305 301,259 299,786 98,260 - - Reported net income $ 41,860 Reported income taxes 18,808 Reported income before income taxes 60,668 85,467 (12,755 ) 8,519 (12,004 ) (8,559 ) Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 7,331 (111 ) 7,324 75 43 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 3,207 3,207 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments 3,252 293 2,959 Adjusted earnings before income taxes 74,458 85,649 735 8,594 (11,961 ) (8,559 ) Interest expense 8,734 8,734 Interest income (175 ) (175 ) Adjusted earnings before net interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT) 83,017 85,649 735 8,594 (11,961 ) - Depreciation and amortization 56,429 18,617 25,939 9,191 2,682 - Purchase accounting adjustments included in Depreciation and amortization above (2,867 ) (167 ) (2,700 ) Adjusted earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) $ 136,579 $ 104,099 $ 23,974 $ 17,785 $ (9,279 ) $ - Adjusted EBITDA margins (Adjusted EBITDA / Reported Net Sales) 19.5 % 34.6 % 8.0 % 18.1 %

AptarGroup, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited) ($ In Thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Consolidated Pharma Beauty + Home Food + Beverage Corporate & Other Net Interest Net Sales $ 1,587,786 639,175 707,192 241,419 - - Reported net income $ 139,213 Reported income taxes 35,969 Reported income before income taxes 175,182 169,476 21,810 19,701 (22,220 ) (13,585 ) Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 8,548 73 2,553 38 5,884 Net investment gain (15,198 ) (15,198 ) Transaction costs related to acquisitions 2,434 2,434 Adjusted earnings before income taxes 170,966 171,983 24,363 19,739 (31,534 ) (13,585 ) Interest expense 14,590 14,590 Interest income (1,005 ) (1,005 ) Adjusted earnings before net interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT) 184,551 171,983 24,363 19,739 (31,534 ) - Depreciation and amortization 115,228 42,480 48,903 19,877 3,968 - Adjusted earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) $ 299,779 $ 214,463 $ 73,266 $ 39,616 $ (27,566 ) $ - Adjusted EBITDA margins (Adjusted EBITDA / Reported Net Sales) 18.9 % 33.6 % 10.4 % 16.4 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Consolidated Pharma Beauty + Home Food + Beverage Corporate & Other Net Interest Net Sales $ 1,420,858 598,455 624,346 198,057 - - Reported net income $ 97,110 Reported income taxes 41,594 Reported income before income taxes 138,704 175,321 (5,647 ) 14,481 (28,679 ) (16,772 ) Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 12,170 (142 ) 12,231 178 (97 ) Transaction costs related to acquisitions 4,591 4,591 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments 4,642 1,421 3,221 Adjusted earnings before income taxes 160,107 176,600 14,396 14,659 (28,776 ) (16,772 ) Interest expense 17,122 17,122 Interest income (350 ) (350 ) Adjusted earnings before net interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT) 176,879 176,600 14,396 14,659 (28,776 ) - Depreciation and amortization 107,235 36,508 46,525 18,533 5,669 - Purchase accounting adjustments included in Depreciation and amortization above (3,367 ) (667 ) (2,700 ) Adjusted earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) $ 280,747 $ 212,441 $ 58,221 $ 33,192 $ (23,107 ) $ - Adjusted EBITDA margins (Adjusted EBITDA / Reported Net Sales) 19.8 % 35.5 % 9.3 % 16.8 %

AptarGroup, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income before Income Taxes $ 74,294 $ 60,668 $ 175,182 $ 138,704 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 4,876 7,331 8,548 12,170 Net investment loss (gain) 1,611 - (15,198 ) - Transaction costs related to acquisitions 2,434 3,207 2,434 4,591 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments - 3,252 - 4,642 Foreign currency effects (1) 4,640 10,296 Adjusted Earnings before Income Taxes $ 83,215 $ 79,098 $ 170,966 $ 170,403 Provision for Income Taxes $ 19,020 $ 18,808 $ 35,969 $ 41,594 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 1,144 1,503 1,985 2,702 Net investment loss (gain) 370 - (3,496 ) - Transaction costs related to acquisitions 442 481 442 689 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments - 727 - 1,026 Foreign currency effects (1) 1,440 3,089 Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes $ 20,976 $ 22,959 $ 34,900 $ 49,100 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests $ 2 $ (21 ) $ 15 $ (18 ) Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. $ 55,276 $ 41,839 $ 139,228 $ 97,092 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 3,732 5,828 6,563 9,468 Net investment loss (gain) 1,241 - (11,702 ) - Transaction costs related to acquisitions 1,992 2,726 1,992 3,902 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments - 2,525 - 3,616 Foreign currency effects (1) 3,200 7,207 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. $ 62,241 $ 56,118 $ 136,081 $ 121,285 Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding 68,086 66,384 67,869 66,246 Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. Per Diluted Share $ 0.81 $ 0.63 $ 2.05 $ 1.47 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 0.05 0.09 0.10 0.14 Net investment loss (gain) 0.02 - (0.17 ) - Transaction costs related to acquisitions 0.03 0.04 0.03 0.06 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments - 0.04 - 0.05 Foreign currency effects (1) 0.05 0.11 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. Per Diluted Share $ 0.91 $ 0.85 $ 2.01 $ 1.83 (1) Foreign currency effects are approximations of the adjustment necessary to state the prior year earnings and earnings per share using current period foreign currency exchange rates.

AptarGroup, Inc. Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided by Operations (Unaudited) (In Thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Cash Provided by Operations $ 103,396 $ 142,653 $ 175,581 $ 227,686 Less: Capital Expenditures $ 73,155 $ 61,361 $ 137,039 $ 122,986 Free Cash Flow $ 30,241 $ 81,292 $ 38,542 $ 104,700

AptarGroup, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three Months Ending September 30, Expected 2021 2020 Income before Income Taxes $ 89,139 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 3,415 Net investment loss (gain) - Transaction costs related to acquisitions 221 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments - Foreign currency effects (1) 1,105 Adjusted Earnings before Income Taxes $ 93,880 Provision for Income Taxes $ 25,404 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 598 Net investment loss (gain) - Transaction costs related to acquisitions 25 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments - Foreign currency effects (1) 315 Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes $ 26,342 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests $ (19 ) Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. $ 63,716 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 2,817 Net investment loss (gain) - Transaction costs related to acquisitions 196 Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments - Foreign currency effects (1) 790 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. $ 67,519 Average Number of Diluted Shares Outstanding 66,922 Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. Per Diluted Share (2) $ 0.95 Adjustments: Restructuring initiatives 0.05 Net investment loss (gain) - Transaction costs related to acquisitions - Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments - Foreign currency effects (1) 0.01 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. Per Diluted Share (2) $0.90 - $0.98 $ 1.01 (1) Foreign currency effects are approximations of the adjustment necessary to state the prior year earnings per share using foreign currency exchange rates. (2) AptarGroup’s expected earnings per share range for the third quarter of 2021, excluding any restructuring expenses, acquisition costs and changes in fair value of equity investments, is based on an effective tax rate range of 28% to 30%. This tax rate range compares to our third quarter of 2020 effective tax rate of 28% on reported and adjusted earnings per share.

