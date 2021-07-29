checkAd

ZoomerMedia Limited Announces Third Quarter 2020-21 Financial Results

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZoomerMedia Limited (TSXV:ZUM) (the “Company”), the leader in serving the interests of the 45+ “Zoomer” market in Canada, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended May 31, 2021.

Consolidated Results

For the nine months ended May 31, 2021 the Company generated revenues of $36.8 million, operating expenses of $28.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $8.4 million from its continuing operations. Net income for the same period was $3.6 million.

For the comparative nine months ended May 31, 2020 the Company had revenues of $40.1 million, operating expenses of $32.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $7.8 million from its continuing operations. Net income for the nine months was $3.0 million.

On August 19, 2020 the Company closed the sale for substantially all of the net assets comprising the operations of Darwin CX, the Company’s Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) division to Irish Studios LLC. For comparative purpose, the financial results of Darwin CX for the prior year is presented separately from the Company’s continuing operations in the consolidated financial statements. Darwin CX’s net loss for the nine months ended May 31, 2020 was $0.9 million.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS earnings measures which do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA presented by other companies. EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the gain on sale of property and the unrealized gain or loss on equity instruments. These measures are important to management since they are used by potential investors to evaluate the Company’s operating performance and ability to incur and service debt, and as a valuation metric. Investors are cautioned that this non-IFRS financial measure should not be construed as an alternative to other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

Additional Information

Detailed financial information and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the nine months ended May 31, 2021 can be found on SEDAR’s website at www.sedar.com. The financial information included in this release is qualified in its entirety and should be read together with the interim consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended May 31, 2021, including the notes thereto.

