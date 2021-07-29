checkAd

Dundee Precious Metals Declares Dividend

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” of “the Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a second quarter dividend of US$0.03 per common share.

The dividend is payable on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as at 5:00 p.m. Toronto local time on September 30, 2021 and qualifies as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.

Shareholders may elect to receive their dividend in US or Canadian dollars by contacting their broker or, where applicable, Computershare Investor Services Inc., the Company’s registrar and transfer agent. If no election is made, residents of Canada will be paid in Canadian dollars and non-residents of Canada will be paid U.S. dollars. Dividends to be paid in Canadian dollars will be converted to Canadian dollars using the spot exchange rate on October 7, 2021.

Dividends paid to shareholders that are non-residents of Canada are generally subject to withholding tax unless reduced in accordance with the provisions of an applicable tax treaty.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia and Ecuador. The Company’s purpose is to unlock resources and generate value to thrive and growth together. This overall purpose is supported by a foundation of core values, which guides how the Company conducts its business and informs a set of complementary strategic pillars and objectives related to ESG, innovation, optimizing our existing portfolio, and growth. The Company’s resources are allocated in-line with its strategy to ensure that DPM delivers value for all of its stakeholders. DPM’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

