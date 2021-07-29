Gratomic Acquires Remaining 37% Interest in Aukam Property

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FRA:CB82) is pleased to announce that, further to its Press Release of June 29, 2021, the Company has acquired the remaining 37% interest …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FRA:CB82) is pleased to announce that, further to its Press Release of June 29, 2021, the Company has acquired the remaining 37% interest …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FRA:CB82) is pleased to announce that, further to its Press Release of June 29, 2021, the Company has acquired the remaining 37% interest (the "Interest") in Gazania Investments Two Hundred and Forty Two (Proprietary) Limited (the "Acquisition"), the Namibian company which holds the licenses on the Aukam property ("Aukam") pursuant to a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with Next Graphite, Inc. ("NextG"). Gratomic now holds 100% of the rights and interests in the Aukam Mining License (ML215) and exploration License (EPL 3895). As part of the transaction, Cliff Bream, President and CEO of NextG, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Gratomic, subject to TSXV approval, and Lynne Brand has resigned as a director to facilitate the appointment of Cliff Bream as a director. Arno Brand, President and CEO commented, "We are very pleased to have acquired the remaining 37% interest in the Aukam project. On behalf of the Board of Directors of Gratomic, I would like to welcome Cliff Bream to the Board. I look forward to working with Cliff to continue a strategic business relationship and build a strong future for Aukam together. I would also like to thank Lynne Brand for her service to the Company as a director."