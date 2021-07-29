checkAd

TechnipFMC plc Availability of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended 30 June 2021

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) announces that on 29 July 2021, it filed a Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for the three and six month periods ended 30 June 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

The Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q includes unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements prepared under U.S. GAAP for the three and six month periods ended 30 June 2021.

A copy of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).

