Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended June 30, 2021

TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. For the second quarter, net sales (GAAP) increased sequentially to $221.1 million from $182.4 million in first quarter 2021. Net income (GAAP) increased to $49.5 million or $1.42 per diluted ADS (GAAP) from net income (GAAP) of $34.4 million or $0.98 per diluted ADS (GAAP) in first quarter 2021.

For the second quarter, net income (non-GAAP) increased to $52.7 million or $1.50 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) from a net income (non-GAAP) of $38.7 million or $1.11 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) in first quarter 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Review

“We delivered better than expected revenue in the second quarter, primarily because of our focus on sales of higher-value products,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. “This focus also led to higher than expected gross profitability.”

Key Financial Results

(in millions, except percentages and per ADS amounts)

GAAP Non-GAAP 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 2Q 2020 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 2Q 2020 Revenue $ 221.1 $ 182.4 $ 136.8 $ 221.1 $ 182.4 $ 136.8 Gross profit

$111.1

$91.3

$68.4

$112.9

$92.4

$68.4 Percent of revenue 50.3 % 50.0 % 50.0 % 51.0 % 50.7 % 50.0 % Operating expenses $ 50.7 $ 46.9 $ 38.3 $ 48.4 $ 43.9 $ 38.0 Operating income

$60.4

$44.4 $30.1

$64.5 $48.5

$30.4

Percent of revenue 27.3 % 24.3 % 22.0 % 29.2 % 26.6 % 22.2 % Earnings per diluted ADS $ 1.42 $ 0.98 $ 0.80 $ 1.50 $ 1.11 $ 0.81

Other Financial Information

(in millions) 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 2Q 2020 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments—end of period $ 412.3 $ 371.0 $ 379.7 Routine capital expenditures $ 4.9 $ 3.3 $ 4.1 Dividend payments $ 12.2 $ 12.2 $ 12.3

During the second quarter, we had $4.9 million of capital expenditures for the routine purchase of software, design tools and other items.

Returning Value to Shareholders

On October 26, 2020, our Board of Directors declared a $1.40 per ADS annual dividend to be paid in quarterly installments of $0.35 per ADS. On May 20, 2021, we paid $12.2 million to shareholders as the third installment of our annual dividend.

On November 21, 2018, we announced that our Board of Directors had authorized a new program for the Company to repurchase up to $200 million of our ADS over a 24-month period. On October 26, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the extension of the expiration of this program to November 21, 2021. Since the start of this program, we have repurchased $84.8 million of our ADSs and $115.2 million remains available for repurchase under the program. There were no share repurchases in the second quarter.

Business Outlook

“We are upsizing our previous full-year revenue guidance as we expect to continue our focus of selling higher-value products,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. “We believe that this focused approach will also lead to better gross profitability and deliver strong SSD controller market share gains.”

For the third quarter of 2021, management expects:

GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustment Non-GAAP Revenue $238m to $249m

+7.5% to 12.5% Q/Q -- $238m to $249m

+7.5% to 12.5% Q/Q Gross margin 48.5% to 50.5% Approximately $0.1m* 48.5% to 50.5% Operating margin 25.2% to 27.7% Approximately $4.6m to $5.6m** 27.5% to 29.5%

* Projected gross margin (non-GAAP) excludes $0.1 million of stock-based compensation.

** Projected operating margin (non-GAAP) excludes $4.6 million to $5.6 million of stock-based compensation.

For full year 2021, management expects:

GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustment Non-GAAP Revenue $890m to $917m

+65% to 70% Y/Y -- $890m to $917m

+65% to 70% Y/Y Gross margin 49.1% to 50.2% Approximately $3.1m to $3.3m* 49.5% to 50.5% Operating margin 24.9% to 27.2% Approximately $20.8m to $22.8m** 27.5% to 29.5%

* Projected gross margin (non-GAAP) excludes $0.3 million to $0.5 million of stock-based compensation and $2.8 million of SSD solutions restructuring.

** Projected operating margin (non-GAAP) excludes $18.0 million to $20.0 million of stock-based compensation and $2.8 million of SSD solutions restructuring.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s unaudited selected financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation and other items, including gross profit (non-GAAP), operating expenses (non-GAAP), operating profit (non-GAAP), net income (non-GAAP), and earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP). These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure. We compensate for the limitations of our non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user’s overall understanding of our current financial performance and our prospects for the future. Specifically, we believe the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors as these non-GAAP results exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results and because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the Company. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with our forecasts, and for benchmarking our performance externally against our competitors. Also, when evaluating potential acquisitions, we exclude the items described below from our consideration of the target’s performance and valuation. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that our investors benefit from seeing the results from management’s perspective in addition to seeing our GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by offering:

the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s on-going operating results;

the ability to better identify trends in the Company’s underlying business and perform related trend analysis;

a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company’s underlying business; and

an easier way to compare the Company’s operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of our competitors that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

The following are explanations of each of the adjustments that we incorporate into our non-GAAP measures, as well as the reasons for excluding each of these individual items in our reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense consists of non-cash charges related to the fair value of restricted stock units awarded to employees. The Company believes that the exclusion of these non-cash charges provides for more accurate comparisons of our operating results to our peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, the Company believes it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact of share-based compensation on its operating results.

SSD solutions restructuring are charges relate to the restructuring of our underperforming Shannon product lines and include goodwill impairment expenses, and the write-down of NAND flash and SSD inventory valuation.

Foreign exchange gains and losses consist of translation gains and/or losses of non-US$ denominated current assets and current liabilities, as well as certain other balance sheet items which result from the appreciation or depreciation of non-US$ currencies against the US$. We do not use financial instruments to manage the impact on our operations from changes in foreign exchange rates, and because our operations are subject to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, we therefore exclude foreign exchange gains and losses when presenting non-GAAP financial measures.





Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited)

For Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, 2020 2021 2021 2020 2021 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Net sales 136,811 182,399 221,103 269,580 403,502 Cost of sales 68,417 91,140 109,969 137,294 201,109 Gross profit 68,394 91,259 111,134 132,286 202,393 Operating expenses Research & development 28,901 35,982 38,962 58,247 74,944 Sales & marketing 5,823 6,446 7,085 12,316 13,531 General & administrative 3,531 4,439 4,649 7,490 9,088 Operating income 30,139 44,392 60,438 54,233 104,830 Non-operating income (expense) Interest income, net 1,323 361 336 3,055 697 Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (142 ) (808 ) 519 (623 ) (289 ) Others, net 6 3 - 22 3 Subtotal 1,187 (444 ) 855 2,454 411 Income before income tax 31,326 43,948 61,293 56,687 105,241 Income tax expense 3,115 9,548 11,748 2,561 21,296 Net income 28,211 34,400 49,545 54,126 83,945 Earnings per basic ADS 0.80 0.99 1.42 1.54 2.41 Earnings per diluted ADS 0.80 0.98 1.42 1.54 2.40 Margin Analysis: Gross margin 50.0 % 50.0 % 50.3 % 49.1 % 50.2 % Operating margin 22.0 % 24.3 % 27.3 % 20.1 % 26.0 % Net margin 20.6 % 18.9 % 22.4 % 20.1 % 20.8 % Additional Data: Basic ADS 35,146 34,674 34,926 35,024 34,800 Diluted ADS 35,164 34,924 34,953 35,147 34,939





Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results

(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited)

For Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, 2020 2021 2021 2020 2021 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Gross profit (GAAP) 68,394 91,259 111,134 132,286 202,393 Gross margin (GAAP) 50.0 % 50.0 % 50.3 % 49.1 % 50.2 % Stock-based compensation (A) 3 54 52 41 106 SSD solutions restructuring - 1,131 1,679 - 2,810 Gross profit (non-GAAP) 68,397 92,444 112,865 132,327 205,309 Gross margin (non-GAAP) 50.0 % 50.7 % 51.0 % 49.1 % 50.9 % Operating expenses (GAAP) 38,255 46,867 50,696 78,053 97,563 Stock-based compensation (A) (243 ) (2,961 ) (2,312 ) (2,687 ) (5,273 ) Operating expenses (non-GAAP) 38,012 43,906 48,384 75,366 92,290 Operating profit (GAAP) 30,139 44,392 60,438 54,233 104,830 Operating margin (GAAP) 22.0 % 24.3 % 27.3 % 20.1 % 26.0 % Total adjustments to operating profit 246 4,146 4,043 2,728 8,189 Operating profit (non-GAAP) 30,385 48,538 64,481 56,961 113,019 Operating margin (non-GAAP) 22.2 % 26.6 % 29.2 % 21.1 % 28.0 % Non-operating income (expense) (GAAP) 1,187 (444 ) 855 2,454 411 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net 142 808 (519 ) 623 289 Non-operating income (expense) (non-GAAP) 1,329 364 336 3,077 700 Net income (GAAP) 28,211 34,400 49,545 54,126 83,945 Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 388 4,954 3,524 3,351 8,478 Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 2 (695 ) (339 ) (522 ) (1,034 ) Net income (non-GAAP) 28,601 38,659 52,730 56,955 91,389 Earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP) $ 0.80 $ 0.98 $ 1.42 $ 1.54 $ 2.40 Earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) $ 0.81 $ 1.11 $ 1.50 $ 1.62 $ 2.60 Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP) 35,164 34,924 34,953 35,147 34,939 Non-GAAP adjustments 36 45 297 49 171 Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) 35,200 34,969 35,250 35,196 35,110 (A) Excludes stock-based compensation as follows: Cost of sales 3 54 52 41 106 Research & development 118 2,056 1,203 1,773 3,259 Sales & marketing 85 406 480 420 886 General & administrative 40 499 629 494 1,128





Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(In thousands, unaudited)

Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, 2020 2021 2021 ($) ($) ($) Cash and cash equivalents 350,790 350,125 357,119 Short-term investments 3,876 - - Accounts receivable (net) 93,825 136,244 145,583 Inventories 103,835 113,432 150,617 Refundable deposits – current 24,089 18,693 48,760 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,778 25,140 26,742 Total current assets 600,193 643,634 728,821 Long-term investments 5,000 5,000 6,500 Property and equipment (net) 102,156 103,948 106,841 Goodwill and intangible assets (net) 17,489 - - Other assets 11,556 10,832 17,093 Total assets 736,394 763,414 859,255 Accounts payable 34,209 44,112 77,126 Income tax payable 3,642 12,817 19,071 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 78,244 85,533 86,559 Total current liabilities 116,095 142,462 182,756 Other liabilities 27,202 26,193 29,859 Total liabilities 143,297 168,655 212,615 Shareholders’ equity 593,097 594,759 646,640 Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity 736,394 763,414 859,255





Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)

For Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, 2020 2021 2021 2020 2021 ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) Net income 28,211 34,400 49,545 54,126 83,945 Depreciation & amortization 3,363 3,886 4,059 6,600 7,945 Stock-based compensation 246 3,015 2,364 2,728 5,379 Investment impairment, losses & disposals 33 203 - 19 203 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (6,151 ) (24,132 ) 4,058 1,839 (20,074 ) Others (1 ) - - (1 ) - Net cash provided by operating activities 25,701 17,372 60,026 65,311 77,398 Purchase of property & equipment (4,134 ) (3,330 ) (4,926 ) (10,530 ) (8,256 ) Purchase of long-term investments (2,000 ) - (1,500 ) (2,000 ) (1,500 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,134 ) (3,330 ) (6,426 ) (12,530 ) (9,756 ) Dividend payments (12,278 ) (12,199 ) (12,201 ) (24,556 ) (24,400 ) Net cash used in financing activities (12,278 ) (12,199 ) (12,201 ) (24,556 ) (24,400 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash 7,289 1,843 41,399 28,225 43,242 Effect of foreign exchange changes (550 ) (86 ) (57 ) (664 ) (143 ) Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—beginning of period 369,075 369,211 370,968 348,253 369,211 Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash—end of period 375,814 370,968 412,310 375,814 412,310





About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world for servers, PCs and other client devices and are the leading merchant supplier of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, statements about Silicon Motion’s currently expected third quarter of 2021 and full year 2021 expectations of revenue, gross margin and operating expenses, all of which reflect management’s estimates based on information available at the time of this press release. While Silicon Motion believes these estimates to be meaningful, these amounts could differ materially from actual reported amounts for the third quarter of 2021 and full year 2021. Forward-looking statements also include, without limitation, statements regarding trends in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets and our future results of operations, financial condition and business prospects. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although such statements are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on them. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual market trends or our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the unpredictable volume and timing of customer orders, which are not fixed by contract but vary on a purchase order basis; the loss of one or more key customers or the significant reduction, postponement, rescheduling or cancellation of orders from one or more customers; general economic conditions or conditions in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets; the effects on our business and our customer’s business taking into account the ongoing US-China tariffs and trade disputes together with the uncertainties associated with the ongoing global outbreak of COVID-19; decreases in the overall average selling prices of our products; changes in the relative sales mix of our products; changes in our cost of finished goods; the payment, or non-payment, of cash dividends in the future at the discretion of our board of directors and any announced planned increases in such dividends; changes in our cost of finished goods; the availability, pricing, and timeliness of delivery of other components and raw materials used in the products we sell given the current raw material supply shortages being experienced in our industry; our customers’ sales outlook, purchasing patterns, and inventory adjustments based on consumer demands and general economic conditions; any potential impairment charges that may be incurred related to businesses previously acquired or divested in the future; our ability to successfully develop, introduce, and sell new or enhanced products in a timely manner; and the timing of new product announcements or introductions by us or by our competitors. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on May 12, 2021. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release.

