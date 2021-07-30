Professional Holding Corp. Reports Second-Quarter Results
Quarterly Net Income of $6.3 Million as Assets Approach $2.6 Billion
CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Professional Holding Corp. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:PFHD), the parent company of Professional Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $6.3 million, or $0.47 per share, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $4.8 million, or $0.36 per share, for the first quarter of 2021, and net income of $3.1 million, or $0.22, for the second quarter of 2020.
"The Company had a strong quarter of asset and net income growth." said Daniel R. Sheehan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "These results were a product of continued scale and noninterest income improvement."
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
- Net income increased $1.5 million, or 32.3%, to $6.3 million compared to the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to balance sheet expansion and increases in service charges on deposit accounts associated with acting as a correspondent bank for a Payroll Protection Program lender (the "Correspondent Banking Relationship").
- During the quarter we recognized $1.4 million from the reduction of fees associated with the Bank's Payroll Protection Program ("Professional Bank PPP") and $0.7 million in deposit correspondent fees from the Correspondent Banking Relationship.
- Net interest income decreased $0.7 million, or 3.8%, to $17.2 million compared to the prior quarter primarily due to a decrease in Professional Bank PPP loan fees coupled with payoffs of higher yielding loans.
- Noninterest income increased $1.1 million, or 105.7%, to $2.3 million, compared to the prior quarter primarily due to increases in service charges from the Correspondent Banking Relationship, secondarily to an increase in SWAP fees, and to a one-time credit to an unwinding fee of a Federal Home Loan Bank advance.
- Noninterest expense decreased $0.8 million, or 7.1%, to $11.0 million compared to the prior quarter primarily due to the payment of change-in-control obligations paid in the prior quarter.
Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
- The variance in the six-month Results of Operations for 2021 compared to 2020 occurred in part due to the March 26, 2020, closing date of the Marquis Bancorp, Inc. ("MBI") acquisition as there were 95 days of MBI integration in the first six months of 2020 compared to 181 days in the first six month of 2021 (the "MBI Variance").
- Net income increased $9.3 million, or 512.8%, to $11.1 million compared to the prior year. The increase was primarily due to the MBI Variance, Professional Bank PPP loan fees recognized, and deposit fees associated with the Correspondent Banking Relationship.
- Net interest income increased $10.7 million, or 44.1%, to $35.1 million from the prior year primarily due to loan growth.
- Noninterest income increased $1.6 million, or 87.6%, to $3.4 million, compared to the prior year primarily due to increases in service charges on deposit accounts associated with the Correspondent Banking Relationship, $0.5 million increase in SWAP referral fees, $0.3 million increase in Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI"), and $0.2 million increase in fees generated from loans held for sale, offset by a $0.3 million decrease in SBA loan origination fees.
- Noninterest expense increased $1.7 million, or 8.1%, to $22.7 million compared to the prior year. The year over year increase was due to increased salaries and investment in digital infrastructure. The Bank's number of employees increased from 137 as of December 31, 2019, to 179 as of June 30, 2020, which increase was due to the MBI merger, and further increased to 194 as of June 30, 2021.
Financial Condition:
At June 30, 2021:
- Total assets increased 14.7%, or $0.4 billion, to $2.6 billion compared to the prior quarter primarily due to increases in customer deposit accounts associated with the Correspondent Banking Relationship and investments in taxable securities available-for-sale. Additionally, total assets increased 26.0%, or $0.5 billion, compared to June 30, 2020.
- Total loans were flat at $1.7 billion compared to the prior quarter. New loan originations were $186.8 million ($169.2 million of conventional loans, of which $118.0 million funded, coupled with $17.6 million of Professional Bank PPP loans). The Professional Bank PPP loan balance decreased $66.7 million, or 31.7%, from the prior quarter.
- Total Deposits increased 19.7%, or $0.4 billion, to $2.3 billion compared to the prior quarter primarily due to increases in noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts. Additionally, average assets for the quarter increased due to large balances associated with the Correspondent Banking Relationship.
- Nonperforming assets remained unchanged at $2.8 million compared to the prior quarter. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had nonperforming assets of $6.2 million.
Capital
The Company continues to remain well capitalized per regulatory requirements. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.1% and a leverage capital ratio of 7.8%. During the quarter, the Company infused $15.0 million of capital into the Bank in order support asset growth and maintain well capitalized ratios at the Bank.
On March 2, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase from time to time of the Company's Class A Common Stock. Under this program, shares may be repurchased in open market transactions, including plans complying with Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act. On May 5, 2021, the Company issued a press release announcing that the Board of Directors of the Company authorized an increase in the amount available under its existing stock repurchase program such that, effective May 6, 2021, $10.0 million of additional funds were made available to repurchase outstanding shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company repurchased 193,289 shares of Class A Common Stock, at an average price of $17.88 per share. As of June 30, 2021, year to date, the Company repurchased 247,768 shares of Class A Common Stock, at an average price of $17.50 per share.
Liquidity
The Company maintains a strong liquidity position. At June 30, 2021, in addition to its balance sheet liquidity, the Company had the ability to generate approximately $370.9 million in liquidity through available resources. Additionally, the Company retained $20.2 million in cash held at the holding company.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Analysis
Net interest income was $17.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The following table shows the average outstanding balance of each principal category of the Company's assets, liabilities, and shareholders' equity, together with the average yields on assets and the average costs of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the respective periods. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company's cost of funds was 0.30%.
|
|For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|2021
|2020
|
|Average
|Interest
|
|Average
|Interest
|
|
|Outstanding
|Income/
|Average
|Outstanding
|Income/
|Average
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|Expense(4)
|Yield/Rate
|Balance
|Expense(4)
|Yield/Rate
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|580,632
|$
|178
|0.12
|%
|$
|170,658
|$
|44
|0.10
|%
|
Federal funds sold
|69,506
|24
|0.14
|%
|32,965
|12
|0.15
|%
|
Federal Reserve Bank stock, FHLB stock and other corporate stock
|7,391
|99
|5.37
|%
|7,598
|131
|6.93
|%
|
Investment securities - taxable
|70,137
|161
|0.92
|%
|88,365
|241
|1.10
|%
|
Investment securities - tax exempt
|20,172
|189
|3.76
|%
|20,973
|197
|3.78
|%
|
Loans(1)
|1,699,403
|18,311
|4.32
|%
|1,501,590
|17,897
|4.79
|%
|
Total interest earning assets
|2,447,241
|18,962
|3.11
|%
|1,822,149
|18,522
|4.09
|%
|
Loans held for sale
|2,638
|-
|
Noninterest earning assets
|115,358
|102,663
|
Total assets
|$
|2,565,237
|$
|1,924,812
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|1,377,712
|1,430
|0.42
|%
|994,972
|1,617
|0.65
|%
|
Borrowed funds
|56,347
|330
|2.35
|%
|230,516
|614
|1.07
|%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,434,059
|1,760
|0.49
|%
|1,225,488
|2,231
|0.73
|%
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|890,292
|475,613
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|17,690
|19,540
|
Stockholders' equity
|223,196
|204,171
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,565,237
|$
|1,924,812
|
Net interest spread(2)
|2.62
|%
|3.36
|%
|
Net interest income
|$
|17,202
|$
|16,291
|
Net interest margin(3)
|2.82
|%
|3.60
|%
- Includes nonaccrual loans.
- Net interest spread is the difference between interest earned on interest earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
- Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.
- Interest income on loans includes loan fees of $1.8 million and $0.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and 2020, respectively.
Provision for Loan Losses
The Company's provision for loan losses amounted to $0.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $0.2 million compared to the prior quarter. The decrease in the provision expense was due primarily to loan payoffs in higher risk categories offset by an increase in loan originations.
Investment Securities
The Company's investment portfolio increased $40.9 million, or 47.1%, to $127.7 million compared to the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to $41.1 million in purchase of securities available for sale, offset by paydowns and maturities. To supplement interest income earned on the Company's loan portfolio, the Company invests in high quality mortgage-backed securities, government agency bonds, corporate bonds, community development district bonds, and equity securities (including mutual funds).
Loan Portfolio
The Company's primary source of income is derived from interest earned on loans. The Company's loan portfolio consists of loans secured by real estate as well as commercial business loans, construction and development loans, and other consumer loans. The Company's loan clients primarily consist of small to medium sized businesses, the owners and operators of those businesses, and other professionals, entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. The Company's owner-occupied and investment commercial real estate loans, residential construction loans, and commercial business loans provide higher risk-adjusted returns, shorter maturities, and more sensitivity to interest rate fluctuations and are complemented by the relatively lower risk residential real estate loans to individuals. The Company's lending activities are principally directed to the Miami-Dade MSA. The following table summarizes and provides additional information about certain segments of the Company's loan portfolio as of June 30, 2021:
|
|June 30, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|
Commercial real estate
|$
|875,453
|51.4
|%
|$
|777,776
|46.7
|%
|
Owner Occupied
|305,854
|-
|286,992
|-
|
Non-Owner Occupied
|569,599
|-
|490,784
|-
|
Residential real estate
|361,946
|21.3
|%
|380,491
|22.8
|%
|
Commercial (Non-PPP)
|229,215
|13.5
|%
|206,665
|12.4
|%
|
Commercial (PPP)
|144,118
|8.5
|%
|189,977
|11.4
|%
|
Construction and development
|74,175
|4.4
|%
|99,883
|6.0
|%
|
Consumer and other loans
|14,575
|0.9
|%
|11,688
|0.7
|%
|
Total loans
|$
|1,699,482
|100.0
|%
|$
|1,666,480
|100.0
|%
|
Unearned loan origination (fees) costs, net
|(1,984
|)
|(1,323
|)
|
Unearned PPP loan origination (fees) costs, net
|(4,855
|)
|(4,255
|)
|
Allowance for loan loss
|(10,418
|)
|(16,259
|)
|
Loans held for sale
|(2,039
|)
|(1,270
|)
|
Loans, net(1)
|$
|1,680,186
|$
|1,643,373
- Does not include loan control, loan participation control or loans in process.
During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company funded 172 loans representing $17.6 million under Round 3 of the Small Business Association's ("SBA") Payroll Protection Program ("PPP"). As of June 30, 2021, the Company participated in all three rounds of the PPP and funded 2,287 small business loans representing approximately $340.5 million in relief proceeds, of which 1,362 loans totaling $196.9 million were forgiven by the SBA. Most of the Professional Bank PPP loans were initially pledged to the Federal Reserve as part of the Payroll Protection Program Liquidity Facility ('PPPLF'). The PPPLF pledged loans are non-recourse to the Company. However, the Company paid off all of the PPPLF advances during the first and second quarter of 2021 and the balance of PPPLF advances made by the Company was $0 as of June 30, 2021.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic the Company has reviewed and processed numerous debt service relief requests in accordance with Section 4013 of the CARES Act and interagency guidelines published by federal banking regulators on March 13, 2020. As currently interpreted by the agencies, the guidelines assert that short-term modifications made on good faith for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic to borrowers who were current prior to such relief are not considered Troubled Debt Restructurings ("TDRs"). These modifications include deferrals of principal and interest, modification to interest only, and deferrals to escrow requirements. The modifications had varying terms up to six months. As of June 30, 2021, all these loans had returned to normal payment schedules.
Non-Performing Assets
As of June 30, 2021, the Company had nonperforming assets of $2.8 million, or 0.11% of total assets, compared to nonperforming assets of $2.8 million, or 0.13% of total assets, at March 31, 2021. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had nonperforming assets of $6.2 million, or 0.30% of total assets.
Allowance for Loan and Lease Loss ("ALLL")
The Company's allowance for loan losses increased $0.7 million, or 7.2%, to $10.4 million compared to the prior quarter. An appropriate level of reserve was maintained as a precaution against potential economic weakening related to COVID-19 variants. The Company's allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total gross loans plus loans held for sale (net of overdrafts and excluding Professional Bank PPP loans) was 0.67% at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.10% at December 31, 2020. The December 31, 2020, ALLL included the reserve for Coex Coffee International, Inc., see Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures.
PROFESSIONAL HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data)
|
|June 30,
|December 31,
|
|2021
|2020
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|$
|29,803
|$
|62,305
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|586,377
|129,291
|
Federal funds sold
|36,156
|25,376
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|652,336
|216,972
|
Securities available for sale, at fair value - taxable
|100,735
|65,110
|
Securities available for sale, at fair value - tax exempt
|19,761
|22,398
|
Securities held to maturity (fair value June 30, 2021 - $1,296, December 31, 2020 - $1,561)
|1,285
|1,547
|
Equity securities
|5,942
|6,005
|
Loans, net of allowance of $10,418 and $16,259 as of June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively
|1,680,168
|1,643,373
|
Loans held for sale
|2,039
|1,270
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|2,341
|3,229
|
Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost
|4,954
|4,762
|
Accrued interest receivable
|5,449
|6,666
|
Premises and equipment, net
|4,000
|4,370
|
Bank owned life insurance
|37,923
|37,360
|
Deferred tax asset
|9,446
|10,525
|
Goodwill
|24,621
|24,621
|
Core deposit intangibles
|1,280
|1,422
|
Other assets
|8,738
|7,640
|
Total assets
|$
|2,561,018
|$
|2,057,270
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Deposits
|
Demand - non-interest bearing
|$
|854,673
|$
|475,598
|
Demand - interest bearing
|286,173
|232,367
|
Money market and savings
|874,637
|715,003
|
Time deposits
|261,680
|236,575
|
Total deposits
|2,277,163
|1,659,543
|
Official checks
|3,289
|4,447
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|35,000
|40,000
|
Other borrowings
|-
|114,573
|
Subordinated debt
|10,062
|10,153
|
Accrued interest and other liabilities
|12,476
|12,989
|
Total liabilities
|2,337,990
|1,841,705
|
Stockholders' equity
|
Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued
|-
|-
|
Class A Voting Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued 14,289,480 and outstanding 13,475,781 shares as of June 30, 2021, and authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued 14,100,760 and outstanding 13,534,829 shares at December 31, 2020
|143
|141
|
Class B Non-Voting Common stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020
|-
|-
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|(13,544
|)
|(9,209
|)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|210,274
|208,995
|
Retained earnings
|25,872
|14,756
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|283
|882
|
Total stockholders' equity
|223,028
|215,565
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,561,018
|$
|2,057,270
PROFESSIONAL HOLDING CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data)
|
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, including fees
|$
|18,311
|$
|17,897
|$
|37,544
|$
|27,912
|
Investment securities - taxable
|161
|232
|340
|434
|
Investment securities - tax exempt
|189
|206
|392
|226
|
Dividend income on restricted stock
|99
|131
|194
|210
|
Other
|202
|56
|264
|760
|
Total interest income
|18,962
|18,522
|38,734
|29,542
|
|
Interest expense
|
Deposits
|1,430
|1,617
|2,747
|4,243
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|190
|287
|386
|565
|
Subordinated debt
|77
|59
|207
|189
|
Other borrowings
|63
|268
|313
|193
|
Total interest expense
|1,760
|2,231
|3,653
|5,190
|
|
Net interest income
|17,202
|16,291
|35,081
|24,352
|
Provision for loan losses
|762
|1,750
|1,800
|2,595
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|16,440
|14,541
|33,281
|21,757
|
|
Non-interest income
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|1,199
|307
|1,594
|529
|
Income from Bank owned life insurance
|281
|126
|563
|255
|
SBA origination fees
|-
|84
|145
|114
|
SWAP fees
|364
|210
|573
|473
|
Third party loan sales
|226
|157
|301
|267
|
Gain on sale and call of securities
|21
|11
|22
|15
|
Other
|211
|73
|223
|171
|
Total non-interest income
|2,302
|968
|3,421
|1,824
|
|
Non-interest expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|7,099
|6,912
|13,883
|12,175
|
Occupancy and equipment
|905
|1,081
|2,007
|1,855
|
Data processing
|276
|421
|566
|597
|
Marketing
|165
|151
|318
|288
|
Professional fees
|770
|806
|1,398
|1,161
|
Acquisition expenses
|-
|560
|684
|2,223
|
Regulatory assessments
|418
|300
|767
|514
|
Other
|1,321
|1,317
|3,119
|2,221
|
Total non-interest expense
|10,954
|11,548
|22,742
|21,034
|
|
Income before income taxes
|7,788
|3,961
|13,960
|2,547
|
Income tax provision
|1,457
|830
|2,844
|733
|
Net income
|6,331
|3,131
|11,116
|1,814
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
Basic
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.83
|$
|0.16
|
Diluted
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.15
|
|
Other comprehensive income:
|
Unrealized holding gain (loss) on securities available for sale
|(505
|)
|743
|(794
|)
|1,068
|
Tax effect
|124
|(188
|)
|195
|(271
|)
|
Other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax
|(381
|)
|555
|(599
|)
|797
|
Comprehensive income
|$
|5,950
|$
|3,686
|$
|10,517
|$
|2,611
Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share, which we refer to "non-GAAP financial measures." The table below provides a reconciliation between these non-GAAP measures and net income and net income per share, which are the most comparable GAAP measures.
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance and believes these measures are useful supplemental information that can enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance without considering taxes or provisions for loan losses and can be useful when comparing performance with other financial institutions. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures.
Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
|June 30, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|
Total loans (GAAP)
|$
|1,680,186
|$
|1,643,373
|
Add allowance for loan loss
|10,418
|16,259
|
Add unearned loan origination fees (costs), net
|6,839
|5,578
|
Add loans held for sale
|2,039
|1,270
|
Total gross loans
|$
|1,699,482
|$
|1,666,480
|
Less PPP loans
|144,118
|189,977
|
Total gross loans excluding Professional Bank PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,555,364
|$
|1,476,503
|
Add purchase accounting loan marks
|16,133
|18,835
|
Total gross loans excluding PPP loans and loan marks (non-GAAP)
|$
|1,571,497
|$
|1,495,338
|
|
Allowance for loan loss as a % of total loans + loans held for sale (GAAP)
|0.62
|%
|0.99
|%
|
Allowance for loan loss as a % of total gross loans excluding Professional Bank PPP loans (non-GAAP)
|0.67
|%
|1.10
|%
|
Loan marks + allowance for loan loss / total gross loans excluding PPP loans and loan marks (non-GAAP)
|1.69
|%
|2.35
|%
Certain Performance Metrics
The following table shows the return on average assets (computed as annualized net income divided by average total assets), return on average equity (computed as annualized net income divided by average equity) and average equity to average assets ratios for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, the six months ended June 30, 2021, and for the year ended December 31, 2020.
|
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|
|June 30, 2021
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2021
|June 30, 2020
|
Return on Average Assets
|0.99
|%
|0.65
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.24
|%
|
Return on Average Equity
|11.35
|%
|6.13
|%
|10.05
|%
|2.31
|%
|
Average Equity to Average Assets
|8.70
|%
|10.61
|%
|9.44
|%
|10.24
|%
Additional Materials
There is also a slide presentation with supplemental financial information relating to this release that can be accessed at https://myprobank.com/ir/.
Forward Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "seek," "project" or "expect," "may," "will," "would," "could" or "should" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations, plans or forecasts and involve significant risks and uncertainties. Several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include, without limitation, current and future economic and market conditions, including those that could impact credit quality and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; the duration, extent and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the governments' responses to the pandemic and the potential worsening of the pandemic resulting from variants of COVID-19, on our and our customers' operations, personnel, and business activity (including developments and volatility), as well as COVID-19's impact on the credit quality of our loan portfolio and financial markets and general economic conditions; the effects of our lack of a diversified loan portfolio and concentration in the South Florida market; the impact of current and future interest rates and expectations concerning the actual timing and amount of interest rate movements; competition; our ability to execute business plans; geopolitical developments; legislative and regulatory developments; inflation or deflation; market fluctuations; natural disasters (including pandemics such as COVID-19); critical accounting estimates; and other factors described in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations, except as may be required by law.
About Professional Bank and Professional Holding Corp.:
Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a Florida state-chartered bank established in 2008 and based in Coral Gables, Florida. Professional Bank focuses on providing creative, relationship-driven commercial banking products and services designed to meet the needs of small to medium-sized businesses, the owners and operators of these businesses, professionals and entrepreneurs. Professional Bank currently operates its Florida network through nine branch locations and two loan production offices in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, Palm Beach, Duval (Jacksonville), Hillsborough and Pinellas (Tampa Bay) counties. It also has a Digital Innovation Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in New England. For more information, visit www.myprobank.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.
Media Contact:
Eric Kalis or Todd Templin, BoardroomPR
ekalis@boardroompr.com / ttemplin@boardroompr.com
954-370-8999
