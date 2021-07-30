checkAd

Misonix Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Misonix, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – MSON

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.07.2021, 00:32  |  26   |   |   

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) to Bioventus Inc. is fair to Misonix shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Misonix stockholders may elect to receive either (i) 1.6839 shares of Bioventus class A common stock or (ii) $28.00 in cash, without interest, for each share of Misonix common stock they hold, subject to proration.

Halper Sadeh encourages Misonix shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Misonix and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Misonix shareholders; (2) determine whether Bioventus is underpaying for Misonix; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Misonix shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Misonix shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Misonix shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Misonix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Misonix Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Misonix, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – MSON Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) to Bioventus Inc. is fair to Misonix shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Misonix stockholders may elect to receive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Citrix Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
CytRx Highlights Preliminary Results of Cohort C of QUILT 88, a Phase 2 Pancreatic Cancer Trial ...
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Cybin Receives Final Approval to Commence Trading on the NYSE American on or About August 5
Pinterest Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Tellurian and Shell Sign Agreements for 3 mtpa
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Signs a North American Distribution Agreement With Display Logic for ...
Sokoman Announces High-Grade Results Demonstrating Continuity of Eastern Trend Mineralization at ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste