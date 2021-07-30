StageZero Life Sciences Provides Update on Planned Acquisition of Health Clinics Limited

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), a healthcare company working to reduce the risk of cancer and other chronic diseases through early detection and intervention, today …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), a healthcare company working to reduce the risk of cancer and other chronic diseases through early detection and intervention, today provided an update on its planned acquisition of Health Clinics Limited. The two companies have made excellent progress on the development of the definitive agreement for the transaction and are close to conclusion. However due to the complexity the companies have agreed to extend the timeframe and exclusivity for its completion to August 14, 2021. "We continue to make progress on what is a complex, international transaction that will ultimately enable more patients to benefit from our combined strengths," said Chairman and CEO James Howard-Tripp. "Our planned acquisition of Health Clinics Limited promises to be transformative for StageZero and will greatly expand our existing partnership, including the broader use of telehealth capabilities to reach millions of consumers and employers who want to keep themselves and their employees healthy and avert chronic disease."