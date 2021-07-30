checkAd

TELUS secures critically important 3500 MHz spectrum licences

16.4 MHz of premium-band spectrum purchased in the auction for $1.95B, bringing combined national holdings to 25 MHz, averaging 40 MHz in our key markets

3500 MHz spectrum will enable TELUS to unleash the full potential of 5G technology for Canadians

Canada’s policy objectives must ensure a fair auction framework for the upcoming 3800 MHz spectrum auction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS today announced the acquisition of new 3500 MHz spectrum licences in B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec at a cost of $1.95 billion. Combined with the spectrum it acquired privately in January 2021, TELUS now holds licences to an average of 25 MHz of 3500 spectrum nationally and 40 MHz in our key markets, at an average price of $2.53 per MHz-pop. These licences will enable TELUS to deliver enhanced mobile 5G broadband connectivity to its customers nationwide. The 3500 MHz band is mid-band spectrum that has become the critical global band for 5G innovation, as it offers the best combination of speed, capacity -- due to its wide channels and improved latency performance -- and coverage.

“TELUS is proud of our storied history of building and operating the world’s best networks, enabled by our talented engineers and technology innovators, complemented by our award winning service that reflects our team’s passion for putting customers first,” said Darren Entwistle, TELUS President and CEO. “Indeed, by securing spectrum critical to bring transformational, next-generation, 5G connectivity to Canadians, TELUS is able to continue to offer the globally leading network speed, coverage and reliability our fellow citizens need to realise improved outcomes in our digital world. Importantly, TELUS’ wireless network being the fastest on a global basis truly matters as it drives the innovation that enables the diversity and competitiveness of our country’s private sector, supporting economic growth and job creation for our nation. It also matters because it helps us answer society’s most pressing social challenges in health, education, food security and climate change, while improving economic equality for the benefit of all Canadians.”

Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board