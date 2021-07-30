SJW Group Announces 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results, Reaffirms 2021 Guidance, and Declares Dividend

Operating revenue was $152.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $147.2 million for the same period in 2020. The $5.0 million increase in revenue was primarily attributable to $3.6 million in cumulative water rate increases, $1.4 million in higher customer usage, and $0.7 million in revenue from new customers.

SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. SJW Group net income was $20.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $19.7 million for the same period in 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.69 for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Diluted earnings per share in 2021 includes $0.60 per share from ongoing operations and $2.6 million (net of tax) or $0.09 per share from non-recurring income related to the holdback amount received during 2021 related to the sale of all of SJW Group’s equity interest in Texas Water Alliance Limited (“TWA”) to the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority (“GBRA”) in 2017. Diluted earnings per share in 2020 includes $0.72 per share from ongoing operations offset by non-recurring expenses related COVID-19 related reserves and expenses of $0.7 million (net of tax) or $0.03 per share.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, were $119.6 million, compared to $111.1 million in 2020, an increase of $8.5 million. Operating expenses include water production expenses of $61.0 million in 2021 compared to $58.2 million in 2020, an increase of $2.8 million. The increase in water production expenses was primarily attributable to $1.9 million due to a decrease in surface water supply production, $1.8 million in higher customer water usage, partially offset by $0.7 million in lower average per unit costs for purchased water, groundwater extraction and energy charges, and other production expenses. Operating expenses, excluding water production costs, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, increased $5.6 million to $58.6 million from $53.0 million in 2020. The increase was primarily due to a $3.6 million increase in general and administrative expenses, $1.3 million in higher maintenance expenses, and $0.8 million in higher depreciation and amortization expenses.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, the change in other expense and income was primarily due to the release of a $3.0 million holdback amount by GBRA related to the 2017 sale of all of SJW Group’s equity interest in TWA.

The effective consolidated income tax rates were approximately 14% and 18% for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The lower effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was primarily due to flow-through tax benefits.

Year-to-date net income was $23.4 million, compared to $22.1 million in 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.79 in the first six months of 2021, compared to $0.77 per diluted share for the same period in 2020. Diluted earnings per share in 2021 includes $0.73 per share from ongoing operations and non-recurring income related to the TWA holdback amount of $2.7 million (net of tax) or $0.09 per share, offset by non-recurring expenses related to the Texas ice storms of $0.8 million (net of tax) or $0.03 per share. Diluted earnings per share in 2020 includes $0.86 per share from ongoing operations offset by non-recurring expenses related to the Connecticut Water Service, Inc. merger and integration fees of $1.4 million (net of tax) or $0.05 per share and COVID-19 related reserves and expenses of $1.2 million (net of tax) or $0.04 per share.

Operating revenue was $267.0 million for the year-to-date period ended June 30, 2021, compared to $263.0 million in the first six months of 2020. The $4.0 million increase was attributable to $6.4 million in cumulative water rate increases and $1.1 million in revenue from new customers, offset by a $1.4 million decrease in customer usage, $0.8 million in winter storm customer credits in our Texas service area, and $0.8 million in the net recognition of certain regulatory mechanisms in Connecticut and Maine.

Year-to-date operating expenses increased to $221.3 million from $211.5 million in 2020, an increase of $9.8 million. Operating expenses include water production expenses of $104.6 million in 2021 compared to $102.0 million in 2020, an increase of $2.6 million. The increase in water production expenses was primarily attributable to $2.7 million due to a decrease in surface water supply production and $1.7 million in higher customer water usage, partially offset by $1.5 million in lower average per unit costs for purchased water, groundwater extraction and energy charges, and other production expenses. Operating expenses, excluding water production costs, for the year-to-date period ended June 30, 2021, increased $7.2 million to $116.7 million from $109.5 million in 2020. The increase was primarily due to a $2.8 million increase in general and administrative expenses, $2.8 million in higher depreciation and amortization expenses, and $1.4 million in higher maintenance expenses.

Other expense and income year-to-date for 2021 included receipt of the $3.0 million TWA holdback amount. No similar transaction occurred in 2020.

The effective consolidated income tax rates for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, were approximately 9% and 17%, respectively. The effective tax rate decreased primarily due to flow-through tax benefits and other discrete items recorded during the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Dividend

The Directors of SJW Group today declared a quarterly dividend on common stock of $0.34 per share. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 9, 2021. SJW Group’s annual dividend yield at the stock market closing on July 28, 2021 was 2%. Dividends have been paid on SJW Group’s and its predecessor’s common stock for more than 77 consecutive years and the annual dividend amount has increased in each of the past 53 years.

2021 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group is reaffirming earnings guidance for 2021 in the range of $1.85 per diluted share to $2.05 per diluted share.

Regulatory Highlights

San Jose Water Company’s 2021 general rate case for new rates in 2022 through 2024 is before the California Public Utilities Commission (“CPUC”). The application seeks an increase of nearly $88 million in revenue requirement over the three-year period, authorization for a $435 million capital budget, and requests to recover $18.5 million from balancing and memorandum accounts. It is anticipated that the CPUC’s review process will take approximately 12 months, with new rates effective in the second quarter of 2022.

On May 3, 2021, San Jose Water Company filed its application with the CPUC in its 2022-2024 cost of capital proceeding, as required. The application requests increases in revenue and return on equity, an adjustment to the proposed capital structure, and a decrease in the cost of debt. If approved, rates are expected to be effective in the first quarter of 2022.

On June 23, 2021, the Maine Public Utilities Commission approved Maine Water Company’s request for an innovative rate-smoothing mechanism that became effective on July 1, 2021. The rate-smoothing mechanism provides customers in the Biddeford-Saco division with a more gradual ramp to new rates that will be driven by the completion of a $60 million replacement of its 1884 vintage drinking water treatment plant. A decision on Maine Water Company’s application for a general rate increase related to the Biddeford-Saco project is expected in the second quarter of 2022, in alignment with the completion of the new water treatment facility.

On June 28, 2021, SJWTX, Inc. announced that it reached an agreement to acquire the Kendall West and Bandera East utilities in Bandera and Medina counties in Texas and that change in ownership applications had been filed with the Public Utilities Commission of Texas (“PUCT”). The acquisition, pending approval by the PUCT, would grow SJWTX, Inc. by 1,400 service connections that serve an estimated 4,000 county residences. SJWTX, Inc. currently serves two of the ten fastest growing counties in the nation. A decision by the PUCT is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.

On July 28, 2021, the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority issued a final decision on Connecticut Water Company’s application to amend rates for its customers. The decision approved an increase of $5.2 million in annual revenues and a return on equity of 9%, with new rates effective July 28, 2021. The final decision also approved Connecticut Water Company’s request to establish a first of its kind water rate assistance program for income eligible customers in Connecticut, a tiered block rate structure for residential water customers to promote water conservation, and the cost of debt and equity percentages as requested. The final decision did not include all of the requested proforma plant in-service due to the timing of their completion. However, no plant was disallowed and Connecticut Water Company will seek recovery for those in the future, including a portion of plant which is eligible for recovery through the Water Infrastructure Conservation Adjustment mechanism, which was approaching its statutory cap and was reset to zero in the final decision.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is the second-largest investor-owned pure-play water and wastewater utility, based on estimated rate base, in the United States, providing lifesaving and high-quality water service to nearly 1.5 million people. SJW Group’s locally led and operated water utilities - San Jose Water Company in California, The Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut, The Maine Water Company in Maine, and SJWTX, Inc. (dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company) in Texas - possess the financial strength, operational expertise, and technological innovation to safeguard the environment, deliver outstanding service to customers, and provide opportunities to employees. SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities, and delivering continued sustainable value to its shareholders. For more information about SJW Group, please visit www.sjwgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “strategy,” or “anticipates,” or the negative of those words or other comparable terminology. These forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, but not limited to, the following factors: (1) the effect of water, utility, environmental and other governmental policies and regulations, including actions concerning rates, authorized return on equity, authorized capital structures, capital expenditures and other decisions; (2) changes in demand for water and other services; (3) the impact of the Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic on our business operation and financial results; (4) unanticipated weather conditions and changes in seasonality including those affecting water supply and customer usage; (5) climate change and the effects thereof; (6) unexpected costs, charges or expenses; (7) our ability to successfully evaluate investments in new business and growth initiatives; (8) contamination of our water supplies and damage or failure of our water equipment and infrastructure; (9) the risk of work stoppages, strikes and other labor-related actions; (10) catastrophic events such as fires, earthquakes, explosions, floods, ice storms, tornadoes, hurricanes, terrorist acts, physical attacks, cyber-attacks, epidemic, or similar occurrences; (11) changes in general economic, political, business and financial market conditions; (12) the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, changes in interest rates, compliance with regulatory requirements, compliance with the terms and conditions of our outstanding indebtedness, and general market and economic conditions; and (13) legislative and general market and economic developments. The risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of SJW Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Results for a quarter are not indicative of results for a full year due to seasonality and other factors. Other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ are described in SJW Group’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and speak only as of the date made. SJW Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SJW Group Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUE $ 152,241 147,209 $ 267,026 262,963 OPERATING EXPENSE: Production Expenses: Purchased water 27,668 25,889 43,313 41,823 Power 3,391 3,426 6,394 6,151 Groundwater extraction charges 20,138 18,583 35,683 33,611 Other production expenses 9,831 10,280 19,233 20,373 Total production expenses 61,028 58,178 104,623 101,958 Administrative and general 21,326 17,772 42,219 39,388 Maintenance 6,587 5,334 12,852 11,420 Property taxes and other non-income taxes 7,149 7,102 14,664 14,565 Depreciation and amortization 23,512 22,753 46,950 44,135 Total operating expense 119,602 111,139 221,308 211,466 OPERATING INCOME 32,639 36,070 45,718 51,497 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME: Interest on long-term debt and other interest expense (13,681) (13,180) (27,120) (26,464) Pension non-service cost 339 (7) 665 (52) Gain on sale of Texas Water Alliance Limited 3,000 — 3,000 — Other, net 1,784 1,048 3,538 1,805 Income before income taxes 24,081 23,931 25,801 26,786 Provision for income taxes 3,306 4,210 2,410 4,648 NET INCOME 20,775 19,721 23,391 22,138 Other comprehensive income (loss), net 107 10 145 (125) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 20,882 19,731 $ 23,536 22,013 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.70 0.69 $ 0.80 0.78 Diluted $ 0.69 0.69 $ 0.79 0.77 DIVIDENDS PER SHARE $ 0.34 0.32 $ 0.68 0.64 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 29,799 28,508 29,334 28,499 Diluted 29,924 28,683 29,460 28,679

SJW Group Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Utility plant: Land $ 38,352 36,845 Depreciable plant and equipment 3,269,984 3,198,060 Construction in progress 145,039 109,976 Intangible assets 35,357 35,167 Total utility plant 3,488,732 3,380,048 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 1,092,337 1,045,136 Net utility plant 2,396,395 2,334,912 Real estate investments 58,389 58,129 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 15,363 14,783 Net real estate investments 43,026 43,346 CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents: Cash 25,442 5,269 Restricted cash 2,659 4,000 Accounts receivable 54,879 58,142 Accrued unbilled utility revenue 48,984 44,950 Current regulatory assets, net 1,075 1,748 Prepaid expenses 8,471 8,097 Other current assets 5,348 5,125 Total current assets 146,858 127,331 OTHER ASSETS: Regulatory assets, net 172,312 156,482 Investments 15,163 14,367 Goodwill 628,144 628,144 Other 7,624 6,883 823,243 805,876 $ 3,409,522 3,311,465

SJW Group Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES CAPITALIZATION: Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 70,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding shares 29,804,927 on June 30, 2021 and 28,556,605 on December 31, 2020 $ 30 29 Additional paid-in capital 579,057 510,158 Retained earnings 411,511 408,037 Accumulated other comprehensive income (919) (1,064) Total stockholders’ equity 989,679 917,160 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,372,126 1,287,580 Total capitalization 2,361,805 2,204,740 CURRENT LIABILITIES: Lines of credit 138,541 175,094 Current portion of long-term debt 26,270 76,241 Accrued groundwater extraction charges, purchased water and power 26,290 19,184 Accounts payable 39,546 34,200 Accrued interest 13,035 12,861 Accrued payroll 13,895 14,012 Income tax payable 246 — Other current liabilities 16,608 19,203 Total current liabilities 274,431 350,795 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 191,376 191,415 ADVANCES FOR CONSTRUCTION AND CONTRIBUTIONS IN AID OF CONSTRUCTION 431,358 421,132 POSTRETIREMENT BENEFIT PLANS 125,594 121,597 OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES 24,958 21,786 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES $ 3,409,522 3,311,465

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729006221/en/