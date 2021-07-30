checkAd

BeiGene Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 SEQUOIA Trial Comparing BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) to Bendamustine Plus Rituximab in Patients with Treatment-Naïve Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.07.2021, 02:00  |  56   |   |   

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global, science-driven biotechnology company, today announced positive topline results from an interim analysis of the Phase 3 SEQUOIA trial comparing BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) to bendamustine and rituximab (B+R) in patients with treatment-naïve (TN) chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) whose tumor did not exhibit the deletion of chromosome 17p13.1 (del[17p]).

With a median follow-up of 25.8 months, the SEQUOIA trial met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) as assessed by independent review committee (IRC), as BRUKINSA achieved a highly statistically significant improvement in PFS compared to B+R.

In addition, the trial demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in PFS per investigator assessment, a secondary endpoint. BRUKINSA was also generally well-tolerated, consistent with its known safety profile.

“The combined clinical evidence from SEQUOIA, ALPINE1, the 205 trial2, and the AU-003 trial3 validates our confidence in BRUKINSA as a regimen which can offer improvements in treatment outcomes for hundreds of thousands of patients living with CLL,” said Jane Huang, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Hematology at BeiGene. “We are pleased to see that at the interim analysis of the SEQUOIA trial, BRUKINSA significantly prolonged progression-free survival for treatment-naïve CLL patients, and that the demonstrated safety profile was consistent with what we have observed in its global development program with more than 2,300 patients treated with BRUKINSA to date.”

1. Results from the interim analysis of ALPINE with a median follow-up time of 15.3 months were reported at the 2021 European Hematology Association (EHA2021) Congress in June 2021. Available at EHA Open Access Library.
2. Long-term results from BGB-3111-205 with a median follow-up time of 34 months were reported at the EHA2021 Congress in June 2021. Available at EHA Open Access Library.
3. Long-term results from BGB-3111-AU-003 in relapsed or refractory CLL with a median follow-up time of 39.4 months were shared at the BeiGene Investor Conference Call in June 2021. Available ir.beigene.com.

About SEQUOIA

SEQUOIA is a randomized, multicenter, global Phase 3 trial (NCT03336333) designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of BRUKINSA compared to B+R in patients with TN CLL or SLL. The trial consists of three cohorts:

  • Cohort 1 (n=479): randomized 1:1 to receive BRUKINSA (n=241) or B+R (n=238) until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity, in patients not harboring del(17p); data from this group comprise the primary endpoint;
  • Cohort 2 (n=110): patients with del(17p) receiving BRUKINSA as a monotherapy; and
  • Cohort 3 (enrollment ongoing): patients with del(17p) or pathogenic TP53 variant receiving BRUKINSA in combination with venetoclax.

Patients with del(17p) were not randomized to B+R, as they experience poor clinical outcomes and poor response to chemoimmunotherapy. The primary endpoint of the trial is IRC-assessed PFS. Secondary endpoints include investigator-assessed PFS, IRC- and investigator-assessed overall response rate (ORR), overall survival (OS), PFS and ORR in patients with del(17p), and safety.

Seite 1 von 5
BeiGene Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BeiGene Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 SEQUOIA Trial Comparing BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) to Bendamustine Plus Rituximab in Patients with Treatment-Naïve Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global, science-driven biotechnology company, today announced positive topline results from an interim analysis of the Phase 3 SEQUOIA trial comparing BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) to bendamustine and rituximab …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Citrix Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
CytRx Highlights Preliminary Results of Cohort C of QUILT 88, a Phase 2 Pancreatic Cancer Trial ...
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Pinterest Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Tellurian and Shell Sign Agreements for 3 mtpa
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Signs a North American Distribution Agreement With Display Logic for ...
Sokoman Announces High-Grade Results Demonstrating Continuity of Eastern Trend Mineralization at ...
Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2021
X-FAB Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21BeiGene Announces Approval in Canada of BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) for the Treatment of Patients with Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21BeiGene Announces the Approval in China of KYPROLIS (Carfilzomib) for Injection for Adult Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for Tislelizumab in Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma (ESCC)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten