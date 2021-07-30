Appendix 4C Quarterly Activity Report
Mesoblast Operational and Financial Highlights for Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today provided an update on its
pipeline of late-stage product candidates, and an activity report for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2021.
“During the quarter we made significant progress in both regulatory and clinical outcomes for our lead product candidate, remestemcel-L. FDA’s CBER has recently recommended the next steps in the potential approval pathway for remestemcel-L in the treatment of steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease in children,” said Silviu Itescu, Chief Executive of Mesoblast. “Additionally, as COVID infections continue to surge, the 90-day survival outcomes from the remestemcel-L trial in adults with COVID ARDS demonstrated the potential for durable benefit of this therapy in certain segments experiencing the most extreme complication of this disease.”
Key operational highlights:
- Mesoblast met with the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on potential pathways to regulatory approval of its lead technology platform product remestemcel-L for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGVHD) in children and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in adults with COVID-19
- Regarding SR-aGVHD, FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) recommended that Mesoblast as a next step discuss with CBER’s review team at the Office of Tissue and Advanced Therapies (OTAT) our approach to address certain outstanding chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) items, including potency assays, which could support a resubmission of the current Biologic License Application (BLA) with a six-month review period
- Regarding COVID ARDS, Mesoblast met with the FDA this week to determine the registration pathway for approval of remestemcel-L in this indication, with formal minutes expected in coming weeks
- Results from the randomized controlled trial of remestemcel-L in 222 ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients with moderate/severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) were recently highlighted at the biennial Stem Cells, Cell Therapies, and Bioengineering in Lung Biology and Diseases conference hosted by the University of Vermont, Burlington, VT, and at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) Scientific Signatures Series event on Cell and Gene-Based Therapies in Lung Diseases and Critical Illnesses
- The presented data included improved respiratory function in patients treated with remestemcel-L, as well as 90-day survival outcomes showing remestemcel-L significantly reduced mortality by 48% at 90 days compared to controls in a pre-specified analysis of 123 treated patients under 65 years old
- Mesoblast has entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Novartis for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of remestemcel-L, with an initial focus on the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), including that associated with COVID-19. The agreement remains subject to certain closing conditions, including time to analyze the results from this COVID-19 ARDS trial
- Mesoblast filed requests and expects to hold meetings with the FDA during the next two quarters to discuss the pathways to US regulatory approvals for its second technology platform rexlemestrocel-L following the recently completed Phase 3 trials in patients with chronic heart failure and chronic inflammatory back pain due to degenerative disc disease
- Mesoblast and its partner in Europe and Latin America, Grünenthal, amended their collaboration agreement in line with a strategy to achieve regulatory harmonization, cost efficiencies and streamlined timelines aiming to leverage the results from a planned US trial in support of potential product approvals in both US and EU
Cash Flow Report for the Fourth Quarter FY2021
