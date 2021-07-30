checkAd

Appendix 4C Quarterly Activity Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.07.2021, 02:06  |  50   |   |   

Mesoblast Operational and Financial Highlights for Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today provided an update on its pipeline of late-stage product candidates, and an activity report for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“During the quarter we made significant progress in both regulatory and clinical outcomes for our lead product candidate, remestemcel-L. FDA’s CBER has recently recommended the next steps in the potential approval pathway for remestemcel-L in the treatment of steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease in children,” said Silviu Itescu, Chief Executive of Mesoblast. “Additionally, as COVID infections continue to surge, the 90-day survival outcomes from the remestemcel-L trial in adults with COVID ARDS demonstrated the potential for durable benefit of this therapy in certain segments experiencing the most extreme complication of this disease.”

Key operational highlights:

  • Mesoblast met with the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on potential pathways to regulatory approval of its lead technology platform product remestemcel-L for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGVHD) in children and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in adults with COVID-19
  • Regarding SR-aGVHD, FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) recommended that Mesoblast as a next step discuss with CBER’s review team at the Office of Tissue and Advanced Therapies (OTAT) our approach to address certain outstanding chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) items, including potency assays, which could support a resubmission of the current Biologic License Application (BLA) with a six-month review period
  • Regarding COVID ARDS, Mesoblast met with the FDA this week to determine the registration pathway for approval of remestemcel-L in this indication, with formal minutes expected in coming weeks
  • Results from the randomized controlled trial of remestemcel-L in 222 ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients with moderate/severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) were recently highlighted at the biennial Stem Cells, Cell Therapies, and Bioengineering in Lung Biology and Diseases conference hosted by the University of Vermont, Burlington, VT, and at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) Scientific Signatures Series event on Cell and Gene-Based Therapies in Lung Diseases and Critical Illnesses
  • The presented data included improved respiratory function in patients treated with remestemcel-L, as well as 90-day survival outcomes showing remestemcel-L significantly reduced mortality by 48% at 90 days compared to controls in a pre-specified analysis of 123 treated patients under 65 years old
  • Mesoblast has entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Novartis for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of remestemcel-L, with an initial focus on the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), including that associated with COVID-19. The agreement remains subject to certain closing conditions, including time to analyze the results from this COVID-19 ARDS trial
  • Mesoblast filed requests and expects to hold meetings with the FDA during the next two quarters to discuss the pathways to US regulatory approvals for its second technology platform rexlemestrocel-L following the recently completed Phase 3 trials in patients with chronic heart failure and chronic inflammatory back pain due to degenerative disc disease
  • Mesoblast and its partner in Europe and Latin America, Grünenthal, amended their collaboration agreement in line with a strategy to achieve regulatory harmonization, cost efficiencies and streamlined timelines aiming to leverage the results from a planned US trial in support of potential product approvals in both US and EU

Cash Flow Report for the Fourth Quarter FY2021

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Appendix 4C Quarterly Activity Report Mesoblast Operational and Financial Highlights for Quarter Ended June 30, 2021NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q2 2021
GeoJunxion NV (ticker: GOJXN.AS) Formerly called AND International Publishers NV (AND.AS) Publishes its July 2021 Trading ...
Danone’s Board of Directors to initiate a composition renewal program
Addex and Indivior Extend Research Collaboration on GABAB Positive Allosteric Modulators - Indivior ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC PUBLISHES SECOND QUARTER 2021 PRESS RELEASE
Dupixent (dupilumab) significantly improved itch and hives in patients with chronic spontaneous ...
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
Genetron Health Partners with Guizhou Province’s Dafang County to Lead Liver Cancer Early ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Prothena Presents New Data from Robust Alzheimer’s Portfolio at the Alzheimer’s Association ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board