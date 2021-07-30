Appendix 4C Quarterly Activity Report

Mesoblast Operational and Financial Highlights for Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today provided an update on its pipeline of late-stage product candidates, and an activity report for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2021.



“During the quarter we made significant progress in both regulatory and clinical outcomes for our lead product candidate, remestemcel-L. FDA’s CBER has recently recommended the next steps in the potential approval pathway for remestemcel-L in the treatment of steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease in children,” said Silviu Itescu, Chief Executive of Mesoblast. “Additionally, as COVID infections continue to surge, the 90-day survival outcomes from the remestemcel-L trial in adults with COVID ARDS demonstrated the potential for durable benefit of this therapy in certain segments experiencing the most extreme complication of this disease.”