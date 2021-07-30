CBB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CBB Bancorp, Inc. ("CBB" or the "Company') (OTCQX: CBBI), the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank (the "Bank"), announced today net income for second quarter 2021 of $6.3 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, an increase of 18.2%, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the prior quarter and 281.5% compared to $1.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Net income for second quarter 2021 was positively affected by improving credit quality and continued balance sheet growth. The Company’s return on average assets for second quarter 2021 was 1.70% compared to 1.58% for first quarter 2021 and 0.52% for second quarter 2020. Its return on average equity for second quarter 2021 was 14.91%, compared to 13.26% for first quarter 2021 and 4.36% for second quarter 2020. The Company’s net interest margin for second quarter 2021 was 3.75%, compared to 3.90% for first quarter 2021 and 3.17% for second quarter 2020. Its efficiency ratio for second quarter 2021 was 52.24%, compared to 51.78% for first quarter 2021 and 66.02% for second quarter 2020.

Joanne Kim, President and CEO, commented, “We are pleased to announce record quarterly earnings for the second consecutive quarter. With positive trends in our balance sheet growth and asset quality, we look forward to further growth in the second half of the year. We are excited about the completion of the acquisition of Ohana Pacific Bank on July 1, 2021 and the opportunities this Hawaii base of operations will provide.”

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for second quarter 2021 was $13.6 million, an increase of $726 thousand, or 5.7%, from first quarter 2021, and an increase of $3.7 million, or 37.5%, from second quarter 2020. The increase in net interest income was driven by loan growth, as well as our continuing to aggressively reduce deposit rates and wholesale borrowing costs, while strategically shifting our deposit mix to lower-cost core deposits.

Net Interest Margin

Our net interest margin for second quarter 2021 was 3.75% compared to 3.90% for first quarter 2021 and 3.17% for second quarter 2020. The decrease in net interest margin compared to first quarter 2021 was due to a substantial increase in due from bank balances in the quarter, which reduced the average yield on interest earning assets. The larger than usual due from bank balances were due in part to the all-cash acquisition of Ohana Pacific Bank that was still pending as of June 30, 2021. The lower yield on earning assets was partially offset by a downward repricing of our time deposits and growth in our demand deposits. Our cost of funds for second quarter 2021 decreased to 0.42% from 0.52% for first quarter 2021 and 1.20% for second quarter 2020.

Provision for Loan Losses:

The Company made no provision for loan losses for second quarter 2021, compared to $500 thousand for first quarter 2021 and $1.6 million for second quarter 2020. No provision was required during the current quarter due to the absence of charge-offs, and continuing signs of an improving economy. See Table 10 for additional information and trends.

Noninterest Income:

Noninterest income for second quarter 2021 was $5.0 million, compared to $3.7 million for first quarter 2021 and $1.5 million for second quarter 2020. The increase in noninterest income in second quarter 2021 was primarily the result of increased gains on sales of loans. Sales of SBA loans were $42.2 million with an average premium percentage received of 11.9% during the second quarter of 2021, compared with SBA loan sales of $30.2 million with an average premium percentage received of 10.9% during the first quarter of 2021 and SBA loan sales of $9.8 million with an average premium percentage received of 8.6% during the second quarter of 2020. The increased gain on sale of SBA loans was partially offset by a decline in SBA servicing fees during the current quarter due to a higher level of payoffs during the period.

Noninterest Expense:

Noninterest expense for second quarter 2021 was $9.7 million, compared to $8.6 million for first quarter 2021 and $7.5 million for second quarter 2020. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $1.1 million to $6 million in second quarter 2021, compared to $4.9 million in the prior quarter, due to the effect of higher incentive payments made related to loan originations and a decrease in the amount of compensation deferred as loan origination costs.

Income Taxes:

The Company’ s effective tax rate for second quarter 2021 was 28.9% compared to 28.6% for first quarter 2021 and 27.0% for second quarter 2020.

Balance Sheet:

Investment Securities:

Investment securities were $82.4 million at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $1.1 million from March 31, 2021 and $8.7 million from June 30, 2020. The decreases were due to principal paydowns. There were no portfolio additions in second quarter 2021, or in the first quarter 2021 or second quarter 2020.

Loans Receivable:

Loans receivable (including loans held for sale) at June 30, 2021 was $1.23 billion, an increase of $40.2 million, or 3.4%, from loans receivable at March 31, 2021, and an increase of $192.5 million, or 18.6%, from loans receivable at June 30, 2020.

Loan payment deferments to our commercial borrowers under the CARES Act have continued to decline since the first round of deferments that began during the second quarter of 2020. As of June 30, 2021, five loans totaling $29.7 million remain on modified payment terms. This is a decline from $50.4 million of such loans at March 31, 2021, and $298.7 million of such loans at June 30, 2020. No additional modification requests are currently in process.

Our weighted average loan-to-value ratio of commercial real estate loans was 72.4% at June 30, 2021. Excluding SBA loans, our weighted average loan-to-value of CRE loans was 55.9%. For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com under tab “About Us” and select “Investors Relations” to see 2Q 2021 Overview and COVID-19 update presentation.

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP):

PPP loans totaled $85.4 million at June 30, 2021. Net unearned fees on PPP loans as of June 30, 2021 was $2.4 million, which fees are being accreted to income based on a two-year contractual maturity. The SBA approved $26.5 million in PPP loan forgiveness applications processed for our PPP loans in second quarter 2021.

Allowance for Loan Losses and Asset Quality:

Our allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2021 was $14.9 million, or 1.32% of portfolio loans, compared to $14.9 million, or 1.34% of portfolio loans, at March 31 2021 and compared to $12.3 million, or 1.22% of portfolio loans, at June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans of $85.4 million, which are government guaranteed, the allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2021 was 1.42%, compared to 1.48% and 1.34%, respectively, at March 31 2021 and June 30, 2020. Non-performing loans remained unchanged at $1.3 million over the quarter. Loans with payment deferments are considered to be performing loans in accordance with regulatory guidance. Our coverage ratio of allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets exceeded 1,100%. For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com under tab “About Us” and select “Investors Relations” to see 2Q 2021 Overview and COVID-19 update presentation.

SBA Loans Held for Sale:

SBA loans held for sale at June 30, 2021 were $96.6 million, compared to $76.1 million at March 31 2021 and $32.3 million at June 30, 2020. We continue to assess SBA loan sale premiums and plan to sell loans when we believe it is advantageous to do so. See comments under “Noninterest Income”, and Table 7 for additional SBA loan origination and sale data.

Deposits:

Deposits were $1.38 billion at June 30, 2021, up $187.2 million, or 15.7% from March 31 2021 and up $351.0 million, or 34.2%, from June 30, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (“DDAs”) increased $163.5 million, or 40.0%, to $572.3 million at June 30, 2021 from March 31 2021 and increased $277.3 million, or 94.0%, from June 30, 2020. DDAs were 41.5% of total deposits at June 30, 2021, compared to 34.3% at March 31 2021 and 28.7% at June 30, 2020. NOW and MMDA accounts increased $20.9 million, or 7.7%, to $291.4 million at June 30, 2021 from March 31 2021 and increased $98.5 million, or 51.0%, from June 30, 2020. Time deposits increased $7.7 thousand, or 1.7%, at June 30, 2021 from March 31 2021 and increased $2.2 thousand, or 0.5%, from June 30, 2020. Time deposits at June 30, 2021 were $473.7 million, or 34.4% of total deposits, compared to $466.0 million, or 39.1% of total deposits, at March 31, 2021, and $471.5 million, or 45.9% of total deposits, at June 30, 2020. As noted above, we are focused on increasing demand deposits and reducing our cost of funds.

Borrowings:

Borrowings at June 30, 2021 consisted of $50.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLB-SF) advances, compared to $65.0 million of FHLB-SF advances at March 31, 2021. Borrowings at June 30, 2020 were $148.7 million and consisted of $90.0 million of FHLB-SF advances and $58.7 million of FRB PPP Liquidity Facility.

Capital:

Stockholders’ equity was $171.2 million at June 30, 2021, representing an increase of $6.1 million, or 3.7%, over stockholders’ equity of $165.1 million at March 31, 2021. Book value per share at June 30, 2021 was $16.66, compared with $16.11 at March 31, 2021, an increase of $0.55 per share or 3.4%.

All of our regulatory capital ratios continue to exceed the minimum levels required to be considered “Well Capitalized” as defined for bank regulatory purposes and in compliance with the fully phased-in Basel III requirements, as shown on Table 11 in this press release. Our Common Equity Tier 1 risked-based capital at June 30, 2021 was 14.58% at the Company level and 14.55% at the Bank level.

About CBB Bancorp, Inc.:

CBB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, a full-service commercial bank which specializes in loans to small-to medium-sized businesses and does business as “CBB Bank.” As of July 31, 2021, the Bank has ten full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange Counties in California, and Dallas County in Texas and Honolulu, Hawaii; two SBA regional offices in Los Angeles and Dallas Counties; and five loan production offices in Texas, Georgia, Colorado and Washington.

For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com under tab “About Us” and select “Investors Relations” to see 2Q 2021 Overview and COVID-19 update presentation.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements typically include words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. You should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management’s experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company’s control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect our results include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions may occur; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Company and the Bank; significant increases in loan losses may occur; the possibility that changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and of other widespread outbreaks of disease or pandemics, together with related impacts on general economic conditions, including adverse impacts on our customers’ ability to make timely payments on their loans from us, reduced fee income due to reduced loan origination activity, reductions in or absence of gains on loan sales due to uncertainty in the loan sale market, and increased operating expense due to required changes in how we conduct our business may adversely affect us; conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive to implement or accommodate than the Company anticipates; there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; or litigation or matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates; we may encounter greater difficulty, delay and expense than we anticipate in integrating the personnel and operations of companies we acquire. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any future events or circumstances, except to the extent required by law.

Schedules and Financial Data: All tables and data to follow

STATEMENT OF INCOME AND PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHT (Unaudited) - Table 1 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March, 31 $ % June 30, $ % June 30, June 30, $ % 2021 2021 Change Change 2020 Change Change 2021 2020 Change Change Interest income $ 14,923 $ 14,372 $ 551 3.8 % $ 13,206 $ 1,717 13.0 % $ 29,295 $ 27,679 $ 1,616 5.8 % Interest expense 1,358 1,533 (175 ) (11.4 %) 3,342 (1,984 ) (59.4 %) 2,891 7,323 (4,432 ) (60.5 %) Net interest income 13,565 12,839 726 5.7 % 9,864 3,701 37.5 % 26,404 20,356 6,048 29.7 % Provision for loan losses - 500 (500 ) (100.0 %) 1,600 (1,600 ) (100.0 %) 500 2,300 (1,800 ) (78.3 %) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,565 12,339 1,226 9.9 % 8,264 5,301 64.1 % 25,904 18,056 7,848 43.5 % Gain on sale of loans 3,988 2,456 1,532 62.4 % 509 3,479 683.5 % 6,444 1,448 4,996 345.0 % Gain (loss) on sale of OREO - - - - 9 (9 ) (100.0 %) - 3 (3 ) (100.0 %) SBA servicing fee income, net 622 847 (225 ) (26.6 %) 738 (116 ) (15.7 %) 1,469 1,110 359 32.3 % Reversal of valuation allowance on servicing assets - - - - - - - - - - - Service charges and other income 395 379 16 4.2 % 251 144 57.4 % 774 647 127 19.6 % Noninterest income 5,005 3,682 1,323 35.9 % 1,507 3,498 232.1 % 8,687 3,208 5,479 170.8 % Salaries and employee benefits 6,000 4,853 1,147 23.6 % 4,617 1,383 30.0 % 10,853 10,319 534 5.2 % Occupancy and equipment 945 979 (34 ) (3.5 %) 943 2 0.2 % 1,924 1,889 35 1.9 % Marketing expense 309 287 22 7.7 % 279 30 10.8 % 596 737 (141 ) (19.1 %) Professional expense 491 455 36 7.9 % 500 (9 ) (1.8 %) 946 935 11 1.2 % Merger related expense 600 681 (81 ) (11.9 %) - 600 100.0 % 1,281 - 1,281 100.0 % Other expenses 1,356 1,300 56 4.3 % 1,168 188 16.1 % 2,656 2,562 94 3.7 % Noninterest expense 9,701 8,555 1,146 13.4 % 7,507 2,194 29.2 % 18,256 16,442 1,814 11.0 % Income before income tax expense 8,869 7,466 1,403 18.8 % 2,264 6,605 291.7 % 16,335 4,822 11,513 238.8 % Income tax expense 2,566 2,132 434 20.4 % 612 1,954 319.3 % 4,698 1,558 3,140 201.5 % Net income $ 6,303 $ 5,334 $ 969 18.2 % $ 1,652 $ 4,651 281.5 % $ 11,637 $ 3,264 $ 8,373 256.5 % Effective tax rate 28.9 % 28.6 % 0.4 % 1.3 % 27.0 % 1.9 % 7.0 % 28.8 % 32.3 % (3.5 %) (11.0 %) Outstanding number of shares 10,279,962 10,247,292 32,670 0.3 % 10,237,310 42,652 0.4 % 10,279,962 10,237,310 42,652 0.4 % Weighted average shares for basic EPS 10,262,956 10,247,292 15,664 0.2 % 10,237,310 25,646 0.3 % 10,255,167 10,230,728 24,439 0.2 % Weighted average shares for diluted EPS 10,392,427 10,300,518 91,909 0.9 % 10,276,637 115,790 1.1 % 10,346,516 10,302,184 44,332 0.4 % Basic EPS $ 0.61 $ 0.52 $ 0.09 17.3 % $ 0.16 $ 0.45 281.3 % $ 1.13 $ 0.32 $ 0.81 253.1 % Diluted EPS $ 0.61 $ 0.52 $ 0.09 17.3 % $ 0.16 $ 0.45 281.3 % $ 1.13 $ 0.32 $ 0.81 253.1 % Return on average assets 1.70 % 1.58 % 0.12 % 7.6 % 0.52 % 1.18 % 226.9 % 1.65 % 0.54 % 1.11 % 205.6 % Return on average equity 14.91 % 13.26 % 1.65 % 12.4 % 4.36 % 10.55 % 242.0 % 14.11 % 4.34 % 9.77 % 225.1 % Efficiency ratio¹ 52.24 % 51.78 % 0.46 % 0.9 % 66.02 % (13.8 %) (20.9 %) 52.02 % 69.78 % (17.76 %) (25.5 %) Yield on interest-earning assets² 4.12 % 4.37 % (0.25 %) (5.7 %) 4.24 % (0.12 %) (2.8 %) 4.24 % 4.74 % (0.50 %) (10.5 %) Cost of funds 0.42 % 0.52 % (0.10 %) (19.2 %) 1.20 % (0.78 %) (65.0 %) 0.47 % 1.42 % (0.95 %) (66.9 %) Cost of funds exc. SBA PPP loan funding 0.42 % 0.54 % (0.12 %) (22.2 %) 1.25 % (0.83 %) (66.4 %) 0.48 % 1.45 % (0.97 %) (66.9 %) Net interest margin² 3.75 % 3.90 % (0.15 %) (3.9 %) 3.17 % 0.58 % 18.3 % 3.82 % 3.49 % 0.33 % 9.5 % Net interest margin exc. SBA PPP loans² 3.78 % 3.86 % (0.08 %) (2.1 %) 3.20 % 0.58 % 18.1 % 3.82 % 3.51 % 0.31 % 8.8 % ¹ Represents the ratio of noninterest expense less other real estate owned operations to the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and total noninterest income, less gains/(loss) on sale of securities, other-than-temporary impairment recovery/(loss) on investment securities and gain/(loss) from other real estate owned. ² Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate

BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) - Table 2 (Dollars in thousands) June 30, March, 31 $ % June 30, $ % 2021 2021 Change Change 2020 Change Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 10,509 $ 9,215 $ 1,294 14.0 % $ 9,043 $ 1,466 16.2 % Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks 240,932 129,713 111,219 85.7 % 179,519 61,413 34.2 % Investment securities¹ 82,354 83,409 (1,055 ) (1.3 %) 91,091 (8,737 ) (9.6 %) Loans held-for-sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 96,554 76,066 20,488 26.9 % 32,264 64,290 199.3 % Loans receivable 1,133,371 1,113,629 19,742 1.8 % 1,005,128 128,243 12.8 % Allowance for loan losses (14,908 ) (14,888 ) (20 ) (0.1 %) (12,283 ) (2,625 ) (21.4 %) Loans receivable, net 1,118,463 1,098,741 19,722 1.8 % 992,845 125,618 12.7 % OREO - - - - - - - Restricted stock investments 8,850 8,196 654 8.0 % 8,196 654 8.0 % Servicing assets 10,189 10,000 189 1.9 % 8,944 1,245 13.9 % Other assets 45,071 21,431 23,640 110.3 % 21,383 23,688 110.8 % Total assets $ 1,612,922 $ 1,436,771 $ 176,151 12.3 % $ 1,343,285 $ 269,637 20.1 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing $ 572,284 $ 408,738 $ 163,546 40.0 % $ 295,003 $ 277,281 94.0 % Interest-bearing 806,397 782,778 23,619 3.0 % 732,647 73,750 10.1 % Total deposits 1,378,681 1,191,516 187,165 15.7 % 1,027,650 351,031 34.2 % FHLB advances and other borrowing 50,000 65,000 (15,000 ) (23.1 %) 148,671 (98,671 ) (66.4 %) Other liabilities 13,026 15,170 (2,144 ) (14.1 %) 14,208 (1,182 ) (8.3 %) Total liabilities 1,441,707 1,271,686 170,021 13.4 % 1,190,529 251,178 21.1 % Stockholders' Equity 171,215 165,085 6,130 3.7 % 152,756 18,459 12.1 % TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,612,922 $ 1,436,771 $ 176,151 12.3 % $ 1,343,285 $ 269,637 20.1 % CAPITAL RATIOS Leverage ratio Company 11.35 % 11.89 % (0.54 %) (4.5 %) 11.98 % (0.63 %) (5.2 %) Bank 11.33 % 11.87 % (0.54 %) (4.5 %) 11.94 % (0.61 %) (5.1 %) Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company 14.39 % 15.00 % (0.61 %) (4.1 %) 15.23 % (0.84 %) (5.5 %) Bank 14.37 % 14.98 % (0.61 %) (4.1 %) 15.18 % (0.81 %) (5.3 %) Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company 14.39 % 15.00 % (0.61 %) (4.1 %) 15.23 % (0.84 %) (5.5 %) Bank 14.37 % 14.98 % (0.61 %) (4.1 %) 15.18 % (0.81 %) (5.3 %) Total risk-based capital ratio Company 15.64 % 16.25 % (0.61 %) (3.8 %) 16.48 % (0.84 %) (5.1 %) Bank 15.62 % 16.23 % (0.61 %) (3.8 %) 16.43 % (0.81 %) (4.9 %) Book value per share $ 16.66 $ 16.11 $ 0.55 3.4 % $ 14.92 $ 1.74 11.7 % Loan-to-Deposit (LTD) ratio 82.21 % 93.46 % (11.25 %) (12.0 %) 97.81 % (15.60 %) (15.9 %) Nonperforming assets $ 1,339 $ 1,347 $ (8 ) (0.6 %) $ 4,189 $ (2,850 ) (68.0 %) Nonperforming assets as a % of loans receivable 0.12 % 0.12 % - - 0.42 % (0.30 %) (71.4 %) ALLL as a % of loans receivable 1.32 % 1.34 % (0.02 %) (1.5 %) 1.22 % 0.10 % 8.2 % ALLL as a % of loans receivable exc. SBA PPP loans 1.42 % 1.48 % (0.06 %) (4.1 %) 1.34 % 0.08 % 6.0 % ¹ Includes AFS and HTM

FIVE-QUARTER STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) - Table 3 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, March, 31 December, 31 September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Interest income $ 14,923 $ 14,372 $ 13,613 $ 13,212 $ 13,206 Interest expense 1,358 1,533 1,830 2,558 3,342 Net interest income 13,565 12,839 11,783 10,654 9,864 Provision for loan losses - 500 1,600 1,600 1,600 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,565 12,339 10,183 9,054 8,264 Gain on sale of loans 3,988 2,456 1,484 1,662 509 Gain (loss) on sale of OREO - - - - 9 SBA servicing fee income, net 622 847 701 948 738 Reversal of valuation allowance on servicing assets - - 894 - - Service charges and other income 395 379 364 385 251 Noninterest income 5,005 3,682 3,443 2,995 1,507 Salaries and employee benefits 6,000 4,853 5,477 4,948 4,617 Occupancy and equipment 945 979 936 938 943 Marketing expense 309 287 133 265 279 Professional expense 491 455 478 503 500 Merger related expense 600 681 40 58 - Other expenses 1,356 1,300 1,329 1,309 1,168 Noninterest expense 9,701 8,555 8,393 8,021 7,507 Income before income tax expense 8,869 7,466 5,233 4,028 2,264 Income tax expense 2,566 2,132 1,519 1,125 612 Net income $ 6,303 $ 5,334 $ 3,714 $ 2,903 $ 1,652 Effective tax rate 28.9 % 28.6 % 29.0 % 27.9 % 27.0 % Outstanding number of shares 10,279,962 10,247,292 10,247,292 10,247,292 10,237,310 Weighted average shares for basic EPS 10,262,956 10,247,292 10,247,292 10,244,037 10,237,310 Weighted average shares for diluted EPS 10,392,427 10,300,518 10,285,410 10,273,148 10,276,637 Basic EPS $ 0.61 $ 0.52 $ 0.36 $ 0.28 $ 0.16 Diluted EPS $ 0.61 $ 0.52 $ 0.36 $ 0.28 $ 0.16

QUARTERLY SALARIES BENEFIT METRICS (Unaudited) - Table 4 (Dollars in thousands) At or for the Three Months Ended June 30, March, 31 December, 31 September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Salaries and benefits $ 6,000 $ 4,853 $ 5,477 $ 4,948 $ 4,617 FTE at the end of period 183 186 183 179 191 Average FTE during the period 182 187 184 181 193 Salaries and benefits/average FTE¹ $ 132 $ 105 $ 118 $ 109 $ 96 Salaries and benefits/average assets¹ 1.62 % 1.44 % 1.58 % 1.45 % 1.44 % Noninterest expense/average assets¹ 2.62 % 2.54 % 2.42 % 2.34 % 2.35 % 1 Annualized

FIVE-QUARTER BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) - Table 5 (Dollars in thousands) June 30, March, 31 December, 31 September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 10,509 $ 9,215 $ 8,750 $ 8,030 $ 9,043 Interest-earning deposits at the FRB and other banks 240,932 129,713 153,908 212,279 179,519 Investment securities¹ 82,354 83,409 85,914 88,784 91,091 Loans held-for-sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 96,554 76,066 59,077 53,755 32,264 Loans receivable 1,133,371 1,113,629 1,043,662 1,011,867 1,005,128 Allowance for loan losses (14,908 ) (14,888 ) (14,366 ) (13,614 ) (12,283 ) Loans receivable, net 1,118,463 1,098,741 1,029,296 998,253 992,845 OREO - - - - - Restricted stock investments 8,850 8,196 8,196 8,196 8,196 Servicing assets 10,189 10,000 9,873 9,043 8,944 Other assets 45,071 21,431 20,233 21,064 21,383 Total assets $ 1,612,922 $ 1,436,771 $ 1,375,247 $ 1,399,404 $ 1,343,285 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing $ 572,284 $ 408,738 $ 335,219 $ 363,350 $ 295,003 Interest-bearing 806,397 782,778 763,906 738,040 732,647 Total deposits 1,378,681 1,191,516 1,099,125 1,101,390 1,027,650 FHLB advances 50,000 65,000 105,000 128,671 148,671 Other liabilities 13,026 15,170 11,145 13,295 14,208 Total liabilities 1,441,707 1,271,686 1,215,270 1,243,356 1,190,529 Stockholders' Equity 171,215 165,085 159,977 156,048 152,756 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,612,922 $ 1,436,771 $ 1,375,247 $ 1,399,404 $ 1,343,285 ¹ Includes AFS and HTM

FIVE-QUARTER LOANS RECEIVABLE COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 6 (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Construction $ 18,753 1.7 % $ 15,858 1.4 % $ 13,685 1.3 % $ 18,236 1.8 % $ 14,649 1.5 % Commercial real estate 893,700 78.9 % 855,861 76.9 % 820,355 78.6 % 779,062 77.0 % 769,563 76.6 % Commercial and industrial 217,350 19.2 % 237,865 21.4 % 205,883 19.7 % 211,298 20.9 % 215,362 21.4 % Consumer 2,236 0.2 % 3,504 0.3 % 2,439 0.2 % 2,751 0.3 % 5,646 0.6 % Gross loans 1,132,039 99.9 % 1,113,088 100.0 % 1,042,362 99.9 % 1,011,347 99.9 % 1,005,220 100.0 % Net deferred loan fees/costs 1,332 0.1 % 541 0.0 % 1,300 0.1 % 520 0.1 % (92 ) 0.0 % Loans receivable $ 1,133,371 100.0 % $ 1,113,629 100.0 % $ 1,043,662 100.0 % $ 1,011,867 100.0 % $ 1,005,128 100.0 % Loans held-for-sale $ 96,554 $ 76,066 $ 59,077 $ 53,755 $ 32,264 Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale $ 1,229,925 $ 1,189,695 $ 1,102,739 $ 1,065,622 $ 1,037,392

SBA LOAN PRODUCTIONS/SALES DATA (Unaudited) - Table 7 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 SBA loans held-for-sale at beginning of the quarter/year $ 76,066 $ 59,077 $ 53,755 $ 32,264 $ 29,988 SBA loans originated/transferred from/to held-for- investment during the quarter/year 62,864 48,152 26,837 46,731 12,497 SBA loans sold during the quarter/year (42,163 ) (30,238 ) (20,382 ) (24,866 ) (9,832 ) SBA loans principal payment, net of advance (213 ) (925 ) (1,133 ) (374 ) (389 ) SBA loans held-for-sale at end of the quarter/year $ 96,554 $ 76,066 $ 59,077 $ 53,755 $ 32,264 Gain on sale of SBA loans $ 3,988 $ 2,456 $ 1,484 $ 1,662 $ 509 Premium on sale (weighted average) 11.9 % 10.9 % 10.7 % 9.8 % 8.6 % SBA loan production $ 78,058 $ 123,762 $ 37,116 $ 59,957 $ 113,782 Non-PPP loans 75,065 71,204 37,116 59,009 18,356 PPP loans 2,994 52,558 - 948 95,426

SBA SERVICING ASSETS AND SERVICING FEES (Unaudited) - Table 8 (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 SBA servicing assets @ beginning of the quarter/year $ 10,000 $ 9,873 $ 9,043 $ 8,944 $ 9,203 Newly added SBA servicing assets from SBA loans sold 897 635 441 523 197 Regular quarterly/annual servicing assets amortization (422 ) (358 ) (392 ) (384 ) (383 ) SBA servicing assets amortized from SBA loans paid off/charged off (286 ) (150 ) (113 ) (40 ) (73 ) Subtotal before impairment 10,189 10,000 8,979 9,043 8,944 Reversal of valuation allowance on servicing assets - 894 - - SBA servicing assets @ the end of the quarter/year $ 10,189 $ 10,000 $ 9,873 $ 9,043 $ 8,944

FIVE-QUARTER DEPOSIT COMPONENTS (Unaudited) - Table 9 (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Balance % Noninterest-bearing demand $ 572,284 41.5 % $ 408,738 34.3 % $ 335,219 30.5 % $ 363,350 33.0 % $ 295,003 28.7 % NOW & MMDA 291,437 21.1 % 270,531 22.7 % 260,374 23.7 % 229,730 20.9 % 192,950 18.8 % Savings 41,284 3.0 % 46,280 3.9 % 51,659 4.7 % 61,631 5.6 % 68,244 6.6 % TCDs of $250K and under 219,174 15.9 % 226,611 19.0 % 232,192 21.1 % 230,230 20.9 % 241,718 23.5 % TCDs of $250K over 158,485 11.5 % 151,094 12.7 % 150,143 13.7 % 146,911 13.3 % 139,197 13.5 % Wholesale TCDs 96,017 7.0 % 88,262 7.4 % 69,538 6.3 % 69,538 6.3 % 90,538 8.8 % Total Deposits $ 1,378,681 100.0 % $ 1,191,516 100.0 % $ 1,099,125 100.0 % $ 1,101,390 100.0 % $ 1,027,650 100.0 % Recap: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 572,284 41.5 % $ 408,738 34.3 % $ 335,219 30.5 % $ 363,350 33.0 % $ 295,003 28.7 % NOW & MMDA 291,437 21.1 % 270,531 22.7 % 260,374 23.7 % 229,730 20.9 % 192,950 18.8 % Savings 41,284 3.0 % 46,280 3.9 % 51,659 4.7 % 61,631 5.6 % 68,244 6.6 % TCDs of $250K and under 219,174 15.9 % 226,611 19.0 % 232,192 21.1 % 230,230 20.9 % 241,718 23.5 % Core Deposits 1,124,179 81.5 % 952,160 79.9 % 879,444 80.0 % 884,941 80.3 % 797,915 77.6 % TCDs of $250K over 158,485 11.5 % 151,094 12.7 % 150,143 13.7 % 146,911 13.3 % 139,197 13.5 % Wholesale TCDs 96,017 7.0 % 88,262 7.4 % 69,538 6.3 % 69,538 6.3 % 90,538 8.8 % Noncore Deposits 254,502 18.5 % 239,356 20.1 % 219,681 20.0 % 216,449 19.7 % 229,735 22.4 % Total Deposits $ 1,378,681 100.0 % $ 1,191,516 100.0 % $ 1,099,125 100.0 % $ 1,101,390 100.0 % $ 1,027,650 100.0 %

SELECTED LOAN AND ASSET QUALITY HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) - Table 10 (Dollars in thousands) 2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Allowance for Loan Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 14,888 $ 14,366 $ 13,614 $ 12,283 $ 11,034 Provision for loan losses - 500 1,600 1,600 1,600 Charge-offs - (2 ) (907 ) (292 ) (359 ) Recoveries 20 24 59 23 8 Balance at the end of period $ 14,908 $ 14,888 $ 14,366 $ 13,614 $ 12,283 Nonperforming Assets:¹ Over 90 days still accruing $ - $ - $ 2 $ 200 $ - Nonaccrual loans 1,339 1,347 2,359 3,911 4,189 Total nonperforming loans 1,339 1,347 2,361 4,111 4,189 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 1,339 $ 1,347 $ 2,361 $ 4,111 $ 4,189 Classified Assets:¹ Substandard $ 10,052 $ 9,843 $ 18,920 $ 20,579 $ 9,909 Doubtful - - 68 - - Loss - - - - - Total classified loans $ 10,052 $ 9,843 $ 18,988 $ 20,579 $ 9,909 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total classified assets $ 10,052 $ 9,843 $ 18,988 $ 20,579 $ 9,909 Performing TDR loans: $ 3,776 $ 2,516 $ 2,847 $ 1,072 $ 1,073 Delinquent Loans:¹ Loans 30-89 days past due $ 2,524 $ 1,681 $ 3,095 $ 714 $ 721 90 days or more past due and still accruing - - 2 200 - Nonaccrual 1,339 1,347 2,359 3,911 4,189 Total delinquent loans $ 3,863 $ 3,028 $ 5,456 $ 4,825 $ 4,910 Asset Quality Ratios: Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans² (0.01 %) (0.01 %) 0.32 % 0.10 % 0.14 % Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.23 % 0.39 % 0.42 % Nonperforming loans to loans receivable 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.23 % 0.41 % 0.42 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.17 % 0.29 % 0.31 % Classified loans to loans receivable 0.89 % 0.88 % 1.82 % 2.03 % 0.99 % Classified loans to Tier 1 and ALLL 5.40 % 5.47 % 10.89 % 12.13 % 6.00 % Classified assets to total assets 0.62 % 0.69 % 1.38 % 1.47 % 0.74 % Classified assets to Tier 1 and ALLL 5.40 % 5.47 % 10.89 % 12.13 % 6.00 % ALLL to loans receivable 1.32 % 1.34 % 1.38 % 1.35 % 1.22 % ALLL to loans receivable exc. SBA PPP loans 1.42 % 1.48 % 1.51 % 1.48 % 1.34 % ALLL to nonaccrual loans 1113.37 % 1105.27 % 608.99 % 348.10 % 293.22 % ALLL to nonperforming loans 1113.37 % 1105.27 % 608.47 % 331.16 % 293.22 % ALLL to nonperforming assets 1113.37 % 1105.27 % 608.47 % 331.16 % 293.22 % Texas ratio ³ 0.72 % 0.75 % 1.35 % 2.42 % 2.54 % 1 Net of SBA guaranteed balance 2 Includes loans held-for-sale 3 Nonperforming assets divided by tangible common equity and ALLL

FIVE-QUARTER CAPITAL RATIOS (Unaudited) - Table 11 Well Capitalized Adequately Capitalized June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Regulatory BASEL III Requirement Fully Phased In 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Leverage ratio Company N/A N/A 11.35 % 11.89 % 11.56 % 11.76 % 11.98 % Bank 5.00% 4.00% 11.33 % 11.87 % 11.54 % 11.72 % 11.94 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company N/A N/A 14.39 % 15.00 % 15.01 % 15.24 % 15.23 % Bank 6.50% 7.00% 14.37 % 14.98 % 14.97 % 15.20 % 15.18 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Company N/A N/A 14.39 % 15.00 % 15.01 % 15.24 % 15.23 % Bank 8.00% 8.50% 14.37 % 14.98 % 14.97 % 15.20 % 15.18 % Total risk-based capital ratio Company N/A N/A 15.64 % 16.25 % 16.26 % 16.50 % 16.48 % Bank 10.00% 10.50% 15.62 % 16.23 % 16.22 % 16.45 % 16.43 % Common equity/total assets 10.62 % 11.49 % 11.63 % 11.15 % 11.37 % Common equity per share $ 16.66 $ 16.11 $ 15.61 $ 15.23 $ 14.92