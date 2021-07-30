checkAd

OneMain Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.07.2021, 04:32  |  28   |   |   

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its previously-announced underwritten public offering of 9.5 million shares of the Company’s common stock (the “base offering”) by an entity managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the “selling stockholder”). The base offering has been upsized from 8.0 million to 9.5 million shares of Company common stock, which represents approximately 7% of the Company’s outstanding common stock as of July 15, 2021. The Company is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed offering. The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

In addition, the Company has agreed to purchase 1.7 million shares of common stock that are the subject of the base offering at a price per share equal to the price at which the underwriter will purchase such shares from the selling stockholder in the offering (the “Concurrent Share Buyback”). The Concurrent Share Buyback has been upsized from 1.6 million to 1.7 million shares. The Concurrent Share Buyback is contingent on, and expected to occur simultaneously with, the closing of the base offering. The Company intends to fund the Concurrent Share Buyback from existing cash on hand. The underwriter will not receive any compensation for the shares being repurchased by the Company.

The underwriter will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.425 million shares of common stock from the selling stockholder. As part of this offering, the selling stockholder has agreed to a 30-day lock-up of its common stock.

Barclays is acting as sole underwriter for the proposed offering. The underwriter may offer the shares from time to time to purchasers directly or through agents, or through brokers in brokerage transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, or to dealers in negotiated transactions or in a combination of such methods of sale, at a fixed price or prices, which may be changed, or at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. The Company has filed a registration statement (including a base prospectus) and a preliminary prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the offering to which this communication relates and will file a final prospectus supplement relating to the offering. Prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement and base prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus supplement, when available, and the accompanying base prospectus for the offering may be obtained by contacting Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone (toll-free): (888) 603-5847 or by emailing: barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

Seite 1 von 2
OneMain Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OneMain Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Offering of Common Stock OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its previously-announced underwritten public offering of 9.5 million shares of the Company’s common stock (the “base offering”) by an entity managed by affiliates of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Citrix Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
CytRx Highlights Preliminary Results of Cohort C of QUILT 88, a Phase 2 Pancreatic Cancer Trial ...
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Pinterest Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Tellurian and Shell Sign Agreements for 3 mtpa
Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2021
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Signs a North American Distribution Agreement With Display Logic for ...
Sokoman Announces High-Grade Results Demonstrating Continuity of Eastern Trend Mineralization at ...
X-FAB Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21OneMain Holdings, Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering and Repurchase of Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21OneMain Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21OneMain Holdings Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten