Immuneering Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a robust pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates that are designed to uniquely disrupt cellular signaling dynamics, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 7,500,000 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $112.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Immuneering. All of the Class A common stock is being offered by Immuneering. The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Immuneering has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Cowen and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers.

A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in the offering has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 29, 2021.

About Immuneering Corporation