Immuneering Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a robust pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates that are designed to uniquely disrupt cellular signaling dynamics, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 7,500,000 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $112.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Immuneering. All of the Class A common stock is being offered by Immuneering. The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Immuneering has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Immuneering’s Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 30, 2021, under the ticker symbol “IMRX.”

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Cowen and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers.

A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in the offering has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 29, 2021. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by e-mail at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by telephone at 833-297-2926.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

