AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Card Sets New Standard for High-Framerate, High-Fidelity 1080p PC Gaming

– Powerful blend of raytracing, compute and rasterized effects pairs with AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution upscaling technology and other advanced features to bring new levels of visual fidelity and high-framerate gaming to the mainstream –

– Harnesses breakthrough AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, offering up to 15 percent higher performance on average in 1080p gaming across a range of popular titles compared to the competition –

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card, designed to deliver the ultimate high-framerate, high-fidelity and highly responsive 1080p gaming experience.

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card is built on breakthrough AMD RDNA 2 architecture, the only gaming architecture that spans from next-generation desktop PCs, laptops and consoles to mobile devices and automotive infotainment systems. Offering 32 MB of high-performance AMD Infinity Cache, 8 GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory, AMD Smart Access Memory and other advanced features, the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card is built for the ever-increasing demands of modern games. It also supports the new cutting-edge AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution open-source spatial upscaling solution, which is designed to boost framerates and deliver high-quality, high-resolution gaming experiences.

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card offers up to 15 percent higher performance on average with max settings across select AAA titles compared to the competition1. It also provides 125 FPS on average across a wide range of modern AAA titles2, pushing the boundaries of mainstream gaming by enabling incredible, high-refresh rate 1080p performance and breathtaking visual fidelity.

“1080p has long been the most popular resolution for PC gaming, and in 2020 more than two-thirds of the gaming monitors shipped were at this resolution3,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. “However, the most popular older-generation 1080p graphics cards can struggle to even hit 60 FPS in modern games. The Radeon RX 6600 XT raises the bar for 1080p gaming. It was specifically designed to deliver the ultimate 1080p gaming experience for all gamers, offering powerhouse performance and advanced features to bring beautiful, complex and hyper-realistic worlds to life.”