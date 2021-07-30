checkAd

Draganfly Announces Pricing of US$20 Million Public Offering in the United States and Common Shares to Begin Trading on Nasdaq

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.07.2021, 05:42  |  17   |   |   

Los Angeles, CA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (Nasdaq: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), a drone manufacturer and systems developer, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 common shares of the Company at a public offering price of US$4.00 per share, for gross proceeds of US$20,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on August 3, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 45-day over-allotment option following the closing date to purchase up to an additional 750,000 common shares from the Company.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The Company filed a prospectus supplement (the “Supplement”) to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated July 14, 2021 (the “Base Prospectus”) in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Ontario and Saskatchewan in connection with the offering. The Supplement and accompanying Base Prospectus were also filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as part of a registration statement on Form F-10, as it may be amended from time to time (the “Registration Statement”), in accordance with the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System established between Canada and the United States.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, together with existing cash, for general corporate purposes, including to fund ongoing operations, to fund growth initiatives and/or for working capital requirements including the continuing development and marketing of the Company’s core products, potential acquisitions and research and development, as set out in the Supplement.

The common shares (CUSIP #26142Q205) are expected to begin trading on July 30, 2021 on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker “DPRO”. The common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “DPRO”.

The ‎Supplement and the accompanying Base Prospectus contain important detailed information about the offering. The Supplement and the ‎accompanying Base Prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Registration Statement containing the Supplement and the Base Prospectus may be found on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Copies of the Supplement and ‎accompanying Base Prospectus may also be obtained from ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673 or by email at prospectus@think-equity.com. Prospective investors should read the Supplement and ‎accompanying Base Prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference before making an investment decision.‎

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Draganfly Announces Pricing of US$20 Million Public Offering in the United States and Common Shares to Begin Trading on Nasdaq Los Angeles, CA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Draganfly Inc. (Nasdaq: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), a drone manufacturer and systems developer, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q2 2021
GeoJunxion NV (ticker: GOJXN.AS) Formerly called AND International Publishers NV (AND.AS) Publishes its July 2021 Trading ...
Danone’s Board of Directors to initiate a composition renewal program
Addex and Indivior Extend Research Collaboration on GABAB Positive Allosteric Modulators - Indivior ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC PUBLISHES SECOND QUARTER 2021 PRESS RELEASE
Dupixent (dupilumab) significantly improved itch and hives in patients with chronic spontaneous ...
Nestlé reports half-year results for 2021, raises full-year organic sales growth guidance
Genetron Health Partners with Guizhou Province’s Dafang County to Lead Liver Cancer Early ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Prothena Presents New Data from Robust Alzheimer’s Portfolio at the Alzheimer’s Association ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board