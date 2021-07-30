checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Double-digit organic sales growth - disproportionately higher operating profit - group profit doubled - guidance increased for full year 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.07.2021, 06:00  |  52   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Forbo Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Double-digit organic sales growth - disproportionately higher operating profit - group profit doubled - guidance increased for full year 2021

30-Jul-2021 / 06:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MEDIA RELEASE
AD HOC announcement pursuant TO ARTICLE 53 of the six exchange regulation listing rules

The Forbo Group - a leading manufacturer of floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, as well as power transmission and conveyor belt solutions - reported net sales of CHF 623.1 million in the first half of 2021 (prior-year period: CHF 542.3 million), representing a gratifying increase of 14.9% (14.3% in local currencies). Operating profit (EBIT) rose to CHF 82.1 million (prior-year period: CHF 41.1 million), an almost twofold increase. The EBIT margin improved significantly to 13.2% (prior-year period: 7.6%). Group profit doubled to CHF 63.5 million (prior-year period: CHF 31.7 million).

Baar, July 30, 2021

Forbo made a good start to 2021 despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The first half of the year saw a continuation of the positive trend recorded in the fourth quarter of the previous year. The markets continued to revive, despite the fact that locally occurring outbreaks of COVID-19 around the world operationally challenged Forbo again with new short-notice restrictions.

Demand rose in many markets and customer segments. Forbo's strategy of offering high-quality products and services rather than simply expanding into volume business proved successful during these challenging times. Also under such special circumstances, Forbo developed application-specific innovations and brought them to the market. Its globally oriented market position, the strong brand and the long-standing, close customer relationships helped Forbo participate quickly and efficiently in the upswing.

Seite 1 von 7
Forbo Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Double-digit organic sales growth - disproportionately higher operating profit - group profit doubled - guidance increased for full year 2021 EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Forbo Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results Double-digit organic sales growth - disproportionately higher operating profit - group profit doubled - guidance increased for full year 2021 30-Jul-2021 / 06:00 CET/CEST Release …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier erzielt im ersten Halbjahr 2021 deutliches Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum und hebt die ...
DGAP-News: Solutiance AG gibt Ergebnisse für das 1. Halbjahr 2021 bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG schließt Term Sheet zur Übernahme der faytech AG ab und prognostiziert bei erfolgreicher ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger plant Erweiterung des Produktportfolios um innovative Solar-Dachziegel und erwirbt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Diebold Nixdorf adjusts 2021 outlook
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger plans to expand its product portfolio with innovative solar roof tiles and acquires ...
EQS-Adhoc: Claro Colombia's New Claro Box TV Delivers The Ultimate Television ExperienceTitle
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier achieves significant revenue and earnings growth in the first half of 2021 and raises ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap erwirbt 49 % an AES-100 Inc., einem Unternehmen für grüne ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06:00 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Zweistelliges organisches Umsatzwachstum - Überproportional höheres Betriebsergebnis - Verdoppelung Konzernergebnis - Erhöhung Guidance Gesamtjahr 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
06:00 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Zweistelliges organisches Umsatzwachstum - Überproportional höheres Betriebsergebnis - Verdoppelung Konzernergebnis - Erhöhung Guidance Gesamtjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs