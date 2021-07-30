Double-digit organic sales growth - disproportionately higher operating profit - group profit doubled - guidance increased for full year 2021

The Forbo Group - a leading manufacturer of floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, as well as power transmission and conveyor belt solutions - reported net sales of CHF 623.1 million in the first half of 2021 (prior-year period: CHF 542.3 million), representing a gratifying increase of 14.9% (14.3% in local currencies). Operating profit (EBIT) rose to CHF 82.1 million (prior-year period: CHF 41.1 million), an almost twofold increase. The EBIT margin improved significantly to 13.2% (prior-year period: 7.6%). Group profit doubled to CHF 63.5 million (prior-year period: CHF 31.7 million).

Baar, July 30, 2021

Forbo made a good start to 2021 despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The first half of the year saw a continuation of the positive trend recorded in the fourth quarter of the previous year. The markets continued to revive, despite the fact that locally occurring outbreaks of COVID-19 around the world operationally challenged Forbo again with new short-notice restrictions.

Demand rose in many markets and customer segments. Forbo's strategy of offering high-quality products and services rather than simply expanding into volume business proved successful during these challenging times. Also under such special circumstances, Forbo developed application-specific innovations and brought them to the market. Its globally oriented market position, the strong brand and the long-standing, close customer relationships helped Forbo participate quickly and efficiently in the upswing.