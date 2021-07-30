checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc ams AG: ams OSRAM reports second quarter group results well above mid-point of guidance range with revenues of USD 1,491 million and adj. operating margin of 9%

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ams AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Half Year Results
ams AG: ams OSRAM reports second quarter group results well above mid-point of guidance range with revenues of USD 1,491 million and adj. operating margin of 9%

30-Jul-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ams OSRAM reports second quarter group results well above mid-point of guidance range with revenues of
USD 1,491 million and adj. operating margin of 9%

- Portfolio re-alignment fully underway with disposal of Digital Systems North America closed and further announcements expected in the next months

- Synergy creation and integration programs fully on track

- Successful completion of delisting offer for OSRAM Licht AG share; ownership now at 80.4%

- Third quarter expected group revenues of USD 1,450-1,550 million with expected adjusted operating margin of 8-11%, reflecting demand environment, tight supply and previous comments

- Capital markets day planned for early 2022

Premstaetten, Austria and Munich, Germany (30 July 2021) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, reports second quarter and first half group financial results. "We are very pleased with our performance in the second quarter, with our metrics coming in well above the midpoint of our guidance, and again delivering strong operational cash flow. Demand for our automotive solutions continued to be strong, and we saw good results in our consumer business," said Alexander Everke, CEO of ams OSRAM, commenting on the second quarter.

"The generation of synergies from the combination is fully on track after only one full quarter of operational control of OSRAM, and I am very confident in our synergy targets and savings. The successful delisting offer for OSRAM is another important step in driving the integration while closing the disposal of Digital Systems North America in July shows our commitment and momentum towards creating the future streamlined portfolio of ams OSRAM."

Wertpapier


