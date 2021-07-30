checkAd

Mobimo Holding AG: Pleasing half-year result for Mobimo

Mobimo Holding AG: Pleasing half-year result for Mobimo

Pleasing half-year result for Mobimo

›› Net rental income up year on year at CHF 55.9 million (prior year: CHF 52.0 million) due to a less pronounced "Covid effect".
›› Profit from development projects and the sale of trading properties was CHF 54.4 million (prior year: CHF 2.7 million).
›› Vacancy rate dropped from 5.5% to 5.0%.

Lucerne, 30 July 2021 - Mobimo has had a successful first half-year 2021. In the rental business, the "Covid effect" was less pronounced than in the previous year, which lifted net rental income to CHF 55.9 million. Development activities for third parties contributed a substantial CHF 54.4 million to profit.

Mobimo is pleased to be able to present a good half-year result for 2021. The substantial contribution to earnings made by development business for third parties - a line of business that is volatile by its very nature - played a particularly important part in increasing the operating result (EBIT) to CHF 115.4 million (prior year: CHF 65.8 million), or to CHF 95.5 million (prior year: CHF 40.8 million) excluding revaluation. As a result, profit amounted to CHF 83.7 million (prior year: CHF 41.7 million) including revaluation and CHF 67.3 million (prior year: CHF 21.5 million) excluding revaluation. Net income from revaluation was CHF 19.9 million (prior year: CHF 25.1 million).

Our commercial properties recorded a largely stable valuation, while in the case of residential properties lower discount rates meant higher market valuations.

Higher rental income and lower vacancy rate
Net rental income was up year on year at CHF 55.9 million (prior year: CHF 52.0 million). This was attributable to a diminished Covid effect: while actual rental income in the first half of 2020 deviated from contractually agreed amounts by CHF 4.4 million, in the first six months of the year 2021, the support measures for tenants in the restaurant, hotel and retail sectors totalled around CHF 1.0 million. We continue to maintain a dialogue with tenants based on trust and remain committed to finding viable solutions. There is now a need for discussion with only a handful of customers.

