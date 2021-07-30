checkAd

DGAP-News SURTECO GROUP SE: Significant increase in sales and EBIT in the first half year of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.07.2021, 07:00  |  23   |   |   

DGAP-News: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report
SURTECO GROUP SE: Significant increase in sales and EBIT in the first half year of 2021

30.07.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SURTECO GROUP SE: Significant increase in sales and EBIT in the first half year of 2021

- Group sales increase by 27 % to € 377.9 million

- EBIT at € 38.9 million up by 170 % above the year-earlier value in spite of a strong increase in the cost of raw materials

- Annual targets raised. Sales now above € 700 million and EBIT above € 52 million expected

Buttenwiesen, 30 July 2021 - SURTECO GROUP SE, holding company for leading national and international surface-technology brands, succeeded in continuing to increase its sales revenues in the second quarter of 2021.The strongest quarterly sales in the company's history so far in the first quarter of 2021 were once again exceeded in the second quarter with sales of € 189.4 million. Overall, Group sales in the first half year of 2021 increased by 27 % to € 377.9 million compared with the year-earlier amount and thereby outperformed the level before the COVID-19 pandemic. In spite of a strong increase in the cost of raw materials, which could only be partly passed on and with a time lag, earnings before financial result and income tax (EBIT) at € 38.9 million were 170 % above the year-earlier value of
€ 14.4 million and also significantly above the pre-crisis level. Consolidated net profit rose by 165 % to € 25.7 million (2020: € 9.7 million). Consequently, the company is now expecting sales above € 700 million for 2021 as a whole (previous target: € 650 to 675 million) and EBIT above € 52 million (previously: € 47 to 52 million).

The improvements were generated from all segments of the Group. Decoratives, the Group's biggest segment, increased sales from € 214.6 million in the previous year to € 274.5 million in the first half year of 2021. EBIT improved by 220 % to the current level of € 33.3 million. After Profiles was already able to buck the trend in the previous year of the COVID-19 pandemic with rising sales, half-year sales increased by 36 % to € 67.3 million and EBIT went up by 29 % to € 6.6 million. Technicals achieved sales of € 36.2 million (2020: € 32.9 million). EBIT rose by 78 % to € 3.2 million.

Seite 1 von 4
SURTECO GROUP Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Surteco AG WKN 517690 (Parade-Remix-Version)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News SURTECO GROUP SE: Significant increase in sales and EBIT in the first half year of 2021 DGAP-News: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report SURTECO GROUP SE: Significant increase in sales and EBIT in the first half year of 2021 30.07.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SURTECO …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier erzielt im ersten Halbjahr 2021 deutliches Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum und hebt die ...
DGAP-News: Solutiance AG gibt Ergebnisse für das 1. Halbjahr 2021 bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG schließt Term Sheet zur Übernahme der faytech AG ab und prognostiziert bei erfolgreicher ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Diebold Nixdorf adjusts 2021 outlook
EQS-Adhoc: Claro Colombia's New Claro Box TV Delivers The Ultimate Television ExperienceTitle
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier achieves significant revenue and earnings growth in the first half of 2021 and raises ...
DGAP-News: SYNLAB: SYNLAB und AXA Partners gehen eine Partnerschaft ein, um sicheres Reisen in diesem Sommer ...
DGAP-DD: Heidelberg Pharma AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap erwirbt 49 % an AES-100 Inc., einem Unternehmen für grüne ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: SURTECO GROUP SE: Signifikante Steigerung bei Umsatz und EBIT im ersten Halbjahr 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: SURTECO GROUP SE: Signifikante Steigerung bei Umsatz und EBIT im ersten Halbjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Original-Research: Surteco Group SE (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
14.07.21Surteco erhöht die Prognose für 2021
4investors | Kommentare
14.07.21DGAP-News: SURTECO GROUP SE: Michael Phillips als neuer CEO für das Nordamerikageschäft (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
14.07.21DGAP-News: SURTECO GROUP SE: Michael Phillips als neuer CEO für das Nordamerikageschäft
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21DGAP-News: SURTECO GROUP SE: Michael Phillips is new CEO for North America business
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: SURTECO GROUP SE: Vorläufige Umsatz- und Ergebniszahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2021 - Prognose angehoben (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
14.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: SURTECO GROUP SE: Preliminary sales and earnings for the first half of the year 2021 - Forecast raised
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
14.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: SURTECO GROUP SE: Vorläufige Umsatz- und Ergebniszahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2021 - Prognose angehoben
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs