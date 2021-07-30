DGAP-News: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report SURTECO GROUP SE: Significant increase in sales and EBIT in the first half year of 2021 30.07.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Group sales increase by 27 % to € 377.9 million

- EBIT at € 38.9 million up by 170 % above the year-earlier value in spite of a strong increase in the cost of raw materials

- Annual targets raised. Sales now above € 700 million and EBIT above € 52 million expected

Buttenwiesen, 30 July 2021 - SURTECO GROUP SE, holding company for leading national and international surface-technology brands, succeeded in continuing to increase its sales revenues in the second quarter of 2021.The strongest quarterly sales in the company's history so far in the first quarter of 2021 were once again exceeded in the second quarter with sales of € 189.4 million. Overall, Group sales in the first half year of 2021 increased by 27 % to € 377.9 million compared with the year-earlier amount and thereby outperformed the level before the COVID-19 pandemic. In spite of a strong increase in the cost of raw materials, which could only be partly passed on and with a time lag, earnings before financial result and income tax (EBIT) at € 38.9 million were 170 % above the year-earlier value of

€ 14.4 million and also significantly above the pre-crisis level. Consolidated net profit rose by 165 % to € 25.7 million (2020: € 9.7 million). Consequently, the company is now expecting sales above € 700 million for 2021 as a whole (previous target: € 650 to 675 million) and EBIT above € 52 million (previously: € 47 to 52 million).

The improvements were generated from all segments of the Group. Decoratives, the Group's biggest segment, increased sales from € 214.6 million in the previous year to € 274.5 million in the first half year of 2021. EBIT improved by 220 % to the current level of € 33.3 million. After Profiles was already able to buck the trend in the previous year of the COVID-19 pandemic with rising sales, half-year sales increased by 36 % to € 67.3 million and EBIT went up by 29 % to € 6.6 million. Technicals achieved sales of € 36.2 million (2020: € 32.9 million). EBIT rose by 78 % to € 3.2 million.