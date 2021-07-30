checkAd

EQS-News Strong Q2'21 performance: continued customer growth and successful integration

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.07.2021, 07:00  |  32   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Sunrise UPC GmbH / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Strong Q2'21 performance: continued customer growth and successful integration

30.07.2021 / 07:00

  • Strong continued customer momentum as Sunrise UPC achieved a total of +40,500 mobile postpaid net adds and +6,100 broadband net adds in Q2'21.
  • Gain of +57,800 broadband, TV and mobile RGUs in total and a further reduced churn rate.
  • Revenue1) up by +1.3% YoY to CHF 751.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA1) performance further stabilized to -3.1% YoY, including costs to capture2) synergies. OFCF1) increased by +0.6% YoY.
  • Continued growth of the fixed mobile convergence (FMC) ratio, resulting in 56%
    (+ 6.4% YoY) of fixed broadband customers opting for mobile postpaid subscriptions - strongly supported by the 'Together more Wow' promotional offers.
  • Harmonized B2B portfolio successfully launched, also supporting the uptick of mobile subscriptions and broadband Internet connections.
  • Organizational restructuring for 2021 completed, all integration workstreams on track and additional synergies identified.
  • Strong partnership with Swiss Ski and renewal of the broadcasting rights of the National League (ice hockey) for MySports.

André Krause, CEO of Sunrise UPC, says:

«Despite an increasingly competitive market environment, we achieved strong results in Q2 and managed to continue our considerable market momentum from Q1. Our operational KPIs show that we are gaining market shares and delivering on financial KPIs as expected. With our harmonized B2B portfolio, our strong partnerships in the sports domain, our synergy projects and future developments such as a combined residential portfolio, we will continue to set new benchmarks in the Swiss market.»

Operational results

The strong momentum in RGU additions continued across the entire product portfolio. Sunrise UPC achieved a total of +40,500 mobile postpaid net adds and +6,100 broadband net adds in Q2'21. The strong performance was driven by residential (incl. second brands) and B2B customer growth as well as a further improved churn rate.

Seite 1 von 7



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Strong Q2'21 performance: continued customer growth and successful integration EQS Group-News: Sunrise UPC GmbH / Key word(s): Quarter Results Strong Q2'21 performance: continued customer growth and successful integration 30.07.2021 / 07:00 Strong continued customer momentum as Sunrise UPC achieved a total of +40,500 mobile …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier erzielt im ersten Halbjahr 2021 deutliches Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum und hebt die ...
DGAP-News: Solutiance AG gibt Ergebnisse für das 1. Halbjahr 2021 bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG schließt Term Sheet zur Übernahme der faytech AG ab und prognostiziert bei erfolgreicher ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Diebold Nixdorf adjusts 2021 outlook
EQS-Adhoc: Claro Colombia's New Claro Box TV Delivers The Ultimate Television ExperienceTitle
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier achieves significant revenue and earnings growth in the first half of 2021 and raises ...
DGAP-News: SYNLAB: SYNLAB und AXA Partners gehen eine Partnerschaft ein, um sicheres Reisen in diesem Sommer ...
DGAP-DD: Heidelberg Pharma AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap erwirbt 49 % an AES-100 Inc., einem Unternehmen für grüne ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement