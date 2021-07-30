Strong Q2'21 performance: continued customer growth and successful integration

André Krause, CEO of Sunrise UPC, says:

«Despite an increasingly competitive market environment, we achieved strong results in Q2 and managed to continue our considerable market momentum from Q1. Our operational KPIs show that we are gaining market shares and delivering on financial KPIs as expected. With our harmonized B2B portfolio, our strong partnerships in the sports domain, our synergy projects and future developments such as a combined residential portfolio, we will continue to set new benchmarks in the Swiss market.»

Operational results

The strong momentum in RGU additions continued across the entire product portfolio. Sunrise UPC achieved a total of +40,500 mobile postpaid net adds and +6,100 broadband net adds in Q2'21. The strong performance was driven by residential (incl. second brands) and B2B customer growth as well as a further improved churn rate.