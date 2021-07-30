checkAd

DGAP-News FUCHS with a strong first half of 2021 in a challenging market environment

FUCHS with a strong first half of 2021 in a challenging market environment

30.07.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUCHS with a strong first half of 2021 in a challenging market environment

  • Sales revenues at EUR 1,411 million 26% above prior year
  • EBIT at EUR 191 million 71% above prior year
  • Full-year outlook specified or raised:
    • Sales revenues at the upper end of the EUR 2.7 billion to EUR 2.8 billion range
    • EBIT: EUR 350 million to EUR 360 million (previously: EUR 330 million to EUR 340 million)
    • FVA: around EUR 200 million (previously: around EUR 180 million)

FUCHS at a glance

EUR million H1 2021 H1 2020 Change Change %
Sales revenues 1 1,411 1,120 291 26
Europe, Middle East, Africa 850 690 160 23
Asia-Pacific 424 320 104 33
North and South America 224 181 43 24
Consolidation -87 -71 -16 -
EBIT 191 112 79 71
Earnings after tax 136 79 57 72
Capital expenditure 32 58 -26 -45
Free cash flow before acquisitions 12 15 -3 -20
Earnings per share in EUR        
Ordinary share 0.97 0.56 0.41 73
Preference share 0.98 0.57 0.41 72
Employees as at June 30 5,767 5,792 -25 0

1 By company location.

