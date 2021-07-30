DGAP-News FUCHS with a strong first half of 2021 in a challenging market environment
DGAP-News: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report
FUCHS with a strong first half of 2021 in a challenging market environment
- Sales revenues at EUR 1,411 million 26% above prior year
- EBIT at EUR 191 million 71% above prior year
- Full-year outlook specified or raised:
- Sales revenues at the upper end of the EUR 2.7 billion to EUR 2.8 billion range
- EBIT: EUR 350 million to EUR 360 million (previously: EUR 330 million to EUR 340 million)
- FVA: around EUR 200 million (previously: around EUR 180 million)
FUCHS at a glance
|EUR million
|H1 2021
|H1 2020
|Change
|Change %
|Sales revenues 1
|1,411
|1,120
|291
|26
|Europe, Middle East, Africa
|850
|690
|160
|23
|Asia-Pacific
|424
|320
|104
|33
|North and South America
|224
|181
|43
|24
|Consolidation
|-87
|-71
|-16
|-
|EBIT
|191
|112
|79
|71
|Earnings after tax
|136
|79
|57
|72
|Capital expenditure
|32
|58
|-26
|-45
|Free cash flow before acquisitions
|12
|15
|-3
|-20
|Earnings per share in EUR
|Ordinary share
|0.97
|0.56
|0.41
|73
|Preference share
|0.98
|0.57
|0.41
|72
|Employees as at June 30
|5,767
|5,792
|-25
|0
1 By company location.
|
