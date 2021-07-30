Outlook 2021 improved

Second quarter:

R evenue + 9.2% versus 2019 at constant exchange rates 1

North America best performing region, EMEA and Latin America positive

Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer both growing and accelerating

Optical and sun both growing, with sun catching up in pace

E-commerce +66% versus 2019 at constant exchange rates1, reaching 9% of total revenue





First half:

Operating p rofit + 35 % versus 2019 at constant exchange rates 1

Adjusted 2 o perating p rofit margin at 18.5% , up 130 basis points versus 2019

Free cash flow4 record generation at Euro 1.2 billion





Charenton-le-Pont, France (30 July 2021, 7:00 am) – The Board of Directors of EssilorLuxottica met on 29 July 2021 to approve the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2021. The Statutory Auditors have performed a limited review of these financial statements. Their report is in the process of being issued.

“We delivered another strong set of results in the first half, despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic. Our continued focus on premium products and brands, a powerful supply chain and a global community of talented and engaged employees helped us get there.

In the second quarter, we wrote some important pages in EssilorLuxottica’s history by clarifying our governance and building one unified company, while continuing to expand our retail footprint in Europe by completing the acquisition of GrandVision.

Looking to the future, we’re proud to share our new company-wide Sustainability approach, “Eyes on the Planet”, built around key pillars including carbon, circularity, world sight, inclusion and ethics. As a sign of our long-term commitment in this area, today we announce our target to achieve carbon neutrality across our direct operations by 2025, starting in Europe by 2023. Doing good for our customers, consumers and communities, and doing good for our planet gives us even greater confidence about what lies ahead”, said Francesco Milleri, CEO of EssilorLuxottica and Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO of EssilorLuxottica.





EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux and Transitions, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters as well as – since 1 July 2021 via a 76.72% interest – GrandVision network are part of the EssilorLuxottica family. In 2020, EssilorLuxottica had over 140,000 employees and consolidated revenues of Euro 14.4 billion. The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices. Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP.

