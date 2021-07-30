checkAd

Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares (Article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007)

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, announced on July 30, 2021, a capital increase of 300,000 new shares of the Company to Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC (“LPC”), a Chicago-based institutional investor. As a result, the Company’s share capital is increased to 54,956,224.33 EUR and is represented by 15,793,956 shares.

This information is published in accordance with Article 15 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions.

Figures – Modified on 30 July 2021 following the Capital Increase:

Total amount of share capital (EUR) 54,956,224.33
Total Number of shares with single voting rights 13,425,931
Total Number of shares with double voting rights 2,368,025
Total Number of Shares 15,793,956
Total of voting rights 18,161,981
Total number of attributed warrants 1,922,423
Total number of shares with voting rights that could be created following the exercise of the attributed warrants 1,922,423
Total number of diluted shares (Outstanding shares + Warrants) 17,716,379
Total number of diluted shares with voting rights 20,084,404

Contact person for regulated information (financial, transparency)

By law, any transparency declaration must be sent to our Company by email to the attention of Filippo Petti, Chief Executive Officer (CEO): investors@celyad.com.

Further questions about the content of this release can be sent to investors@celyad.com.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. The Company is developing a pipeline of allogeneic (off-the-shelf) and autologous (personalized) CAR T cell therapy candidates for the treatment of both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Celyad Oncology was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium and New York, NY. The Company has received funding from the Walloon Region (Belgium) to support the advancement of its CAR T cell therapy programs. For more information, please visit www.celyad.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the clinical activity and safety and tolerability of CYAD-211, CYAD-203, and CYAD-101; expectations regarding enrollment and the announcement of additional clinical data; outcomes and timelines of the IMMUNICY-1 clinical trial and plans for initiating KEYNOTE-B79 Phase 1b trial; and the timeline for submission an IND application for CYAD-203. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which might cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Celyad Oncology to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk and uncertainty include the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and government measures implemented in response thereto. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in Celyad Oncology’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including in its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 24, 2021 and subsequent filings and reports by Celyad Oncology. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document and Celyad Oncology’s actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Celyad Oncology expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.

Investor and Media Contacts

Sara Zelkovic
Communications & Investor Relations Director
Celyad Oncology
investors@celyad.com

Daniel Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: Celyad Oncology SA





