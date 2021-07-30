2021 first half-year results

Bekaert delivers superior performance

All-time high H1 sales and uEBIT • uEBIT of € 285 million or 12.4% margin on sales • net debt/uEBITDA of 0.69



Bekaert achieved strong sales and vigorous margin growth in the first half of 2021. This performance was achieved on the back of a volume rebound to pre-Covid-19 levels, an overall stronger business portfolio, the lasting impact from the implemented improvement programs, and a significant pricing and inventory valuation impact from raw material price increases.



Financial highlights H1 2021



• Consolidated sales of € 2 306 million (+33% ) and combined sales of € 2 782 million (+39%2)

• Underlying EBIT of € 285 million, generating a margin on sales of 12.4%, up 7.2 ppt from H1 last year

• Underlying EBITDA of € 376 million, generating a margin on sales of 16.3%, up 5.3 ppt from H1 last year

• Underlying ROCE of 26.9%, compared to 7.7% in H1 2020

• EPS of € 3.66 per share, versus € 0.59 last year

• Working capital of € 667 million or an average working capital on sales of 13.0%, significantly below the average of H1 (20.1%) and FY 2020 (16.4%), despite the impact from wire rod price increases

• Solid Operating Free Cash Flow of € 155 million (versus € 61 million in H1 2020) driven by higher profitability

• Net debt of € 519 million, € -436 million down from € 955 million as at 30 June 2020, and a further decrease (€ -85 million) from the close of 2020. This resulted in a net debt on underlying EBITDA of 0.69, down from 2.46 on 30 June last year and 1.26 at year-end 2020.

Focus and effectiveness of our actions



Our actions have been geared towards three main areas, which have contributed each about one third of the year-on-year underlying EBIT improvement

• Volume recovery to pre-Covid-19 levels, enabled by:

- Capturing the opportunities from the global demand rebound

- Driving growth through a customer-centric and go-to-market strategy and focus

- Securing supply chain excellence to ensure delivery continuity to customers worldwide



• Structural improvement of the overall Bekaert performance:

Driving further performance improvements across the Group, through:

- Product and business mix improvements, in line with our strategy to upgrade the business portfolio

- Pricing discipline aligned with raw material price evolutions

- Acceleration of our commercial and manufacturing excellence programs