Bekaert 2021 first half-year results
Bekaert delivers superior performance
All-time high H1 sales and uEBIT • uEBIT of € 285 million or 12.4% margin on sales • net debt/uEBITDA of 0.69
Bekaert achieved strong sales and vigorous margin growth in the first half of 2021. This performance was achieved on the back of a volume rebound to pre-Covid-19 levels, an overall stronger business portfolio, the lasting impact from the implemented improvement programs, and a significant pricing and inventory valuation impact from raw material price increases.
Financial highlights H1 2021
• Consolidated sales of € 2 306 million (+33% ) and combined sales of € 2 782 million (+39%2)
• Underlying EBIT of € 285 million, generating a margin on sales of 12.4%, up 7.2 ppt from H1 last year
• Underlying EBITDA of € 376 million, generating a margin on sales of 16.3%, up 5.3 ppt from H1 last year
• Underlying ROCE of 26.9%, compared to 7.7% in H1 2020
• EPS of € 3.66 per share, versus € 0.59 last year
• Working capital of € 667 million or an average working capital on sales of 13.0%, significantly below the average of H1 (20.1%) and FY 2020 (16.4%), despite the impact from wire rod price increases
• Solid Operating Free Cash Flow of € 155 million (versus € 61 million in H1 2020) driven by higher profitability
• Net debt of € 519 million, € -436 million down from € 955 million as at 30 June 2020, and a further decrease (€ -85 million) from the close of 2020. This resulted in a net debt on underlying EBITDA of 0.69, down from 2.46 on 30 June last year and 1.26 at year-end 2020.
Focus and effectiveness of our actions
Our actions have been geared towards three main areas, which have contributed each about one third of the year-on-year underlying EBIT improvement
• Volume recovery to pre-Covid-19 levels, enabled by:
- Capturing the opportunities from the global demand rebound
- Driving growth through a customer-centric and go-to-market strategy and focus
- Securing supply chain excellence to ensure delivery continuity to customers worldwide
• Structural improvement of the overall Bekaert performance:
Driving further performance improvements across the Group, through:
- Product and business mix improvements, in line with our strategy to upgrade the business portfolio
- Pricing discipline aligned with raw material price evolutions
- Acceleration of our commercial and manufacturing excellence programs
