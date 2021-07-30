Cavotec SA - Interim report January - June 2021

On 5 March 2021, Cavotec communicated a decision to focus resources and make investments in the ports & maritime and industrial markets. As a consequence, a process was initiated to divest the Airports business. From the first quarter 2021, Cavotec reported the groups ports & maritime and industry businesses combined under the name New Cavotec. Airports is reported separately.

Order backlog increased 19.0% compared to Q121 to EUR 77.4 million

Revenues decreased -13.7% to EUR 25.8 million (29.9)

EBIT amounted to EUR 0.9 million (1.1), corresponding to a margin of 3.5% (3.6%)

EBIT adjusted for growth investments amounted to EUR 1.3 million corresponding to a margin of 5.2%

APRIL–JUNE 2021 TOTAL

Order backlog increased 13.8% compared to Q121 to EUR 105.9 million

Revenues decreased -14.8% to EUR 35.8 million (42.0)

EBIT decreased to EUR -0.1 million (2.8), corresponding to a margin of -0.4% (6.6%)

JANUARY–JUNE 2021 NEW CAVOTEC

Revenues decreased -3.6% to EUR 55.1 million (57.2)

EBIT increased to EUR 3.3 million (2.6), corresponding to a margin of 6.0% (4.6%)

EBIT adjusted for growth investments amounted to EUR 3.9 million corresponding to a margin of 7.0%

JANUARY–JUNE 2021 TOTAL

Revenues decreased -8.5% to EUR 73.8 million (80.7)

EBIT decreased to EUR -0.4 million (3.6), corresponding to a margin of -0.5% (4.5%)

Net debt amounted to EUR 19.4 million (Q121: 22.0)

Comment from the CEO

Strong signs of growth in New Cavotec

The second quarter was characterized by a high activity level and many high quality break through orders in our ports and maritime business, with current as well as new customers and in new fast growing geographies. As a result, the order backlog in New Cavotec increased by 19.0% compared to Q121. The quality of the order backlog is high, including a series of orders with a total value of EUR 5 million that we signed during the quarter to equip the world’s largest new-build container ships with ShorePower systems; a breakthrough MoorMaster order in Japan – the first of its kind in the Far-East; a repeat order for two MoorMaster systems from leading Norwegian electrical ferry operator Fjord 1 and, after the end of the quarter, an order with Port of Stockholm for the first automated mooring system in Sweden.