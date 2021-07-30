checkAd

AKWEL TURNOVER INCREASES 26% IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.07.2021, 07:00  |  10   |   |   

        Thursday 29 July 2021

TURNOVER INCREASES 26% IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2021

AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA-eligible), the automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management and mechanisms, has posted consolidated turnover of €487.6m in the first half of 2021, up by 26.0% compared to the first half of the previous year. Activity remains down by -13.9% compared to the first half of 2019.

Consolidated turnover (1 January to 30 June 2021)

In € millions - unaudited 2021 2020 Variation Like-for-like variation(1)
1st quarter 273.3 273.5 -0.1% +6.3%
2nd quarter 214.3 113.5 +88.7% +99.7%
1st half-year 487.6 387.0 +26.0% +33.7%

(1)   Comparing like-for-like figures.

On first half, AKWEL saw its turnover increase by 88.7% when comparing published figures (99.7% when taking exchange rates and scope as constants). The group’s quarterly turnover is to be compared with a second quarter of 2020 in which worldwide vehicle production virtually ceased for two months and was down by -21.7% compared to 2019. Procurement difficulties for the main raw materials and electronic components are affecting the organisation of the entire supply chain, resulting in unplanned production stoppages among the manufacturers.

Breakdown of first half turnover by production zone:

  • France: €138.8m (+25.6%)
  • Europe (excluding France) and Africa: €153.4m (+29.9%)
  • North America: €121.8m (+25.1%)
  • Asia and the Middle East (including Turkey): €70.4m (+19.2%)
  • South America: €3.2m (+64.4%)

On a like-for-like basis, AKWEL continues to outperform its benchmark markets in its two main regions of operation, in Europe and North America.

On 30 June, the AKWEL group had a record positive net cash position, at €95.9m (excluding debts on lease obligations) after disbursement of the dividend.

In view of the tensions observed with raw materials and electronic components, visibility remains particularly poor for the whole international automotive industry in 2021. AKWEL confirms that it is expecting to see activity increasing over the year underway, in view of the favourable base effect for 2020, but remaining below that of the year 2019.

 
An independent, family-owned group listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange, AKWEL is an automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management and mechanisms, offering first-rate industrial and technological expertise in applying and processing materials (plastics, rubber, metal) and mechatronic integration.

Operating in 20 countries across every continent, AKWEL employs almost 10,500 people worldwide.



Euronext Paris – Compartment B – ISIN: FR0000053027 – Reuters: AKW.PA – Bloomberg: AKW:FP

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AKWEL TURNOVER INCREASES 26% IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2021         Thursday 29 July 2021 TURNOVER INCREASES 26% IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2021 AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA-eligible), the automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management and mechanisms, has posted …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q2 2021
GeoJunxion NV (ticker: GOJXN.AS) Formerly called AND International Publishers NV (AND.AS) Publishes its July 2021 Trading ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC PUBLISHES SECOND QUARTER 2021 PRESS RELEASE
Genetron Health Partners with Guizhou Province’s Dafang County to Lead Liver Cancer Early ...
Fortis Inc. Releases 2021 Sustainability Update and Announces Support for the Task Force on ...
AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q2 2021
Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Biomarker Data with Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini chosen to accelerate software development with cloud ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Prothena Presents New Data from Robust Alzheimer’s Portfolio at the Alzheimer’s Association ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board