checkAd

DGAP-News MAX Automation SE: Strategy implementation on track - further personnel changes completed

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.07.2021, 07:30  |  39   |   |   

DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Personnel
MAX Automation SE: Strategy implementation on track - further personnel changes completed

30.07.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

MAX Automation SE: Strategy implementation on track - further personnel changes completed

Duesseldorf, 30 July 2021 - As explained at the Annual General Meeting on 28 May 2021, MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA58), listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is consistently aligning its organization to the business model of an investment company. Following the reorganization of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of MAX Automation SE has now also been reassigned in line with the company's strategy.

In addition to CEO/CFO Dr. Christian Diekmann, Dr. Ralf Guckert will join MAX Automation SE as Managing Director and COO. "We are very pleased to have gained in Dr. Ralf Guckert an expert with experience in medium-sized companies, technology and operations, who also has many years of experience in managing a corporate holding company," says Guido Mundt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. "It is a significant advantage that with Dr. Guckert we are gaining someone who knows MAX well and with whom I have already worked successfully and personally very well. We will now continue this in the new roles," adds CEO/CFO Dr. Christian Diekmann.

Patrick Vandenrhijn and Werner Berens will step down from their positions as managing directors of MAX Automation SE and will now concentrate fully again on their tasks as managing directors of the portfolio companies bdtronic and Vecoplan. "This is in line with our strategy and governance. We have extended the contracts with both of them for the long term and can thus continue the very good development of both companies on a constant basis," says CEO/CFO Christian Diekmann, expressing his delight at the changes.

Dr. Guido Hild will resign from his mandate as Managing Director of MAX Automation SE with effect from July 31, 2021, by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board. On behalf of the Company and the Supervisory Board, Chairman of the Board Guido Mundt thanks Dr. Hild for his valuable work and leadership of the Company in an important phase of its development.

Seite 1 von 3
MAX Automation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News MAX Automation SE: Strategy implementation on track - further personnel changes completed DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Personnel MAX Automation SE: Strategy implementation on track - further personnel changes completed 30.07.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier erzielt im ersten Halbjahr 2021 deutliches Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum und hebt die ...
DGAP-News: Solutiance AG gibt Ergebnisse für das 1. Halbjahr 2021 bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG schließt Term Sheet zur Übernahme der faytech AG ab und prognostiziert bei erfolgreicher ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Diebold Nixdorf adjusts 2021 outlook
EQS-Adhoc: Claro Colombia's New Claro Box TV Delivers The Ultimate Television ExperienceTitle
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier achieves significant revenue and earnings growth in the first half of 2021 and raises ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LEONI generates EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs and FCF ...
DGAP-News: SYNLAB: SYNLAB und AXA Partners gehen eine Partnerschaft ein, um sicheres Reisen in diesem Sommer ...
DGAP-DD: Heidelberg Pharma AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap erwirbt 49 % an AES-100 Inc., einem Unternehmen für grüne ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: MAX Automation SE: Strategieumsetzung auf Kurs - weitere personelle Veränderungen vollzogen (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: MAX Automation SE: Strategieumsetzung auf Kurs - weitere personelle Veränderungen vollzogen
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten