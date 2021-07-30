MAX Automation SE: Strategy implementation on track - further personnel changes completed

Duesseldorf, 30 July 2021 - As explained at the Annual General Meeting on 28 May 2021, MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA58), listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is consistently aligning its organization to the business model of an investment company. Following the reorganization of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of MAX Automation SE has now also been reassigned in line with the company's strategy.

In addition to CEO/CFO Dr. Christian Diekmann, Dr. Ralf Guckert will join MAX Automation SE as Managing Director and COO. "We are very pleased to have gained in Dr. Ralf Guckert an expert with experience in medium-sized companies, technology and operations, who also has many years of experience in managing a corporate holding company," says Guido Mundt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. "It is a significant advantage that with Dr. Guckert we are gaining someone who knows MAX well and with whom I have already worked successfully and personally very well. We will now continue this in the new roles," adds CEO/CFO Dr. Christian Diekmann.

Patrick Vandenrhijn and Werner Berens will step down from their positions as managing directors of MAX Automation SE and will now concentrate fully again on their tasks as managing directors of the portfolio companies bdtronic and Vecoplan. "This is in line with our strategy and governance. We have extended the contracts with both of them for the long term and can thus continue the very good development of both companies on a constant basis," says CEO/CFO Christian Diekmann, expressing his delight at the changes.

Dr. Guido Hild will resign from his mandate as Managing Director of MAX Automation SE with effect from July 31, 2021, by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board. On behalf of the Company and the Supervisory Board, Chairman of the Board Guido Mundt thanks Dr. Hild for his valuable work and leadership of the Company in an important phase of its development.