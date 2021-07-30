Renault Group communication about the availability of H1 2021 financial report
PRESS RELEASE
JULY 30, 2021
Communication about the availability of H1 2021 financial report
Boulogne-Billancourt, 7/30/2021 –
Renault announces that the 2021 H1 Financial Report is filed with the French Financial Markets Authority and is now available on Renault website www.group.renault.com, tab Finance, in the ‘Regulated information’.
