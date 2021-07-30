Renault Group communication about the availability of H1 2021 financial report Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 30.07.2021, 07:30 | 19 | 0 | 0 30.07.2021, 07:30 | PRESS RELEASE

JULY 30, 2021 Communication about the availability of H1 2021 financial report Boulogne-Billancourt, 7/30/2021 – Renault announces that the 2021 H1 Financial Report is filed with the French Financial Markets Authority and is now available on Renault website www.group.renault.com , tab Finance, in the ‘Regulated information’. Attachment PR RG availability H1 2021 financial report



