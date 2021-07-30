Communiqué - Orange sets out its 2023 ambitions for three of the strategic high-growth areas set-out in the Engage 2025 plan

Orange sets out its 2023 ambitions for three of the strategic high-growth areas set-out in the Engage 2025 plan

During a conference today, Orange is presenting details on its ambitions for three of its growth drivers: Orange Africa & the Middle East, Orange Business Services and Orange Cyberdefense. This follows on from the announcement of its first-half results where the Group presented excellent sales performances, validating its strategy. The aim of these presentations is to provide an update on the strategy, to reaffirm the Group's confidence in its paths to delivery and to specify its 2023 ambitions.

Africa & the Middle East: annual double-digit EBITDAaL growth by 2023

For more than 20 years, Orange has developed Africa & the Middle East into a key area for sustainable growth. In this region, Orange provides quality networks and positions itself as a multi-service operator that supports its customers with innovative digital services in each of the 18 countries in which it is present.

The region has strong value-creating potential thanks to its three sources of growth that cover both individual and business customers: data, which will continue to grow thanks to 4G penetration among customers, fixed broadband, which will benefit from Orange’s leadership in connectivity and, lastly, mobile financial services, where our revenues will reach almost one billion euros by 2025.

Orange also invests locally to make digital services more accessible and is contributing to the continent’s development by supporting startups and creating Orange Digital Centers, such as the one opened in Mali this week.

By 2023, the Group aims to achieve an average annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenues of around 6%, double-digit EBITDAaL growth and an even faster increase in its organic cash flow.

By 2025, more than 55% of Orange Business Services’ revenue will be generated by digital, integration services and new connectivity services

Recognized as a leader in France and globally, Orange Business Services is a trusted player in the digital transformation of businesses and continues its transformation as a network-native digital-services company. IT and integration services (including cyber activities) and new connectivity services represented 41% of its revenues in 2020, while its cost optimization efforts continue. The Group's strategy on the B2B market remains focused on three main areas of growth: digital (cloud, digital & data, IoT, cyber), integration services, and new connectivity services. By 2025, Orange Business Services will generate more than 55% of its revenues from these segments by strengthening its main differentiating factors.