Umicore Reports Exceptionally Strong Performance in the First Half of 2021

Umicore posted a very strong performance in the first half of 2021 reflecting the sharp recovery of demand from the automotive industry for its clean mobility materials after the severe downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, as well as a strong boost from record precious metal prices.

Umicore’s revenues for the first 6 months amounted to € 2.1 billion (+37% year on year) and adjusted EBIT amounted to € 625 million, up 157% compared to the first half of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA doubled to € 762 million, which combined with a temporary € 250 million reduction in working capital, resulted in record free cashflows and a reduction of € 0.4 billion in net financial debt since the end of 2020 to just over € 1 billion. Adjusted net profit for the Group close to tripled to € 428 million. The Supervisory Board decided to pay an interim dividend of € 0.25 per share, as fixed by the amended dividend policy which was announced in February.





Revenue growth in Catalysis strongly outperformed the recovering car market as a result of market share gains in the European and Chinese light-duty gasoline markets, a favorable platform mix and strong demand for heavy-duty diesel and fuel cell catalysts. Adjusted EBIT was € 204 million compared to € 21 million in the first half of last year and was also supported by cost savings and high PGM prices.



Revenues in Energy & Surface Technologies increased, reflecting substantially higher sales volumes of cathode materials in Rechargeable Battery Materials, a strong recovery in Cobalt & Specialty Materials and strong demand in Metal Deposition Solutions. Adjusted EBIT was well up with higher revenues more than compensating the increase in fixed costs, as anticipated.

Adjusted EBIT in Recycling nearly doubled compared to an already very strong first half of 2020, reflecting record precious metals prices, strong demand across end-markets and regions, an excellent supply mix and very favorable trading conditions.

Note: All references to revenues in this document refer to revenues excluding metals (i.e. all revenue elements less the value of purchased metals)





Key figures