Renault Half Year Operating Income EUR 571 Million vs. Estimate EUR 329 Million
(PLX AI) – Renault half year revenue EUR 23,357 million vs. estimate EUR 21,400 million.Half year net income EUR 368 millionHalf year automotive free cash flow EUR -70 million
