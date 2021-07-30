checkAd

Renault Half Year Operating Income EUR 571 Million vs. Estimate EUR 329 Million

30.07.2021   

(PLX AI) – Renault half year revenue EUR 23,357 million vs. estimate EUR 21,400 million.Half year net income EUR 368 millionHalf year automotive free cash flow EUR -70 million

  • (PLX AI) – Renault half year revenue EUR 23,357 million vs. estimate EUR 21,400 million.
  • Half year net income EUR 368 million
  • Half year automotive free cash flow EUR -70 million
