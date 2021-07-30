Kongsberg Automotive Earnings Fall Far Short of Estimates as Raw Materials Crisis Hits Hard Autor: PLX AI | 30.07.2021, 07:35 | 31 | 0 | 0 30.07.2021, 07:35 | (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Automotive Q2 revenue EUR 295.9 million vs. estimate EUR 302 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 5.2 million vs. estimate EUR 15 millionCompany says the escalating global raw materials crisis impeded significantly our customers and our … (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Automotive Q2 revenue EUR 295.9 million vs. estimate EUR 302 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 5.2 million vs. estimate EUR 15 millionCompany says the escalating global raw materials crisis impeded significantly our customers and our … (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Automotive Q2 revenue EUR 295.9 million vs. estimate EUR 302 million.

Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 5.2 million vs. estimate EUR 15 million

Company says the escalating global raw materials crisis impeded significantly our customers and our order conversions

Says like the whole automotive industry, we suffered under the ongoing global sub materials crisis in Q2 2021. That concerns foremost semiconductors, but increasingly also resin, metals and transportation capacities. This directly impacted our adj. EBIT by around MEUR 20.0 just in Q2 2021



