checkAd

Kongsberg Automotive Earnings Fall Far Short of Estimates as Raw Materials Crisis Hits Hard

Autor: PLX AI
30.07.2021, 07:35  |  31   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Kongsberg Automotive Q2 revenue EUR 295.9 million vs. estimate EUR 302 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 5.2 million vs. estimate EUR 15 millionCompany says the escalating global raw materials crisis impeded significantly our customers and our …

  • (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Automotive Q2 revenue EUR 295.9 million vs. estimate EUR 302 million.
  • Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 5.2 million vs. estimate EUR 15 million
  • Company says the escalating global raw materials crisis impeded significantly our customers and our order conversions
  • Says like the whole automotive industry, we suffered under the ongoing global sub materials crisis in Q2 2021. That concerns foremost semiconductors, but increasingly also resin, metals and transportation capacities. This directly impacted our adj. EBIT by around MEUR 20.0 just in Q2 2021
Kongsberg Automotive Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kongsberg Automotive Earnings Fall Far Short of Estimates as Raw Materials Crisis Hits Hard (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Automotive Q2 revenue EUR 295.9 million vs. estimate EUR 302 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 5.2 million vs. estimate EUR 15 millionCompany says the escalating global raw materials crisis impeded significantly our customers and our …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DSV Rises as Analysts Rave About Another Beat & Raise Report
Nokia Soars More Than 8% on Strong New Margin Guidance
BASF Stellar Results Are Unsustainable, Bank of America Says
Bayer Posts Additional Provision of $4.5 Billion for Roundup Litigation
Credit Suisse Falls More Than 3% as Earnings Miss Leave Lingering Questions
LPKF Laser Gets EUR 10 Million Order from Solar Industry
FLSmidth to Buy Thyssenkrupp's Mining Business for EUR 325 million
Airbus Guidance Upgrade Good for 4% Bump in Shares
PayPal Set for Accelerating Growth in 2022, Analyst Says
Arjo Rises Over 3% After Recommendation Upgrade
Titel
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Siltronic to Spend EUR 150 Million More Capex This Year; Net Cash Flow to Decline
Nokia Raises Guidance After Solid Q2 Beat on Profit
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Telefonica Deutschland Q2 Revenue, OIBDA Beat Consensus Estimates; Outlook Raised
Neles Buys Flowrox Valve, Pump Businesses for EUR 41 Million
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Names New CEO, Chairman
SAP Rises as Bank of America Sees Cloud Strategy Driving Value & Growth
Intel Has 7% Downside on Competition, Execution Risk, Bank of America Says
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.07.21Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
PLX AI | Analysen