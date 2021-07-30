[iliad press release] Announcement of a simplified public tender offer for iliad shares

This document is a free translation of the original, which was prepared in French. All possible care has been taken to ensure that the translation is an accurate representation of the original. However, in all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions expressed therein, the original language version in French takes precedence over this translation.

Paris, July 30, 2021

Xavier Niel, the controlling shareholder of iliad, is launching a simplified public tender offer for iliad shares

The offer price will be 182 euros per share, representing a premium of 61.0% on the closing share price at July 29, 2021 and 52.7% compared with the volume-weighted average of the prices quoted for the iliad share over the month preceding this date

The offer represents a further commitment by Xavier Niel to the Group he created, and is a clear affirmation of an ambitious long-term strategy for iliad

A special committee has been set up, comprising a majority of independent members, and BM&A has been appointed as independent appraiser

The planned public tender offer has been unanimously favorably received by iliad’s Board of Directors

As at today’s date, Xavier Niel and iliad’s managers and long-standing shareholders who have undertaken to tender their shares to the offer, and/or transfer their shares to Xavier Niel’s holding companies, directly and indirectly own 74.9%1 of iliad’s share capital and 83.6%1 of its voting rights





Xavier Niel has decided to strengthen his control of iliad via a simplified public tender offer (the “Offer”) for the shares of iliad (the “Group”), in order to accelerate iliad’s growth and support its strategy.

The Offer is being initiated by HoldCo II (the “Initiator”), a company controlled by Xavier Niel which directly and indirectly owns 70.6% of the Group’s share capital and 78.7% of the voting rights.

The Offer price has been set at 182 euros per share, representing a premium of 61.0% on the most recent closing share price prior to the announcement of the Offer, and 52.7% compared with the volume-weighted average of the prices quoted for the iliad share over the month preceding this offer.