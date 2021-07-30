checkAd

Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc (AIM:JSE) (the 'Company'), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, announces, in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, that as at 30 July 2021, its capital consists of 463,789,477 ordinary shares of £0.001 each, and each with voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Jadestone Energy plc +65 6324 0359 (Singapore)
Paul Blakeley, President and CEO +44 7392 940 495 (UK)
Dan Young, CFO ir@jadestone-energy.com
Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager  
   
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK)
Callum Stewart  
Jason Grossman  
Ashton Clanfield  
   
Jefferies International Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 (UK)
Tony White  
Will Soutar  
   
Camarco (Public Relations Advisor) +44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK)
Billy Clegg jse@camarco.co.uk
James Crothers  


This announcement does not contain inside information.

Wertpapier


