Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc (AIM:JSE) (the 'Company'), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, announces, in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and …

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc (AIM:JSE) (the 'Company'), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, announces, in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, that as at 30 July 2021, its capital consists of 463,789,477 ordinary shares of £0.001 each, and each with voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.