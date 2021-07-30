checkAd

Siemens Gamesa Gives New FY Outlook After Q3 Earnings

Autor: PLX AI
30.07.2021, 07:52   

(PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa new Outlook FY EBIT margin -1 to 0%.Outlook FY revenue EUR 10,200 millionStrong momentum in renewables, with 17 GW in expected Offshore auctions in 2021 and 61 GW beyond, and SGRE well positioned to benefit▪ Order backlog …

  • (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa new Outlook FY EBIT margin -1 to 0%.
  • Outlook FY revenue EUR 10,200 million
  • Strong momentum in renewables, with 17 GW in expected Offshore auctions in 2021 and 61 GW beyond, and SGRE well positioned to benefit
  • ▪ Order backlog of €32.6bn with €1.5bn in order intake in Q3
