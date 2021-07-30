Siemens Gamesa Gives New FY Outlook After Q3 Earnings
- (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa new Outlook FY EBIT margin -1 to 0%.
- Outlook FY revenue EUR 10,200 million
- Strong momentum in renewables, with 17 GW in expected Offshore auctions in 2021 and 61 GW beyond, and SGRE well positioned to benefit
- ▪ Order backlog of €32.6bn with €1.5bn in order intake in Q3
