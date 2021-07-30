DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report RIB Software SE: The RIB Group announces its figures for the first half of 2021: Stable revenue growth (+8.6%) with strong operating margin (29.5%) 30.07.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The RIB Group announces its figures for the first half of 2021: Stable revenue growth (+8.6%) with strong operating margin (29.5%)

- Group revenue grows by 8.6% to €138.7 million in the first half despite the global impact of Covid-19 (previous year adjusted for e-commerce: € 127.7 million)

- Adjusted for the Phase III deal included in the previous year (€ 7.9 million), consolidated revenues increase by 15.8%

- Recurring revenues (ARR) grow by 9.2% to € 37.9 million in Q2 (previous year: € 34.7 million)

- International sales increase by 15.5% to € 91.6 million (previous year: € 79.3 million)

- International share of revenue rises to 66.1% (previous year: 62.1%)

- Operating EBITDA margin remains high at 29.5%

Stuttgart, Germany, July 30, 2021. RIB Software SE the world's leading provider of iTWO 4.0 cloud enterprise platform technology today announces its key financial figures for the first half of 2021.

Group shows solid revenue development in first half of 2021

Despite the global economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, we can look back on a successful first half of the year. Group revenues, adjusted for the e-commerce revenues still included in the previous year, increased by 8.6% to € 138.7 million (previous year: € 127.7 million). Organic revenue growth, adjusted for the Phase III deal included in the previous year, was around 7.0%. Software revenues grew by 0.8% to € 102.8 million (previous year: € 102.0 million). Adjusted for the Phase III deal included in the prior-year period, software revenues grew by 9.2%. As in the first quarter of 2021, service revenues developed very positively due to the high number of projects and increased by 39.1% to € 35.9 million (previous year: € 25.8 million).