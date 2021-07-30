checkAd

AMA 2021 first-half consolidated revenues

AMA: 2021 first-half consolidated revenues

  • 2021 first-half consolidated revenues up +131%
  • Acceleration of framework agreements signed with major international groups: eight new agreements signed during the first half of 2021
  • Strategic commercial partnerships set up in Europe with Orange Business Services and China with Beijing LLVision Technology Co., Ltd and Tian Xin Technology (TXT)
  • Progress with the CSR strategy and recruitment campaign
  • Strategy and organisation ready for a further acceleration in growth during the second half of 2021

AMA CORPORATION PLC (“AMA”), a pioneer for assisted reality solutions and a publisher and integrator of B2B software solutions for smart workplaces, is reporting consolidated revenues of 4.0 million euros for the first half of 2021 (ended 30 June), up from 1.7 million euros for the same period the previous year, with year-on-year growth of 131% at constant exchange rates.

Following on from its initial public offering through a 36.0 million euro capital increase (excluding the exercising of the over-allotment option), which was completed at the start of July 2021, AMA has put the foundations in place to continue building on its strong growth. Recent advances confirm the structural trends relating to the growing digitalisation of the global economy and the specific trends linked to the rapid development of smart workplaces: more and more major groups are integrating AMA’s solutions on a wide scale, key commercial and strategic partnerships are being set up in Europe and China, and the solutions are enabling significant carbon footprint savings. The recruitment plan has been anticipated since April 2021, particularly with a view to maximising the organisation’s efficiency during the second half of 2021, in line with the seasonality of sales observed in 2020.

Ramping up the number of framework agreements signed

During the first half of this year, the number of 36-month framework agreements signed was ramped up. Eight framework agreements were signed during the first six months of this year, compared with six for the full year in 2020, taking the total number of framework agreements up to 18. These major international clients that are gradually deploying AMA’s XpertEye solutions at various levels within their organisations include Air Liquide US, Boerhinger Ingelheim, Ceva, Decathlon, REEL, Solvay and Zimmer Biomet. In total, 102 new clients have been brought on board since the start of the year, which highlights the assisted reality market’s robust development and maturity and the digitalisation of frontline workers.

