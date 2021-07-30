checkAd

AS Tallinna Vesi´s financial results for the 2nd quarter of 2021

AS Tallinna Vesi’s sales revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was 12.97 million, showing a 7.3% increase on the same period last year. The revenue was reflected by higher commercial consumption due to the easement of COVID-19 restrictions and increase in construction revenues.

Sales to private customers in the main service area decreased by 0.9% to €5.10 million, due to reduced household consumption attributable to the easement of COVID-19 restrictions.

In the main service area, the sales revenue from commercial customers increased by 17.2% to €3.46 million as a result of their consumption being higher by €0.51 million. As a result of relaxation of the pandemic restrictions the hospitality sector reopened in June, and less people were working from home.

The gross profit for the 2nd quarter of 2021 was €5.23 million, being 10.5% higher due to increased sales revenue. The operating profit was €5.20 million, having increased by €0.61 compared to the same period last year. The main factor impacting the operating profit was higher sales revenue resulting from increased consumption of commercial customers.

The net profit for the 2nd quarter of 2021 was €3.07 million, showing an increase of €2.92 million compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in the net profit was mainly impacted by lower dividend related tax cost, accompanied by higher operating profit and lower interest costs.

In the second quarter of 2021 the construction revenue of subsidiary Watercom increased year-on-year due to pipe and road construction procurements won during 2020 and the first half of 2021 in Tallinn and surrounding municipalities. The sales revenue from construction services for the 2nd quarter was €1.57 million, indicating a 33.8% increase compared to the same period in 2020.

MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS

€ million,
except key ratios

 2nd quarter Change 2021/ 2020

 6 months Change 2021/ 2020
2021 2020 2019 2021 2020 2019
Sales 12.97 12.09 16.15 7.3% 24.75 25.27 30.81 -2.0%
Gross profit 5.23 4.73 8.79 10.5% 10.41 10.79 17.05 -3.5%
Gross profit margin % 40.34 39.16 54.44 3.0% 42.07 42.70 55.34 -1.5%
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation 6.80 6.14 8.07 10.8% 13.03 13.32 16.46 -2.2%
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin % 52.44 50.76 49.96 3.3% 52.63 52.70 53.43 -0.1%
Operating profit 5.20 4.59 6.60 13.2% 9.86 10.26 13.49 -3.9%
Operating profit - main business 4.96 4.32 6.40 15.0% 9.46 9.94 13.18 -4.8%
Operating profit margin % 40.09 37.99 40.88 5.5% 39.83 40.61 43.79 -1.9%
Profit before taxes 5.11 4.51 6.34 13.4% 9.68 10.06 13.02 -3.8%
Profit before taxes margin % 39.40 37.29 39.23 5.7% 39.10 39.82 42.25 -1.8%
Net profit 3.07 0.15 2.79 1909.2% 7.62 5.71 9.48 33.5%
Net profit margin % 23.70 1.27 17.29 1772.8% 30.80 22.59 30.75 36.3%
ROA % 1.21 0.06 1.09 1950.1% 3.02 2.22 3.78 35.7%
Debt to total capital employed % 57.20 59.63 61.32 -4.1% 57.20 59.63 61.32 -4.1%
ROE % 2.75 0.14 2.70 1896.8% 6.96 5.27 9.48 32.1%
Current ratio 2.75 3.23 3.90 -14.9% 2.75 3.23 3.90 -14.9%
Quick ratio 2.69 3.18 3.87 -15.4% 2.69 3.18 3.87 -15.4%
Investments into fixed assets 3.35 4.27 2.70 -21.5% 5.63 7.85 6.11 -28.3%
Payout ratio % na 77.70 72.05   na 77.70 72.05  

Gross profit margin – Gross profit / Net sales
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation – Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin – Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales
Operating profit margin – Operating profit / Net sales
Net profit margin – Net profit / Net sales
ROA – Net profit / Average Total assets for the period
Debt to Total capital employed – Total liabilities / Total capital employed
ROE – Net profit / Average Total equity for the period
Current ratio – Current assets / Current liabilities
Quick ratio – (Current assets – Stocks) / Current liabilities
Payout ratio - Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum
Main business – water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful debt


STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 2nd quarter 2nd quarter 6 months 6 months 12 months
€ thousand 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020
           
Revenue 12,968 12,089 24,752 25,269 51,717
Cost of goods and services sold -7,737 -7,355 -14,340 -14,478 -29,491
GROSS PROFIT 5,231 4,734 10,412 10,791 22,226
           
Marketing expenses -104 -109 -224 -226 -433
General administration expenses -992 -1,213 -2,544 -2,508 -4,576
Other income (+)/ expenses (-) 1,064 1,180 2,215 2,205 4,567
OPERATING PROFIT 5,199 4,592 9,859 10,262 21,784
           
Financial income 2 12 7 24 31
Financial expenses -91 -96 -187 -223 -473
PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 5,110 4,508 9,679 10,063 21,342
           
Income tax on dividends -2,036 -4,355 -2,056 -4,355 -4,610
           
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 3,074 153 7,623 5,708 16,732
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 3,074 153 7,623 5,708 16,732
           
Attributable profit to:          
Equity holders of A-shares 3,074 152 7,623 5,707 16,731
B-share holder 0.00 0.60 0.00 0.60 0.60
           
Earnings per A share (in euros) 0.15 0.01 0.38 0.29 0.84
Earnings per B share (in euros) 0 600 0 600 600


STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

  		     
€ thousand 30/06/2021 30/06/2021   31/12/2020
         
ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents 37,011 48,826   44,514
Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses 5,990 6,081   7,019
Inventories 835 742   701
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 43,836 55,649   52,234
         
NON-CURRENT ASSETS        
Property, plant and equipment 205,295 194,467   202,802
Intangible assets 583 629   629
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 205,878 195,096   203,431
         
TOTAL ASSETS 249,714 250,745   255,665
         
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY        
         
CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Current portion of long-term lease liabilities 390 493   393
Current portion of long-term loans 3,630 3,630   3,630
Trade and other payables 9,067 10,828   7,084
Derivatives 0 70   0
Prepayments 2,880 2,233   2,445
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 15,967 17,254   13,552
         
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Deferred income from connection fees 35,988 32,865   34,564
Leases 1,277 1,552   1,400
Loans 82,154 85,785   83,978
Provision for possible third party claims 7,221 12,035   9,628
Deferred tax liability 195 0   255
Other payables 34 23   32
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 126,869 132,260   129,857
TOTAL LIABILITIES 142,836 149,514   143,409
         
EQUITY        
Share capital 12,000 12,000   12,000
Share premium 24,734 24,734   24,734
Statutory legal reserve 1,278 1,278   1,279
Retained earnings 68,866 63,219   74,243
TOTAL EQUITY 106,878 101,231   112,256
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 249,714 250,745   255,665


CASH FLOWS STATEMENT 6 months 6 months   12 months
€ thousand 2021 2020   2020
         
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Operating profit 9,859 10,262   21,784
Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation 3,168 3,054   6,283
Adjustment for revenues from connection fees -251 -225   -542
Other non-cash adjustments -2,407 -2,407   -4,814
Profit/loss(+) from sale and write off of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets 0 -11   -14
Change in current assets involved in operating activities 892 938   140
Change in liabilities involved in operating activities 126 -481   -215
TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 11,387 11,130   22,622
         
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets -5,084 -5,450   -15,682
Compensations received for construction of pipelines, incl connection fees 1,351 718   1,998
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 0 28   32
Interest received 9 30   35
TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES -3,724 -4,674   -13,617
         
CASH FLOWS USE D IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Interest paid and loan financing costs, incl swap interests -204 -367   -719
Lease payments -205 -259   -555
Received loans 0 0   0
Repayment of loans -1,818 -1,818   -3,636
Dividends paid -12,841 -19,888   -19,888
Withheld income tax paid on dividends 0 0   -113
Income tax paid on dividends -98 -73   -4,355
TOTAL CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES -15,166 -22,405   -29,266
         
CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS -7,503 -15,949   -20,261
         
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 44,514 64,775   64,775
         
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 37,011 48,826   44,514


Aleksandr Timofejev

CEO

Member of the Management Board

+372 62 62 200

aleksandr.timofejev@tvesi.ee


Kristi Ojakäär

CFO

Member of the Management Board

+372 62 62 200

kristi.ojakaar@tvesi.ee

