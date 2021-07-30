checkAd

ICG NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION OF DIRECTORS

Intermediate Capital

ICG : Notification of Transactions of Directors

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

30 July 2021

Notification of Transactions of Directors

The Company wishes to announce that it received notice on 29 July 2021 that Matthew Lester, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, had purchased 1,105 ordinary shares in the Company at an average price of £22.4964.

As a consequence of the above transaction Matthew Lester and his connected persons had an interest in 1,105 ordinary shares in the Company, representing less than 0.01% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of Intermediate Capital Group PLC.

Contacts

Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344





