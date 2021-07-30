checkAd

Scanfil’s half-year report 2021 to be published on 6 August 2021

Scanfil plc     Press Release     30 July 2021 9.00 am EEST

Scanfil’s half-year report 2021 to be published on 6 August 2021

Scanfil plc will publish its half-year report for 1 January–30 June 2021 on Friday, 6 August 2021 approximately at 8:00 am EEST (7:00 am CEST).

An analysts, investors and media webcast in Finnish will be held on the same day at 10:00–11.00 am EEST. Results will be presented by CEO Petteri Jokitalo.

You can register and join the webcast at https://scanfil.videosync.fi/2021-08-06-scanfil-q2. The audience can ask questions via chat. Questions will be addressed at the end of the conference.

An on-demand version of the webcast and the presentation material will be available on the company's website later on the same day.

For more information:
Pasi Hiedanpää
Director, Investor Relations and External Communications
tel. +358 50 378 2228
pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com

Scanfil in brief

Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.

Typical Scanfil products are modules or integrated products for e.g. self-service application, automation systems, wireless connectivity modules, climate control systems, collection and shorting systems, analysers and weather solutions. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, safety, energy, cleantech, connectivity and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanisation. Scanfil’s network of factories consists of 10 production units in Europe, Asia and North America. Read more: www.scanfil.com





