• Temporary slowdown in systems revenues due to the consequences of the health crisis

• Limited contraction in the order book at June 30 (-5%)

Bezons, July 30, 2021 - 8:00am - RIBER, the global leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is reporting its revenues for the first half of 2021.

Business developments





At June 30 (€m) 2021 2020 Change Systems 2.8 5.6 -50% Evaporators 0.1 0.1 n.s. Services and accessories 6.4 6.0 +8% Total reported revenues 9.3 11.6 -20%

2021 first-half revenues came to €9.3m, down 20% compared with the previous year, as orders were booked later in 2020 as a result of the health crisis linked to Covid-19.

MBE systems revenues totaled €2.8m, down 50% from the first half of 2020. Following logistical difficulties due to the health restrictions, the delivery of one research machine was delayed to the third quarter of this year.

Evaporator revenues are not significant due to the lack of investment in the OLED screen industry.

Revenues for services and accessories totaled €6.4m, up 8% year-on-year.

The breakdown of RIBER’s revenues at June 30, 2021 was as follows: 29% for Europe, 63% for Asia, 7% for North America and 1% for other countries.

Order book developments

At June 30 (€m) 2021 2020 Change Systems 10.5 12.5 -16% Evaporators 0.0 0.0 n.s. Services and accessories 6.9 5.7 +21% Total order book 17.4 18.2 -5%