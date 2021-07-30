Decreased number of shares and votes in Kinnevik

The decrease is due to the redemption of 200,479 reclassifiable, sub-ordinated incentive shares held in treasury by Kinnevik and by former participants in Kinnevik’s long-term share incentive plans resolved by the 2019 and 2020 Annual General Meetings, respectively. During July Kinnevik also has reclassified 42,034 incentive shares of class D 2018, 100,172 incentive shares of class E 2018, and 100,172 incentive shares of class F 2018 held by participants in Kinnevik’s long-term share incentive plan resolved by the 2018 Annual General Meeting into 242,378 ordinary shares of class B, in accordance with Kinnevik’s articles of association adopted to implement Kinnevik’s 2018 long-term share incentive plan. As a result of this reclassification, the number of class B shares in Kinnevik has increased during July and amounts to 242,153,584.

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that as of 30 July 2021 the total number of shares in the company amounts to 277,920,565, and the total number of votes in the company amounts to 581,719,453.

As of 30 July 2021, the total number of shares in Kinnevik are divided into two classes of ordinary shares and eight classes of incentive shares as follows:

33,755,432 ordinary shares of class A with ten votes each and 242,153,584 ordinary shares of class B with one vote each, and

297,258 incentive shares of class G 2018, 40,658 incentive shares of class D 2019, 115,392 incentive shares of class E 2019, 115,392 incentive shares of class F 2019, 408,862 incentive shares of class G 2019, 54,992 incentive shares of class C1 2020, 315,780 incentive shares of class C2 2020, and 663,215 incentive shares of class D 2020, with one vote each.

This information is of such character, which Kinnevik AB (publ) shall disclose in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. lagen (1991:980) om handel med finansiella instrument). The information was distributed for disclosure, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:00 CEST on 30 July 2021.

