checkAd

Decreased number of shares and votes in Kinnevik

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.07.2021, 08:00  |  26   |   |   

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that as of 30 July 2021 the total number of shares in the company amounts to 277,920,565, and the total number of votes in the company amounts to 581,719,453.

The decrease is due to the redemption of 200,479 reclassifiable, sub-ordinated incentive shares held in treasury by Kinnevik and by former participants in Kinnevik’s long-term share incentive plans resolved by the 2019 and 2020 Annual General Meetings, respectively. During July Kinnevik also has reclassified 42,034 incentive shares of class D 2018, 100,172 incentive shares of class E 2018, and 100,172 incentive shares of class F 2018 held by participants in Kinnevik’s long-term share incentive plan resolved by the 2018 Annual General Meeting into 242,378 ordinary shares of class B, in accordance with Kinnevik’s articles of association adopted to implement Kinnevik’s 2018 long-term share incentive plan. As a result of this reclassification, the number of class B shares in Kinnevik has increased during July and amounts to 242,153,584.

As of 30 July 2021, the total number of shares in Kinnevik are divided into two classes of ordinary shares and eight classes of incentive shares as follows:

  • 33,755,432 ordinary shares of class A with ten votes each and 242,153,584 ordinary shares of class B with one vote each, and
  • 297,258 incentive shares of class G 2018, 40,658 incentive shares of class D 2019, 115,392 incentive shares of class E 2019, 115,392 incentive shares of class F 2019, 408,862 incentive shares of class G 2019, 54,992 incentive shares of class C1 2020, 315,780 incentive shares of class C2 2020, and 663,215 incentive shares of class D 2020, with one vote each.

This information is of such character, which Kinnevik AB (publ) shall disclose in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. lagen (1991:980) om handel med finansiella instrument). The information was distributed for disclosure, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:00 CEST on 30 July 2021.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations
Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50
Email press@kinnevik.com

Kinnevik’s ambition is to be Europe’s leading listed growth investor, and we back the best digital companies for a reimagined everyday and to deliver significant returns. We understand complex and fast-changing consumer behaviours, and have a strong and expanding portfolio in healthtech, consumer services, foodtech and fintech. As a long-term investor, we strongly believe that investing in sustainable business models and diverse teams will bring the greatest returns for shareholders. We back our companies at every stage of their journey and invest in Europe, with a focus on the Nordics, and in the US. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Decreased number of shares and votes in Kinnevik Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that as of 30 July 2021 the total number of shares in the company amounts to 277,920,565, and the total number of votes in the company amounts to 581,719,453. The decrease is due to the redemption of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Genetron Health Partners with Guizhou Province’s Dafang County to Lead Liver Cancer Early ...
Fortis Inc. Releases 2021 Sustainability Update and Announces Support for the Task Force on ...
Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Biomarker Data with Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Production Results and Cash Flows; Jacobina and ...
Yamana Gold Increases Annual Dividend by Nearly 15% to $0.12 Per Share and Announces Normal Course ...
Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Cognition Data With Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease
Avid Unveils Sibelius Mobile App Placing Powerful Notation Tools at Music Creators’ Fingertips ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Vasta Platform Limited Announces Appointment of New Independent Director
White Gold Corp. Closes C$4.1 Million Private Placement
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Prothena Presents New Data from Robust Alzheimer’s Portfolio at the Alzheimer’s Association ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board