Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Paasikivi, Annika

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Uponor Corporation

LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20210729132736_53

Transaction date: 2021-07-29

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009002158

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1392 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1392 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Uponor Corporation

Susanna Inkinen

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility

Tel. +358 20 129 2081

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Media

www.uponorgroup.com